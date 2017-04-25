Romy and Michele director talks BTS for the movies 20th anniversary
It's on! Join #RomyAndMichellesHighSchoolReunion director @DaveMirkin to salute 20th anniversary on #FacebookLive! https://t.co/f7isAuPLYy pic.twitter.com/NUBaXysR36— Yahoo Movies (@YahooMovies) April 25, 2017
-The movie officially turns 20 today!
-Toni Collette auditioned for the role of Romy but didn't seem comfortable with the characters valley accent and energy that they wanted the character to have.
-Quentin Taratinto was the one to convince Mira Sorvino to read the script because he loved it so much.
-Mira's accent for the character was a combination of Valley and Philadelphia which .was all due to Mina.
-Lisa Kudrow improvised much of the dream sequence all the way down to the rolling "ow ow ow" "oh come on" and she did her own stunts for the scene.
-Will Ferral filmed a cameo but was ultimately cut due to his character being to harsh on Romy after being outed for her famous Post-It Notes flub.
-Director and both actresses are up for a sequel if it is good enough.
Source
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:22 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-26 03:09 am (UTC)
And this but it's just a gallery: http://people.com/style/romy-and-michel
This is one of my favorite movies of all time. So iconic and pretty much the most quotable film ever. I'm glad it's finally getting the recognition it deserves.
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:26 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:25 am (UTC)
Also has anyone been to their high school reunion? I wouldn't be caught dead going to mine in the future
I think some people might have gotten together at a bar or something but it wasn't anyone I ever hung out with
fuck all those people
i don't want to go, but i also do at the same time because i am nosy as fuck
I also regularly hide from people in the grocery store when I go home and have to leave my aunt and uncle's house.
I'd be the odd one out, lol.
I saw a high school hear me (that I did not go to) had "welcome class of 2007" on their billboard thing and I was like wtffff
Also I found out like a week ago it was Michele…shook!
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:29 am (UTC)
Favorite Quotes:
"Okay Toby, FUCK OFF!"
"Is that an Earthquake? NO, it's RAMON!"
"Well now that you do, does this mean we'll be getting together?"
"I cut my foot earlier and my shoe is filling up with blood." (While wearing a sandal, dragging her foot)
My sister and I, to this day, call our make-up boxes "business women briefcases," because of this movie.
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:29 am (UTC)
"why? couldn't catch 'em?"
I am Heather and Heather is me
Heather Mooney is life
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:37 am (UTC)
it's my favorite thing in the world.