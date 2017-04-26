April 26th, 2017, 03:06 am nomorefrostbite The Flash 3x20 'I Know Who You Are' Promo Source.Feeling frosty, ONTD FlashFam? Stay warm out there! ❄️ Tagged: television promo / stills, the flash (cw) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6868 comments Add comment
But Savitar/Caitlin has my interest.
I think Carina did write the episode better than The Originals, but I know she said she did have lots of help.
It felt narratively glaring though?
-Like when Barry meets future Cisco, he is like I NEED TO TALK TO FUTURE ME, he doesn't even think to ask Cisco "ok so who is Savitar and how did we stop him". Surely he'd ask.
-It then wasn't explained at all why Julian is keeping Caitlin locked up in his lab and what's going on with that. And if Savitar did something to ensure Caitlin could never be cured, why wouldn't Barry be like "ok Julian sis what happened to her/what progress has been made to cure her?" so he could stop it back in real time.
-why didn't Barry ask HOW to lock Savitar in the speedforce again when future Barry was saying how one day you'll lock him in the speedforce? He's just "k bye" and hightails it out of there.
-Cisco went from "I SHOULDN'T EVEN BE HERE NOBODY IS ALLOWED IN" at STAR Labs to just loitering about upstairs, and then to setting up shop again in the control room just like always, despite the fact Future Barry is like nobody is allowed in my gloomy lair?
As per usual the writing of this show makes no sense.
Like all these ridiculous glaring things which can then become plotpoints later. Which is bad storytelling imho.
But I think a lot of the problems are just with the show overall, regardless of who wrote the episode. There are just a lot of plot holes.
He doesn't learn his lesson.
anyway, i was bored through most of this ep. and last night's supergirl. both their seasons have been severely underwhelming (flash) or downright terrible (supergirl).
TomCav did a good job with direction though!
Agree re: Ronnie. I was convinced it was Barry, but then her reaction...
i like caitlin, i really hope they let her go full bad (but probably not gonna happen. it would be interesting if next season flash/arrow kind of paralleled themselves in having female villains who were on and/or resembled someone from their team with killer frost and black siren. it'd be cool for a crossover if they teamed up to terrorize both groups.
only if it was ronnie then him calling her "my child" is really creepy.
The future Flash suit was a MAJOR upgrade though, Barry better be wearing that by S4, except he can keep his current cowl since it looks better then the newer one.
But I did laugh that how perfectly curled Frosts hair remained even in prison.
When Julian said he tried to make Killer Caitlin's prison as humane as possible, he meant "I equipped her with curlers, industrial strength hair spray, and a huge endless supply of dark makeup.
Anyway I hope having a non speedster big bad next season does the show some good cause its fallen so hard for me
I still miss EoWells. Hell thinking about it, last season Reverb could've been a great surprise big bad who beat Zoom and then tried to recruit Cisco. His ability (that they never fucking acknowledge) to separate speedsters from teh speedforce would've been a great foil for Barry and had emotional stakes for Cisco if done right, but they killed him instead. *Sigh* when fanfics are doing better storytelling than pros on the show, there's a problem
They've had so many speedsters on the show, and I have a problem with it always being about Barry. Wally is there and so is Jesse sometimes, so it's not like he's even the only one with those specific powers.
I just feel like they built this whole thing up and his identity is going to be disappointing lol
Like last year it was kind of a given by the end that it'd be OG Jay Garrick behind the mask, but JWS is such a solid actor that the reveal and then him in his OG suit was iconic.
Danielle should always play Killer Caitlin, she's so much better as an ott sassy hateful villain.
And that last scene with KF's reaction had me thinking Savitar is Ronnie all of a sudden...
1. Eddie
2. Jay Garrick
3. HR
HR because, I still think his tech with the changing faces that they used as a throwaway line in the early season will end up playing a bigger role. HR's role is mostly non scientific so it would fit in the "unexpected twist" and because Tom C must have a million roles in this show lol
HR because there's two people we know who have that face, and the Harrison we saw on the "night of" flash forward might not be the Harrison we think we saw. But I haven't watched this episode yet, and i've heard we see HR in the flash forward so i'm wavering on this one
I can see Ronnie wanting to kill Iris, to take from him what Barry took from Ronnie: a chance to be with his wife. But like for how? And why would Savi-Ronnie call her "my child?" instead of "my love?"
Anyway, Cisco and Joe killed me this episode. It reminded me a lot of the Runaway Dinosaur in terms of emotional depth.
Mirror Master and Top are entertaining episodic baddies.
Literally MTE!!!
Agreed with all of this. Cisco and Joe are everything, and break me whenever they're sad.
