That promo was all random quotes and sound effects Reply

Thread

Link

I just binged this show on Netflix (minus season 3). Need to catch up! It's so fun Reply

Thread

Link

I can't w/Peyton right now. Yes, Ravi didn't go about things the right way but I still get the impression she wanted Blaine all along. Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't watched this ep yet but ia w u Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have to wait til it's uploaded on netflix tmr to watch :( but i'm glad this show is back



ot but not rly bc they're always cooking on this show: how do i get kimchi smell out of my apartment lol? i'm showing it tomorrow and i'm a dumbass. Reply

Thread

Link

idk about removing the smell of kimchi, but when my mom sold our house when we were little, she would boil cinnamon sticks on the stove before the showed it. it made the house smell warm and cinnamon-y for hours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for the tip :) i googled it and i just decided to open a window and put out a bowl of baking powder to hopefully absorb some of the smell lol. i'll try the cinnamon sticks in the morning as i do my morning routine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really appreciate that this show continues to be mostly procedural instead of falling into the trap of getting super complex plotlines that it can't manage (side-eyeing the Flash - who can even track what's going on there with all the timelines?).



Stick to the basic characters, add maybe 1-2, do interesting things with them! It's possible... Reply

Thread

Link

ia tbh i know some ppl love ~depth~ but i love a show i can just chill and watch and if i miss an episode or get distracted i'll still be okay lol. i loved supernatural when it was just "two hot (don't judge - jared was qt in s1) brothers hunt monsters and also something abt their dad or whatever" and my fav xfiles eps are the ones light on xfiles mythology.



i'm a simple woman. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually like the longer story arc's more than the brain of the week...but this season has been pretty funny with them. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't exactly mind peyton and blaine, if only because i never got the impression that peyton cared about ravi in the first place. they didn't have any chemistry (100% alys fault) and she just up and left him at the end of season 1. Reply

Thread

Link

she just up and left him at the end of season 1.

lol i blame that on that fact that they didnt knew of aly was going to be on the show for a while. honestly they dont really write her character well enough for me to care for. she seems kinda of bland and uninteresting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, her character doesn't interest me at all. i like her scenes with blaine, but thats just because i like david anders. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't like the love triangle, Aly's character was more interesting when she was in the DA investigating Blaine.



I don't think it is Aly's fault, the writers are pushing a shitty love story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss Drake, Lowell also, but Drake more. Reply

Thread

Link

This season has been boring comapred to the last. They have given us zero reason to care about Major saving Natalie beyond his promise. I know that there is going to be some sort of epic zombie battle from the previews, so I guess I am just bored waiting for that... Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I feel like the Natalie storyline is "we needed to give Major something to do". We only met Natalie once, so how are we supposed to be invested in saving her?



I mean, he is dying, why can't we have it be about his family, or coming to terms with death? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ravi made like 17 doses of the cure, Major isn't going to die lol.



They could at least show him at his job, that would be fun watching him hang out with all those other zombies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish the previews gave away more about the overarching mystery. I think someone would be more inclined to watch then about whichever character Liv is being that week Reply

Thread

Link

i was waiting for a reveal that blaine did have his memory back and was just lying at the end of the episode. i'm sure that's coming eventually though.



i like peyton just because i've always liked aly, but i wish they'd give her something better to do Reply

Thread

Link