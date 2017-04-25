Character posters for Rough Night starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon

I haven't been following this since the first preview was out. Each of these women is hated now because they are glamorizing sex worker murder, right? Reply

oh good, another movie about white women. Reply

And the token light skinned woc. Reply

Lol irl Reply

Kate McKinnon deserves better Reply

Scarlett's hair and Kate's whole poster lmao like wtf Reply

Did they even try orrr. Reply

when'd scarlett turn into st!nk p!nk



when'd scarlett turn into st!nk p!nk

I actually really love Jillian Bell. But this movie seems tacky. Reply

mte! jillian is really fantastic. she deserves to be in more stuff but i will be passing hard on this. Reply

I didn't recognize Zoe for a minute. Reply

Pass Reply

these are so bad, except for Zoe and Ilanas.



these are so bad, except for Zoe and Ilanas.

Omg that cute ass bb



He and Penelope don't look much like Scott or kourt to me but they're just so cute Reply

I fucking love that word Reply

I hope this means far apart, because yes... they have.



It's an unpopular opinion, but she's always been a butterface to me.



I think this white suburban soccer mom short hair cut it finally exposing that. Reply

This sounds messy. Reply

No interest. I am anxious to see Girls Trip, though. Reply

I went to a test screening, it was fucking amazing. Girls Trip I mean lol.



Edited at 2017-04-26 01:34 am (UTC) Reply

How do you find those? Reply

I want to see that too Reply

girls trip looks amazing, but i'll see anything with queen latifah and jada pinkett Reply

It looks like someone placed a mirror in the middle of Scarlett's face and used that to create her face on the poster

these are really bad...scarjo looks like she's about to ask to speak to the manager, lol Reply

Lmao Reply

