Romy and Michele director talks BTS for the movies 20th anniversary




-The movie officially turns 20 today!

-Toni Collette auditioned for the role of Romy but didn't seem comfortable with the characters valley accent and energy that they wanted the character to have.

-Quentin Taratinto was the one to convince Mira Sorvino to read the script because he loved it so much.

-Mira's accent for the character was a combination of Valley and Philadelphia which .was all due to Mina.

-Lisa Kudrow improvised much of the dream sequence all the way down to the rolling "ow ow ow" "oh come on" and she did her own stunts for the scene.

-Will Ferral filmed a cameo but was ultimately cut due to his character being to harsh on Romy after being outed for her famous Post-It Notes flub.

-Director and both actresses are up for a sequel if it is good enough.

