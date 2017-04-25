April 25th, 2017, 10:08 pm helyanwe89 iZombie 3x05 Promo SourceThe case of the week this time I thought was better than last week's. Tagged: izombie (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
That promo was all random quotes and sound effects
ot but not rly bc they're always cooking on this show: how do i get kimchi smell out of my apartment lol? i'm showing it tomorrow and i'm a dumbass.
Stick to the basic characters, add maybe 1-2, do interesting things with them! It's possible...
i'm a simple woman.
lol i blame that on that fact that they didnt knew of aly was going to be on the show for a while. honestly they dont really write her character well enough for me to care for. she seems kinda of bland and uninteresting.
I don't think it is Aly's fault, the writers are pushing a shitty love story.
I mean, he is dying, why can't we have it be about his family, or coming to terms with death?
They could at least show him at his job, that would be fun watching him hang out with all those other zombies.
i like peyton just because i've always liked aly, but i wish they'd give her something better to do
Major has always been one of my faves, but I do not give a fuck about Natalie.
Liv the gossip was great.