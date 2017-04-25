Ebony Magazine appears to be stiffing their freelance writers

My bar owes me $1K. I asked my GM when I would get my money. She said she had to talk to the owner. The owner came in one night for drinks. He brought it up with me and I told him they/he still owed me the money. He said "Tell them to write you a check tomorrow!" It fucking sucks being in the middle of a bunch of cheap asshole losers who can't manage shit. Reply

Thread

Link

Report them to the city, they can get a lien on the property or otherwise fined for not paying employees, it's super super illegal! g00gle employee rights in your state to find out what to do! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is insane. As a freelance writer (of color no less), I really don't know what I'd do if a mag stiffed me like this. Reply

Thread

Link

omg lol @ "i hear you like to tear down black business", how stupid does he think she is? Reply

Thread

Link

She's just trying to pay her rent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, the response to her was so rude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i never got paid for some transcribing work i did for someone, who then basically became my boss at a later project and b/c i had worked for him remotely he didn't know it was me who had done the work... i finally approached him awkwardly about it but yeah still never got my money. i should just send him another fucking invoice, this post has motivated me lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Do it bb you shouldn't put up with that from anybody Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





ugh i just went to the journalist's twitter and this tweet:



It really grinds my gears that asking for the paycheck you earned...can and will guarentee a burnt bridge...smh #EbonyOwes https://t.co/TggBp0rMnA — Blaec Zoe Barnes (@BasicBlaecGirl) April 26, 2017





is so true, ugh you're right, i really shouldnt. i was hoping that being patient and cool about it would earn me something in the future, like a job connection or something ...ugh i just went to the journalist's twitter and this tweet:is so true, ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's messed up that it's like this. :( But dude owes you and he knows it. If he doesn't pay then he probably wouldn't have much to offer you in the future, imo. But that's just my thoughts. ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's very true. I work freelance bartending for an events center and they have always paid me but it's like pulling teeth (for all of us) It's tragic what companies can get away with because we need our job security Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There really needs to be more protection for freelance artists and writers because I feel like companies are so likely to take advantage. I feel like I hear these kind of stories from fellow freelance artists a lot.



Being a freelancer means you are taking so much cost upon yourself to be self employed and companies still don't want to pay or want to pay ridiculously low rates. It sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

That is so fucked up Reply

Thread

Link

As a freelancer myself I would be livid in this situation, especially since journalism in a sense is in a limbo state. I hope the writers get their dues. Reply

Thread

Link

This is why I'm grateful for all the lawyers in my family. A letter from a lawyer's office gets you paid quick, and surprisingly with less drama. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that's not surprising at all! loll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

arianna huffington's impact Reply

Thread

Link

Fffffffffuck them. Why is the idea of paying-is-optional so widespread in freelance/journalism world. Reply

Thread

Link