I couldn't get into the future we know won't happen. I am just not into this whole prevent Iris' death plot.



But Savitar/Caitlin has my interest.



I think Carina did write the episode better than The Originals, but I know she said she did have lots of help. Reply

It felt narratively glaring though?



-Like when Barry meets future Cisco, he is like I NEED TO TALK TO FUTURE ME, he doesn't even think to ask Cisco "ok so who is Savitar and how did we stop him". Surely he'd ask.

-It then wasn't explained at all why Julian is keeping Caitlin locked up in his lab and what's going on with that. And if Savitar did something to ensure Caitlin could never be cured, why wouldn't Barry be like "ok Julian sis what happened to her/what progress has been made to cure her?" so he could stop it back in real time.

-why didn't Barry ask HOW to lock Savitar in the speedforce again when future Barry was saying how one day you'll lock him in the speedforce? He's just "k bye" and hightails it out of there.

-Cisco went from "I SHOULDN'T EVEN BE HERE NOBODY IS ALLOWED IN" at STAR Labs to just loitering about upstairs, and then to setting up shop again in the control room just like always, despite the fact Future Barry is like nobody is allowed in my gloomy lair?



As per usual the writing of this show makes no sense.



Like all these ridiculous glaring things which can then become plotpoints later. Which is bad storytelling imho.





They have so much time-travel, but it seems like the writers don't really understand it properly and they're really inconsistent about it.



But I think a lot of the problems are just with the show overall, regardless of who wrote the episode. There are just a lot of plot holes. Reply

So he's fucking with time again? Reply

All day every day! Reply

He doesn't learn his lesson. Reply

Because learning takes time which ofc as mentioned above Barry keeps fucking with, so we're all trapped in this flat circle. Reply

His name is Barry Allen, and he is the dumbest man alive. Reply

to get killer frost to immediately cooperate like that savitar has to be ronnie, right? i don't know who else it would be, and it can't be anyone we saw in the future so it's not one of the main group.

That's what I thought. Anyone else she would at least question. Reply

My thoughts exactly. Like why would her expression be like that for anyone else? Reply

i think savitar is ronnie, barry, or eddie...caitlin frost wouldn't have agreed so easily with just anyone. has to be someone she knows...



anyway, i was bored through most of this ep. and last night's supergirl. both their seasons have been severely underwhelming (flash) or downright terrible (supergirl). Reply

I enjoyed this ep because I had an oreo mcflurry and Cisco was looking finnnnneeeeeeee, and I do enjoy Killer Caitlin. But it wasn't GOOD by any means, that being said. The writing was even more nonsensical than usual.



TomCav did a good job with direction though!



Agree re: Ronnie. I was convinced it was Barry, but then her reaction... Reply

cisco did look really good in tonight's ep.



i like caitlin, i really hope they let her go full bad (but probably not gonna happen. it would be interesting if next season flash/arrow kind of paralleled themselves in having female villains who were on and/or resembled someone from their team with killer frost and black siren. it'd be cool for a crossover if they teamed up to terrorize both groups.



only if it was ronnie then him calling her "my child" is really creepy. Reply

I'm kind of torn on who Savitar is, but I think it has got to be a character we already know or else Caitlin wouldn't have had the reaction she did. Reply

I only saw the end of the ep, could it be Julian? Reply

These kind of episodes are always kind of hard for me to buy into. The hero gets depressed and everything ends up going to hell for no big reason. Savitar didn't seem to be ruling with an iron thumb and the biggest threats seemed to be Top and "Mirror" Master. At least when Buffy died, the scoobies were doing their best and a pretty good job of keeping Sunnydale intact. And this is also a slight problem with having a shared universe since it makes me ask "where are the other superheroes in the world? Just ignoring Central City and the team?"



The future Flash suit was a MAJOR upgrade though, Barry better be wearing that by S4, except he can keep his current cowl since it looks better then the newer one.



But I did laugh that how perfectly curled Frosts hair remained even in prison. Reply

Savitar is trapped in the speedforce, and the biggest villains are Top and MM lmao... yet Central City is STILL crumbling into dystopia, and the only bastion of civilisation left is HR's steamy trash erotica novel empire and his coffee shop.



When Julian said he tried to make Killer Caitlin's prison as humane as possible, he meant "I equipped her with curlers, industrial strength hair spray, and a huge endless supply of dark makeup. Reply

I just don't understand how cold powers and cellular changes gives you like 50% more weave and that hairspray hold that won't stop. They should have just gradually made her hair platinum with each episode or at least have it with the same volume of her regular hair because it looks fucking stupid. Reply

ETA the new Killer Frost costume looks very cool though, best of the bunch so far Reply

This episode was okay. I'm tired of them downplaying everyone else's powers to make BArry the most powerful, especially when it comes to Cisco. And dragging out has Savitar's ID has gotten so annoying and they better not fake us out again with the reveal.



Anyway I hope having a non speedster big bad next season does the show some good cause its fallen so hard for me Reply

All the good guys always have their powers downplayed so as not to eclipse Barry as the MAIN hero... and all the villains have theirs downplayed so they're easily beatable in half an ep. Yawn tbh. Reply

Seriously. These villains are never beaten by Barry's skill so much as good luck and/or poor writing.



I still miss EoWells. Hell thinking about it, last season Reverb could've been a great surprise big bad who beat Zoom and then tried to recruit Cisco. His ability (that they never fucking acknowledge) to separate speedsters from teh speedforce would've been a great foil for Barry and had emotional stakes for Cisco if done right, but they killed him instead. *Sigh* when fanfics are doing better storytelling than pros on the show, there's a problem Reply

This is like how on Arrow everyone is dumbed down for Stehen. Funny how it's not the same for Supergirl who is the most powerful one of them all. Reply

I agree that they need to stop having the villain be a speedster.



They've had so many speedsters on the show, and I have a problem with it always being about Barry. Wally is there and so is Jesse sometimes, so it's not like he's even the only one with those specific powers. Reply

lol @ emo long haired future barry Reply

Every time I see Joe West sad/upset/teary/grieving my entire heart crumbles into dust. Reply

I wonder how they're going to try to explain Savitar's identity cause obviously it's someone Caitlin knows, like Ronnie or Eddie (though I don't think that'd be her face for Eddie) or even Barry (same thing, she'd be smirking).



I just feel like they built this whole thing up and his identity is going to be disappointing lol

I agree tbh, and even though Robbie Amell is the Greater Amell, I still don't think he has the acting chops to pull any of this off.



Like last year it was kind of a given by the end that it'd be OG Jay Garrick behind the mask, but JWS is such a solid actor that the reveal and then him in his OG suit was iconic. Reply

Also damnnnnn 2024 Cisco still looking so FINE & MEATY DELICIOUS.



Danielle should always play Killer Caitlin, she's so much better as an ott sassy hateful villain.



And that last scene with KF's reaction had me thinking Savitar is Ronnie all of a sudden...







+1 to everything especially Cisco, 2024 is a GOOD look Reply

He needs to be wearing cardigans and his hair like that allllll the time tbh. Reply

yes ugh Carlos Valdes is so fine. His sad eyes of "I just miss my friend" and his face ugh. So beautiful. Reply

FOR REAL. I was like slide on over here Cisco, I'll ~comfort you Reply

my "who is savitar" top 3



1. Eddie

2. Jay Garrick

3. HR Reply

Why Jay or HR? Reply

I think Jay because maybe somehow being a time wraithy bitch could have altered him in the speedforce? maybe she still feels the ptsd pull for Jay-JoomHunterZolomon?



HR because, I still think his tech with the changing faces that they used as a throwaway line in the early season will end up playing a bigger role. HR's role is mostly non scientific so it would fit in the "unexpected twist" and because Tom C must have a million roles in this show lol Reply

Jay because when Julian was speaking in the Savitar voice, he said that he'd been trapped there long enough to loose his mind "many times over." I don't know how passage of time works in the Speed Force



HR because there's two people we know who have that face, and the Harrison we saw on the "night of" flash forward might not be the Harrison we think we saw. But I haven't watched this episode yet, and i've heard we see HR in the flash forward so i'm wavering on this one



why didn't current barry tell future barry to cut his hair Reply

mte like how tf is that future barry, this is not 2007 Reply

im so bored of the who's under the mask/suit/armor/whatever trope. i honestly think it would be better if savitar was just savitar and that was it, i dont really care for there being a twist, i just want more bad guys being bad guys. enough whiney barry. Reply

He's got so Flopiver Queen with his whining and moping, and it isn't a good look! Reply

I truly thought that the Flash reveal was the typical Barry from the future because it's so obvious but KF agreeing that quickly makes me think it was Ronnie. But then how would Ronnie have Speedforce powers? Did something happen to him in the singularity?



I can see Ronnie wanting to kill Iris, to take from him what Barry took from Ronnie: a chance to be with his wife. But like for how? And why would Savi-Ronnie call her "my child?" instead of "my love?"



Anyway, Cisco and Joe killed me this episode. It reminded me a lot of the Runaway Dinosaur in terms of emotional depth.



Mirror Master and Top are entertaining episodic baddies.

I truly thought that the Flash reveal was the typical Barry from the future because it's so obvious but KF agreeing that quickly makes me think it was Ronnie.



Literally MTE!!!



Agreed with all of this. Cisco and Joe are everything, and break me whenever they're sad. Reply

