Jeff Goldblum joins the Jurassic World sequel!
Exclusive: Jeff Goldblum joins '#JurassicWorld' sequel https://t.co/XMjSthjOXa pic.twitter.com/4EFl74CQaP— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 26, 2017
It's been confirmed that Goldblum's Ian Malcolm will appear in the sequel.
Margaritas for EVERYONE in celebration!
Now, can Ellie and Alan please appear too?
actually, everyone except alan and ellie should have died in 3
it better not be a cameo i stg
I have a lot of very passionate negative feelings about this crappy movie.
so the fact that it makes me soooo angry is really a feat.
your comments about her love of laura dern just remind me i need to watch more of her stuff
bless bless bless.
watch enlightened, citizen ruth, wild, certain women!!! some of her best
no margaritas for you.
IDC, I like all of the Jurassic Park movies, even the third one with that really annoying mom.