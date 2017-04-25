best character in the film Reply

Yesssssss

I still cackle when I think about this and how that'd be me. Not about to waist alcohol cause of some damn dinosaurs, sis!

haha that was one of my favorite scenes

This flawless first comment!

yaasss bc you know those margaritas are $20 a pop!



the only good part

this gif is everything.

I'M SCREAMING. LOL, I literally gasped out loud when this popped up on my timeline. I'm so excited!



Now, can Ellie and Alan please appear too?

omg yas I wanna see them both, especially Ellie

Yes! And Alan's boyfriend too.

noo, that asshole deserved to get eaten by the spino tbh



actually, everyone except alan and ellie should have died in 3 Reply

he was so fine omw

life, uh... finds a way

WELP You have my attention now

it better not be a cameo i stg



Edited at 2017-04-26 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

Hell yeah!

I hope he gets a good amount of screen time

i'd be more excited if jurassic world wasn't the biggest nostalgia disappointment i've ever experienced. soulless, corporate, formulaic, and viciously sexist.

mte and to add: tons of plot holes and useless side plots

One of my most loathed movies I've seen in a long time. The only thing that sticks in my mind is the two TRexes fighting in front of a god damn BROOKSTONE.

I have a lot of very passionate negative feelings about this crappy movie.



I have a lot of very passionate negative feelings about this crappy movie. Reply

it should have been SO EASY to get me to love the movie too, which is the worst part. i am really uncritical of those movies because i just! love! dinosaurs!!!

so the fact that it makes me soooo angry is really a feat.



so the fact that it makes me soooo angry is really a feat. Reply

See for me the whole thing is pretty much worth just to see the new designer dino and the original T-Rex fighting. That old girl has seen things and she's still queen of the island. :) I found the rest of it innocuous mindless fun for the most part so I can live with it. The main thing that bothered me is that it's two BROTHERS. Like how about a sister? How about some girl children in important roles? The original had a sister and brother and the sister was the computer genius. They use boys and only boys as the default too often in these kinds of films so that kind of bothered me but otherwise, I liked it.

yup. i was so over it after that jeep magically started after sitting there for like 15 years. when i left the theater the first thing i did was text my friend who is a mechanic and he was like "you really think all the fluids where still there after 15 years??" lmao

jw did the franchise so dirty, and i didn't think that was possible after the third film. nothing they do could top the flawless first movie :\

Parent

thank you

Seriously. It was disappointing on just about every level that it could be. What a waste of a perfectly good cast.

i hate it more and more as time goes on, but it did finally deliver on the premise of the whole franchise- the scene of the park being attacked was everything i wanted and more.

Mte

LAURA DERN. PLEASE.

YES! her little cameo in jurassic park 3 was not enough for me



your comments about her love of laura dern just remind me i need to watch more of her stuff



Edited at 2017-04-26 03:15 am (UTC) Reply

i legit only watched jp3 because i knew she was in it for a little lmao. the revival just doesn't interest me that much ;/



bless bless bless.



watch enlightened, citizen ruth, wild, certain women!!! some of her best Reply

I like both the the Jurassic park and Independence Day sequels

Why not just bring back the entire original cast, and get rid of the new one. I can't stand Chris Pratt, and he brought nothing to his role, or to the movie in general.

what? no sexist comment for Chris Pratt? so just the women huh.

no margaritas for you.



no margaritas for you. Reply

he gonna die this time.

don't put that out in the fucking universe

tim and lex next!!

Whatever, can we have Ellie divorce her husband and properly shack up with Alan this time

Billy's not gonna like that though lol

