ONTD Original: Kpop songs suited for your fave pop star
EXID's "Boy" for Fifth Harmony
There's 4 of them now, and EXID had this comeback with 4 members, this song could definitely be played in the US radio
CLC's "Meow Meow" for Little Mix
Sounds like something suited for Little Mix's new album "Glory Days"
AOA's "10 Seconds" for Carly Rae Jepsen
This already sounds like something that came out from EMOTION, and i think it will suit Carly's voice perfectly
Brave Girls- "Rolling" for Britney Spears
Chair included, this could be a continuation of a choreography like the one she did in "Stronger", plus the song is a bop
IU's "Jam Jam" for Ariana Grande
This kind of gives me "Be Alright" vibes
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTdC5Jyooe
8
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRMnp_s6O4
c
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4nvL0sQlFM
8
s4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/V1c0Y3Q7c8
I
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/2NH7avOIZv
c
There's 4 of them now, and EXID had this comeback with 4 members, this song could definitely be played in the US radio
CLC's "Meow Meow" for Little Mix
Sounds like something suited for Little Mix's new album "Glory Days"
AOA's "10 Seconds" for Carly Rae Jepsen
This already sounds like something that came out from EMOTION, and i think it will suit Carly's voice perfectly
Brave Girls- "Rolling" for Britney Spears
Chair included, this could be a continuation of a choreography like the one she did in "Stronger", plus the song is a bop
IU's "Jam Jam" for Ariana Grande
This kind of gives me "Be Alright" vibes
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/LTdC5Jyooe
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZRMnp_s6O4
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4nvL0sQlFM
s4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/V1c0Y3Q7c8
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/2NH7avOIZv
i went on this whole EXID stan rant today in zara and it was embarrassing, i need to stop.
Edited at 2017-04-26 02:38 am (UTC)
sorry
it was just a chunk about kpop
anyone?
I am obsessed with this show tbh.
My faves after ep 2.
Kang Daniel needs to sit on me.
The second to last guy is the vocal tho! And the last guy's story got to me. :(
Park Sungwoo and Ong Sungwoo are the only two I can view sexually haha.
He's so adorable.
*Ong Seong Wu, is like boy next door cute/hot
*front runners are Lee Daewi, Kim Samuel & Park Jihoon (all talented, but i find boring)
*Kang Daniel is cute
*Kim Tae Dong is adorable
All the Nu'est members (esp. Dong Ho, who always looks like he's gonna beat up someone, but somehow attractive) are also in it.
there's one contestant (Jang Moon bok), who's got a sob story, which earns him plenty of airtime, and he's pretty much raking in the points because of it. which i feel for him, but it's really unfair for all the other more talented/idol potential contestants.
also kang daniel (+ his partner in crime lee woojin) are great
Kang Daniel, Kim Samuel, The center on the pick me performance, the Nu'est boy,Ong the fantagio boy and the boy that's always making the silly faces are my favoritesssssssssss <3
I kinda don't want that ugly 15 year old to be in the group tbh... :l
he's adorable.
meanwhile I have my eye on the m countdown performance, and showing my friends to stan for daniel and Kenta
yoon jisung, kang daniel, lee woojin (i'm v conflicted about him actually debuting tho bc he's like 12), ong sungwoo, kim samuel >>>>>>>>>>
yoon jisung is far and away my fave; he comes across really well in ep 3
Maybe it's the editing, but idk, it's just a unsubstantiated ~vibe I get from him lol.
lol tbh honestly i don't think they're editing it to make him look bad. i get the same ~vibe tbh. they have to show the kid, he won the centre position, but the things he says are. the things he says. (n him running up to the top of the bleachers to prepare his sad dance to pick me like he was participating in some sort of top secret mission or that someone would steal his idea... like... spare me lmao. other kids performed their own dances and raps and outsang him but w/e.)
boy isn't that amazing and there are other talented kids who can (and hopefully will lbr) knock him from his spot.
Yeah, people tend to use editing as a defence but afaik he's popular as well as being liked by the coaches? I don't see why they'd purposefully sabotage one of the 'stars' of the season with a bad edit. There's just something about the way he looks at people too imo, it feels cold and disconnected. When he ran up those steps I was so confused bc like, do you really think these guys have time to be worrying about what you're doing? Not to mention it'd be obvious if they were copying/practicing the same routine he was.
I didn't know how much I needed to express my annoyance lol. I think it's just so glaringly obvious how disingenuous he is when you have so many to compare him to. Whether they're excelling or not, there's so many guys there who encourage each other, even if they see them as competition.
oh he is adored by the coaches (I think even jea praised him in the like, I.O.I special or whatever w/ yoojung and sohye). I don't think mnet would go for a malicious edit w him. but he's falling out of favour w netizens. I rly see no reason for him to continue ranking in the top 11/make the final cut unless he changes his tune. you're right, he's just. so cold??? the way he looks at other people is like he's constantly ranking them in his head. I wonder what kind of pressure he's under. I get being driven and dedicated and craving success but he just. goes way too far.
lol omg bb complain to me anytime. I love talking about the show bc it's just. ridiculous. I watch it w/o subs so I always feel isolated bc the lj/twitter reactions come days later so chatting w you has been so fun! n MTE like. being an idol is about more than just talent (even tho I don't find him to be all that talented personally--he lacks true/relatable emotion and relies so heavily on cuteness in his performances [his pick me performance was so lifeless, for example]) n sure he can sing and dance but. seeing him perform while knowing that he's so greedy and arrogant just takes all the sweetness away from seeing him potentially succeed. like. for instance, kim samuel is extremely talented (albeit a wee bit boring... sorry kid) but he supports other people and doesn't expect anything. he wants things, sure, but like. it feels like now that lee daehwi has tasted success once he expects it always. n that's unappealing.
blah idk I hope next episode he mellows out bc if he digs himself a deeper hole it'll follow him beyond this show. but. my expectations are low. (still not over his "there's a reason they were left to the end" comment like DUDE???? dude.)
but some kpop groups have spotify artist's playlists & they seem real
eunji from apink has whitney houston and celine dion on hers
i'm a lil impressed that rat bts dude has radiohead and aphex twin on his
the rest tho have wack stuff
But anyways Jam Jam and Boy are SO good.