Will Smith in talks to star in Ang Lee's next film
- Ang Lee will direct action thriller Gemini Man next, produced by Jerry Buckheimer
Will Smith may battle his younger self in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man #geminiman https://t.co/dNiAqFRAUL— ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) April 25, 2017
- Will Smith is set to star
- is about an aging assassin who wants to get out of the business but has to fight with a clone of himself who is 25 yrs younger and with his peak abilities
HF Ang Lee + Woll Smoth tho