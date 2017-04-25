Celebs at the Time 100 gala

Cate's thing for Sarah Paulson was super sweet. Reply

Wtf is Lively wearing?



And are you a big fan of Top Chef whatshername that you put the same exact pic 3 times in a row? Reply

She's at the Time 100 event, sis, WHY are you asking her what she's wearing?! Reply

Thread



lmfao Reply

Thread



lol excellent Reply

Thread



lmaoo yaasss Reply

Thread



lol it was a mistake, those were meant to be other people Reply

Thread



Fuck you, Megyn Kelly Reply

I thought it was Busy Phillips at first and then I felt bad when I realized who it really was. Reply

Thread



1.) Blake's dress is atrocious. Do you think she lost her shit when they asked her who designed it?

2.) Megyn Kelly can fuck right off.

Reply

That photog did Chrissy wrong



also who let Megyn Kelly in Reply

Viola looks like a GODDESS and I love Fan's dress.` Reply

I like Fan Bingbing's dress except for the ugly tassels. can't wait to see what she wears to cannes Reply

aw i think the tassels are what make it evening rather than daytime, i think it's her makeup that makes the whole look kind of eh for her Reply

Thread



I hate tassels on everything tbh. Her makeup is definitely too much pink Reply

Thread



this is gonna be a really dumb question but how recently did blake have her baby? Reply

Last September.



I did think she looked maybe pregnant again but I can't tell if its the dress or what. Reply

Thread



That's exactly why I'm asking haha, I swear she had bounced back pretty quickly too but both the style of the dress and the way it looks made me raise an eyebrow Reply

Parent

Thread

someone at T&L pointed out that she hasn't lost all the baby weight from baby #2 and always seems very conscious about that when posing on red carpets Reply

Thread

I didn't even recognize Margot, I clicked on her picture just cause I thought the dress was different and cute and wanted to know who was wearing it lol Reply

same, I'm not liking the hair Reply

Thread



I usually brag about how I can tell the difference between Margot and Jaime Pressly, but I seriously thought that was Jaime before I saw the caption, lmao Reply

Thread



mte Reply

Thread



Her hair is awful. Reply

Thread



ohhhhhhh i was thinking jaime pressley was looking oddly fresh... Reply

Thread



Out of all of these people Viola looks the best. That dress is smashing. Reply

Margot robby's dress makes me happy. Confetti!! Reply

blakes dress just reminds me of how i hate how regular stores now are catering dresses to boob-job designs. like it's sf hard to find a decent dress that can support natural hanging boobs or a bra, so many cut outs and pointless draping. you gotta have them perked af or the dress just droops Reply

omg blake that is hideous Reply

Blake looks very...motherly. Also drunk. Reply

