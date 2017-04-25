Will Smith in talks to star in Ang Lee's next film

Wow, Will Smith working with a top-tier director? That last happened, when, Ali in 2001? Reply

how does he get involved in this weird shit Reply

This kinda sounds like that JGL/Bruce Willis movie? Reply

looper. yup, that was the first thing that came to mind. Reply

i just hope jaden's not in it Reply

This sounds lame, tbh Reply

The concept sounds cool, ngl. Ang Lee is a good director. I'll prob end up watching. Reply

This sounds like Looper without the time travel Reply

You mean LOOPER Reply

They are going to cast Jaden Smith as his younger self, aren't they? Reply

Please no. He doesn't have the talent and charisma to be in the same frame as his dad. Reply

maybe it'll be trey's time to shine Reply

That's a good point! Reply

I hope not, he is terrible. Cute as a child actor, but just didn't transition well to adult roles. Reply

i hope they don't cgi him benjamin button style bc it's not gonna be a good look Reply

So, either bad CGI or another role for Jaden? Reply

Wasn't that basically the plot of Logan? Reply

Fresh Prince vs. the dude who raised the douchiest rich kids ever? Hope the younger versions wins tbh. Reply

lol jaden and willow aren't douchey, just weird and carefree Reply

So we're all joking about Jaden getting a role (makes sense since it happened before), but what about the other son Trey? Is he just low-key/not an actor? Or is he a forgotten child? Reply

ok but only because it's ang lee Reply

Wasn't this sort of the plot of that film with Bruce Willis and JGL? Anyway I hope it does well. I always want Will to do well and supportive of Ang too. Reply

So... Logan?



HF Ang Lee + Woll Smoth tho Reply

lol this sounds like that bit on My Brother My Brother and Me where they wondered if old Shaq or young Shaq would win in a fight cuz old Shaq would be wiser and have more life experience, but young Shaq would be in peak physical shape. Reply

idc i love will. he's a great actor when he's challenged Reply

Mte Reply

this sounds promising. will needs a good movie to be in, it's been awhile. Reply

Will wait for the trailer to pass judgment and please no to Jaden playing younger Will. Reply

