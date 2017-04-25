AMC sets premiere date for final season of Turn: Washington's Spies
The fourth and final season of Turn: Washington’s Spies will return to AMC with a two-hour premiere on June 17.
I'm not ready
Please be better than last season omg
I need to hear his wannabe alan rickman voice in more things tbh
And like....no r*pe please. Not even attempted. Let's not do that again.
I wish AMC would release more music from it.