Ebony Magazine appears to be stiffing their freelance writers
Anyone who #EbonyOwes should try contacting the company again. Contact me for more info if @EBONYMag owes you money. https://t.co/bsHIUxB4ch— Blaec Zoe Barnes (@BasicBlaecGirl) April 25, 2017
- Last week a white freelance journalist accused Ebony of not paying her $2000 for work she had done for them (she was paid after she publically complained on twitter)
- Journalist Jagger Blaec did some digging and found more writers who hadn't been paid for an amount totalling $8000 some of them with unpaid bills dating back to 2013
- Points out that for black journalists there is intense pressure to stay silent about not getting paid by Ebony because white publications don't/won't publish them and they need the exposure that comes from a big mag like Ebony
- Contacted Ebony's new owner Willard Jackson about the problem and he accused her of trying to tear a black owned business down
Being a freelancer means you are taking so much cost upon yourself to be self employed and companies still don't want to pay or want to pay ridiculously low rates. It sucks.