ONTD Original: Kpop songs suited for your fave pop star

EXID's "Boy" for Fifth Harmony
There's 4 of them now, and EXID had this comeback with 4 members, this song could definitely be played in the US radio



CLC's "Meow Meow" for Little Mix
Sounds like something suited for Little Mix's new album "Glory Days"


AOA's "10 Seconds" for Carly Rae Jepsen
This already sounds like something that came out from EMOTION, and i think it will suit Carly's voice perfectly


Brave Girls- "Rolling" for Britney Spears
Chair included, this could be a continuation of a choreography like the one she did in "Stronger", plus the song is a bop


IU's "Jam Jam" for Ariana Grande
This kind of gives me "Be Alright" vibes



