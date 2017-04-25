Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Ebony Magazine appears to be stiffing their freelance writers


  • Last week a white freelance journalist accused Ebony of not paying her $2000 for work she had done for them (she was paid after she publically complained on twitter)

  • Journalist Jagger Blaec did some digging and found more writers who hadn't been paid for an amount totalling $8000 some of them with unpaid bills dating back to 2013

  • Points out that for black journalists there is intense pressure to stay silent about not getting paid by Ebony because white publications don't/won't publish them and they need the exposure that comes from a big mag like Ebony

  • Contacted Ebony's new owner Willard Jackson about the problem and he accused her of trying to tear a black owned business down

source
