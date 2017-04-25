Romy and Michele director talks BTS for the movies 20th anniversary

O M G one of my most favorite movies ever, I don't even caaare. My friend is Michele and I am Romy. (I mean, for the most part.) Reply

But more importantly, which one of you is the Mary and which one is the Rhoda? Reply

LMAO honestly, she's the Mary. XD Reply

"ohhhh the wells-fargo wagon is-uh coming down the street....i love the music man!"



Reply

I invented post its Reply

no you didn't, Rita Ora invented post its. Reply

Lmao so good. This and the "I cut my for earlier and my shoe is filling up with blood" are probably my fave parts. And the "Who goes to town with a guy who drives a rowboat?" I. Co. Nique. Reply

Danny Weller like, lodged that complaint because alphabetically he was supposed to be between us 😂 Reply

lmao my fave Reply

The last cap kills me every time Reply

I have legit had the "didnt he die?" conversation with my best friend from high school more than once about real people we went to high school with lmaoooo this part was too real. Reply

And this but it's just a gallery:



This is one of my favorite movies of all time. So iconic and pretty much the most quotable film ever. I'm glad it's finally getting the recognition it deserves.



I wrote this, y'all! http://people.com/movies/romy-and-miche les-high-school-reunion-20th-anniversary/ And this but it's just a gallery: http://people.com/style/romy-and-michel e-20-year-anniversary-style-fashion-mona-m ay/ This is one of my favorite movies of all time. So iconic and pretty much the most quotable film ever. I'm glad it's finally getting the recognition it deserves. Reply

Nice job, bb Reply

Thanks! Today is my one-year anniversary writing there too so it was a great day overall. :o) These are my first features for the site woohoo. Reply

This is masterful, fantastic work, sis! (P.S. How did your Hanson interview go???? Obviously if you're not allowed to talk about it yet you don't have to answer, LoL) Reply

applauding your flawless taste in topics bb. Reply

I deeply wish Lisa Kudrow's Romy and Michelle hair was still in style.



Reply

do it anyway Reply

When I hear Heaven is a place on earth I think of this movie



Also has anyone been to their high school reunion? I wouldn't be caught dead going to mine in the future Reply

We didn't really have one which thank god lol



I think some people might have gotten together at a bar or something but it wasn't anyone I ever hung out with Reply

My graduating class is planning one and I'm torn because I'd like to see some girls I lost touch with, but my life blows so hard right now that I'd be really embarrassed Reply

mine was meant to be last year and they didn't even have one!!!! i'm so fucking pissed. i mean, it's not the same as it would have been years ago because we have the internet so i can VERY easily find out what everyone was doing, but it just seemed like such An Event that you are meant to be in your lives, thanks to movies like this. Reply

my 10 year was last Thanksgiving... I made sure to avoid it 😬 (I'm just finishing grad school now & it seems like everyone from high school either has a fabulous job now or is married w/ babies) Reply

I got roped into helping plan mine. There were only 20 of us though so I guess it's okay Reply

I skipped 5 and almost felt bad about it that I thought about going to my 10th this year and glad I didn't go haha

fuck all those people Reply

My 10 year will be in 2019 and tbh I want to go...but I'm really hoping to have my life together a bit more by then, haha. Idk, I didn't hate high school really. I wouldn't mind seeing people again. I went to a little mini reunion this past Christmas for one of the extracurriculars I was involved in and that was super fun...but I guess that makes sense since I actually liked all of those people Reply

our reunion is soon? this year i think.



i don't want to go, but i also do at the same time because i am nosy as fuck Reply

I have Facebook, which is enough for me to know that I have no desire to go to my high school reunions. Already went past the 5- and 10-year-ones and was like, "I live out of state. OH SHOOT. GUESS I'LL HAVE TO MISS IT." (I'm one of the few that lives outside of the county.)



I also regularly hide from people in the grocery store when I go home and have to leave my aunt and uncle's house. Reply

It won't be for another 2 years, but I had a graduating class of 50 people, and I know for a fact most of them are married and have a least one kid.



I'd be the odd one out, lol. Reply

I think we might be having a 10 year reunion in two years but I'm not too sure and I 90% won't go. I've kept in touch with everyone I liked in hs. Reply

I'm class of 2007 so mine would be this year omgggg



I saw a high school hear me (that I did not go to) had "welcome class of 2007" on their billboard thing and I was like wtffff Reply

I skipped going to my 10 year. Instead I went saw Gone Girl with one of my High School besties. It was great. LOL. Reply

Lmfao mine is probably this year or next year I don't know but cackling tho.im like who cares Reply

I think of this movie and I think of that black mirror episode and both make me SO HAPPY this song always makes me super happy now. Reply

Omg I think of that black mirror when I hear that song too. I think about that episode anytime I'm down and it immediately makes me happy Reply

Mine is next year and this movie is y I feel so conflicted about not going lol Reply

"And what a bitch, taking your hamburger. I mean, what was that?" I c o n i c



Also I found out like a week ago it was Michele…shook!



Reply

One of my favorite movies ever! Favorite Quotes:

"Okay Toby, FUCK OFF!"

"Is that an Earthquake? NO, it's RAMON!"

"Well now that you do, does this mean we'll be getting together?"

"I cut my foot earlier and my shoe is filling up with blood." (While wearing a sandal, dragging her foot)





My sister and I, to this day, call our make-up boxes "business women briefcases," because of this movie.



Reply

Oh hey that's the lady from The Truth About Cats and Dogs! Reply

"you know I never ended up fucking a sheep.....or my sister"

"why? couldn't catch 'em?" Reply

the bloody foot excuse had me in tears the first time i watched the movie. amazing Reply

I am Heather and Heather is me

This movie is such a great feel good movie. It always cheers me upI am Heather and Heather is me Reply

Reply

I had someone draw a portrait for me of the scene she is gargling the water out of her mouth.



it's my favorite thing in the world. Reply

"i'm the mary, i'm the mary, i'm the - you're a pasty hag on a deathbed" Reply

Lmao I fucking love that line! Reply

My sister and I love this scene because we know we'd be the people to give each other the finger on our deathbed LOL Reply

lmao I love how she uses her last bit of strength to give her the finger Reply

We used to recreate this scene so god damned much when my sister and I were young LMAO. I STILL have my VHS too. Reply

I can't listen to Time After Time without thinking of this iconic movie. Reply

"Would you excuse me? I cut my foot before and my shoe is filling up with blood." Reply

I put that as my fb status the other day lmao and someone commented "OMG! I hope you're ok!"😂😂 Reply

It still blows my mind that he married Jennifer Aniston like so random. Reply

IT WAS NOT A THING. I did *not* have a 'thing'. I was very much in love with him. VERY much in love.



Reply

YOU ARE COLUMBUS AND I AM AMERICA! DISCOVER ME, RAMON! Reply

IS THAT AN EARTHQUAKE? NO, IT'S RAMON! <--- Every time an Earthquake happens. Reply

