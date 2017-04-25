AMC sets premiere date for final season of Turn: Washington's Spies

Seriously, it only got good when they brought Lafayette back and included Hamilton. I'm sad that it's ending, but it never hit its stride completely and couldn't get into the zeitgeist that Hamilton created. Reply

i sometimes forget jamie bell is on the show lmao

Just here to say jj feild needs to get more recognition because I was looking through his imdb and he's working on a tv movie, an indie film and has a small part in some film on the creator of wonder woman

I need to hear his wannabe alan rickman voice in more things tbh



Edited at 2017-04-26 02:12 am (UTC)

ugh, I need to watch the third season still. I was in europe when it was on last summer and it's just been sitting on my DVR since

I'm glad AMC gave this show a chance to wrap things up. I need Simcoe to die. Historical accuracy be damned.

YYYYAAASSS The last season was amazing.

I hope the writing has tightened up because while season 3 had some awesome moments (mainly my boo Townsend and even then they didn't go to their full potential) they really were all over the place. Thanks for making me not care about Andre 😑



And like....no r*pe please. Not even attempted. Let's not do that again.

lmao ikr, like s3 really turned me off, especially with continuing to sideline peggy despite her historical role

I'm not ready for it to go.



I wish AMC would release more music from it.

there's the season 2 quarry weave cover from sylvan esso that i have been waiting on for YEARS now

I'm going to miss this show.

may my boo mary woodhull burn down setauket this season ty

I can't wait to see season 3... hope it's on Netflix soon.

I feel bad for Jaime. Looking at his younger clone snatching up all those movies and superhero franchises. It aint fair. :(



Bitter this was on Canadian netflix but not the Dutch one. One day I'll finish it.

