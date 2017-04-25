ONTD Original: Kpop songs suited for your fave pop star

just when i finally don't have boy stuck in my head...op why would you do this to me???? ur right though it would be an interesting 5H song, maybe tinashe too if it was remastered a bit. or tinashe might suit velvet/how why more.



i went on this whole EXID stan rant today in zara and it was embarrassing, i need to stop. Reply

Did eclipse flop? Reply

physically numbers-wise (~6K) idk if it's bad yet, but it's 5th on gaon rn. i think their digital rank has been stable all things considered. they've definitely decreased since up&down but they're doing better than AOA (just for sake of comparison, not meant as a drag lmao no one @ me over this) did this year digitally , we'll see about total album sales after they finish promos and stuff.



it didn't. it did about as well as expected Reply

Cause its goooooooooood lol

I read a book that detailed the manufacturing of Kpop groups, and ever since then it's really creeped me out... Reply

What's it called? Reply

https://www.amazon.ca/Song-Machine-Insi de-Hit-Factory/dp/0393241920



it was just a chunk about kpop it was just a chunk about kpop Reply

The 9muses documentary is pretty sad, my girls deserved better and so much success ;c Reply

OT: but is anyone dying for P101 update? i can't converse in YT comments as they are ravenous, at least here the thirst is contained, somewhat.



anyone?



I am obsessed with this show tbh.



My faves after ep 2.



You mean dying for ep 4? Cuz yes.I am obsessed with this show tbh.My faves after ep 2. Reply

Yesss sis, We stan pretty much the same people but its missing the boys from Nu'est instead of those last two....

Kang Daniel needs to sit on me. Reply

I just want them all to succeed tbh!



The second to last guy is the vocal tho! And the last guy's story got to me. :(



Park Sungwoo and Ong Sungwoo are the only two I can view sexually haha. Reply

Ong is soooooooooooooooooooooo dreamy Reply

i'm about to marathon all the released eps right now, who are some ppl i should keep an eye out for?? Reply

He's so adorable. Ahn Hyeongseop[b]He's so adorable. Reply

*lee woo jin is the cutest maknae super talented

*Ong Seong Wu, is like boy next door cute/hot

*front runners are Lee Daewi, Kim Samuel & Park Jihoon (all talented, but i find boring)

*Kang Daniel is cute

*Kim Tae Dong is adorable



All the Nu'est members (esp. Dong Ho, who always looks like he's gonna beat up someone, but somehow attractive) are also in it.



there's one contestant (Jang Moon bok), who's got a sob story, which earns him plenty of airtime, and he's pretty much raking in the points because of it. which i feel for him, but it's really unfair for all the other more talented/idol potential contestants.



yoon jisung aka the guy they cut to for reactions 11 times out of 10



also kang daniel (+ his partner in crime lee woojin) are great Reply

Im still learning names but:

Kang Daniel, Kim Samuel, The center on the pick me performance, the Nu'est boy,Ong the fantagio boy and the boy that's always making the silly faces are my favoritesssssssssss <3





I kinda don't want that ugly 15 year old to be in the group tbh... :l Reply

woojin?? he's really cute with daniel, but idk for a reason he doesn't fit in my top 11 (I think it might be the fact he's still a kid and even his voice sounds like it) Reply

uhmm ugly?

he's adorable.

hahaha I just keep watching the eye contact videos and finding new boys to support.

meanwhile I have my eye on the m countdown performance, and showing my friends to stan for daniel and Kenta Reply

can't wait for that. i'm glad everyone in A levels get this special stage. cuz some of the A boys aren't even in top 50. which is sad as they are way more talented and can offer more later in the show. Reply

i watched the first three episodes n lee daehwi fell out of my good graces so quickly i was almost amazed



yoon jisung, kang daniel, lee woojin (i'm v conflicted about him actually debuting tho bc he's like 12), ong sungwoo, kim samuel >>>>>>>>>>



yoon jisung is far and away my fave; he comes across really well in ep 3 Reply

I thought Lee Daehwi was so cute at first, but he quickly started seeming so calculated. I mean there's a difference between "I'm the best" and "I'm better than you" attitudes, and he's seeming more like the latter imo.



Maybe it's the editing, but idk, it's just a unsubstantiated ~vibe I get from him lol. Reply

omg he's so cold and calculated it's ridic. in ep 3 like his comment towards the "leftovers" group was completely uncalled for (idk if you've seen it yet but he basically said, there's a reason why they were chosen last) :| idk his general demeanour and his arrogance at being ~the avengers~ was just. ??? his pride is not in himself but in being better than those around him.



lol tbh honestly i don't think they're editing it to make him look bad. i get the same ~vibe tbh. they have to show the kid, he won the centre position, but the things he says are. the things he says. (n him running up to the top of the bleachers to prepare his sad dance to pick me like he was participating in some sort of top secret mission or that someone would steal his idea... like... spare me lmao. other kids performed their own dances and raps and outsang him but w/e.)



boy isn't that amazing and there are other talented kids who can (and hopefully will lbr) knock him from his spot. Reply

I've seen like half of the 3rd ep, I'll have to catch up (it's just so heartbreaking all the time ugh). You're exactly right about his pride laying in being better than others rather than just in himself. The other guys already feel shitty enough, why do you as the centre and A-rank feel the need to reiterate your placement above them. As for the avengers team, did he pick them? Bc it was obvious in his mind high rank=better, when a group harmony is most important.



Yeah, people tend to use editing as a defence but afaik he's popular as well as being liked by the coaches? I don't see why they'd purposefully sabotage one of the 'stars' of the season with a bad edit. There's just something about the way he looks at people too imo, it feels cold and disconnected. When he ran up those steps I was so confused bc like, do you really think these guys have time to be worrying about what you're doing? Not to mention it'd be obvious if they were copying/practicing the same routine he was.



I didn't know how much I needed to express my annoyance lol. I think it's just so glaringly obvious how disingenuous he is when you have so many to compare him to. Whether they're excelling or not, there's so many guys there who encourage each other, even if they see them as competition. Reply

he picked them! afaik he basically picked all the trainees that were known to the public (from their performance). he was in charge of selection for his team and he literally referred to the team as the avengers and it's like. really??? pls chill dude.



oh he is adored by the coaches (I think even jea praised him in the like, I.O.I special or whatever w/ yoojung and sohye). I don't think mnet would go for a malicious edit w him. but he's falling out of favour w netizens. I rly see no reason for him to continue ranking in the top 11/make the final cut unless he changes his tune. you're right, he's just. so cold??? the way he looks at other people is like he's constantly ranking them in his head. I wonder what kind of pressure he's under. I get being driven and dedicated and craving success but he just. goes way too far.



lol omg bb complain to me anytime. I love talking about the show bc it's just. ridiculous. I watch it w/o subs so I always feel isolated bc the lj/twitter reactions come days later so chatting w you has been so fun! n MTE like. being an idol is about more than just talent (even tho I don't find him to be all that talented personally--he lacks true/relatable emotion and relies so heavily on cuteness in his performances [his pick me performance was so lifeless, for example]) n sure he can sing and dance but. seeing him perform while knowing that he's so greedy and arrogant just takes all the sweetness away from seeing him potentially succeed. like. for instance, kim samuel is extremely talented (albeit a wee bit boring... sorry kid) but he supports other people and doesn't expect anything. he wants things, sure, but like. it feels like now that lee daehwi has tasted success once he expects it always. n that's unappealing.



blah idk I hope next episode he mellows out bc if he digs himself a deeper hole it'll follow him beyond this show. but. my expectations are low. (still not over his "there's a reason they were left to the end" comment like DUDE???? dude.) Reply

Some of bts' song would work for beiber but his essence would ruin them Reply

I was going to put Oh Na Na Na from KARD as something for Justin,but i dont like him so whatevs lol Reply

slightly ot

but some kpop groups have spotify artist's playlists & they seem real

eunji from apink has whitney houston and celine dion on hers

i'm a lil impressed that rat bts dude has radiohead and aphex twin on his

the rest tho have wack stuff

Sorry Jam Jam is not an Ariana song. I would say Carly Rae Jepsen more. Reply

It's an obvious link, but Magic off Seohyun's album would be a good Ariana song. Reply

jam jam changed my life tbh! Reply

jam jam is so good. Reply

Jam Jam wouldn't suit ariana at all imo.

But anyways Jam Jam and Boy are SO good. Reply

