carly

Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth Send Each Other Workout Pics






Shawn is currently on his "Illuminatie" World Tour somewhere in Europia and recently gave an interview to Elvis Duran. In the interview, he revealed that he and his bff Charlie Puth have been working out hard for their fans and that him and Charlie regularly exchange pics of each other working out.

He also revealed he is obsessed with Grey's Anatomy and in love with Lexie: "I was so upset because I was actually falling in love with one of the actresses on the show."

do you send workout pics to your "friends" ONTD?
