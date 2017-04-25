Why Ariana Grande is better than Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Fifth Harmony combined

Love Ariana ❤️



Her album was full of bops Reply

she has a better voice than literally all of them, but i think katy is a lot more fun to watch on stage because her production is OTT ridiculous. Reply

Ariana live is incredible vocally but visually so so so boring. Katy was fun, full of color and life, but her vocals were precorded duh lol Reply

Thread



i saw taylor on the 1989 tour and it was genius because she gave the entire audience bracelets that lit up with the beat and would light the entire stadium and it was so beautiful and distracting that i didn't even care for my videos. Reply

Thread

i thought the production for the dangerous woman tour was good, though for most of the songs i didn't give a fuck what was going on on stage cause i was just enjoying the bops. i feel like it could be even better after her next album if she balances her set list right. same could be said for katy and her discography. taylor is the one that i'd need full production from to not find her show boring. Reply

Thread



I love ha Reply

Given those bullet points,.. she's the new Christina Aguilera basically. Reply

Ariana could NEVER pull off Christina's IDGAF skank phase tho Reply

Thread



NEVA! Edit; She's Xtina Lite* Christina did all of these things 10x better.

P.S. I am a fan tho, and "Touch It" should be the next single. Reply

Thread



The donuts of America would say otherwise Reply

Thread

She couldn't just dye her hair black and blonde and wear a thong?



Lmao she could easily go that route if she wanted to. Reply

Thread

Because she released Dangerous Woman and the other didn't. Reply

I want to like her but she is a donut licking asshole so I'm conflicted Reply

lmao same. she makes so good bops tho. Reply

Thread



LOL mte Reply

Thread



I mean all the current pop stars (sans Lady Gaga and Beyonce) kinda suck...but girl can't even enunciate her lyrics Reply

I love Ariana's music (her latest two albums can be played front to back without a skip), but her stage presence just isn't up to par. I hope she becomes more confident, but I think she is too comfortable/rich to care.



Also, her association with Frankie takes her down like 3 notches. Reply

yeah, i really think she doesn't care about being bigger than she is. she could have pushed "into you" and maybe gotten herself a huge single there but i think she's kind of happy having the fans she does and being critically applauded. she's kind of got it way better than say taylor anyway cause once you're at the top, there's only one way to go and only a matter of time until more people fully turn on you. Reply

Thread



also like i said in another thread she doesn't really want to be a pure pop singer, she's more into r&b etc. there was just an interview w/ the head of her label saying ari didn't want to even do 'bang bang' bc it was too straight up pop Reply

Thread

Frankie made such a big production of letting everyone know he was there at the msg show I went to. He walked out to his floor seats before the lights went down with his pink hair, glittery backpack and with a bundle of giant balloons around his wrist as he skipped along the floor, making a scene so the young girl's would notice him. He soaked it up every time a kid asked him for a picture. I was one level up and there was no missing him as he walked around. That's how extra he was. It was ridiculous lol. Reply

Thread

whatever happened to meghan trainor? Reply

lmao I saw her on the peanuts soundtrack, in the clearance bin at my local record store this weekend (100% true story) Reply

Thread



lol this specific weekend update Reply

Thread

lol, that sounds perfectly accurate! Reply

Thread



Cackling. It's where she belongs, though! Reply

Thread



Who buys Peanuts records? I don't like her either, but that is not really a sign of a failing career. Reply

Thread



Did she at least wave as you walked past? (Seriously, though, I imagined her writhing around "sexily" in a clearance bin and not only figured it was something she'd do, but hoped she'd stay there.) Reply

Thread



who cares? Reply

Thread

She's all about that bass but LA Reid would rather fund treble like Karla smh. Reply

Thread



shes too busy having good sex with her ugly bf Reply

Thread



She was a guest judge on the latest ep of Rupaul's Drag Race; for some reason she was wearing a unicorn onesie ?? Reply

Thread



She was on RuPaul last week...



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread



Idek ha Reply

Thread



her music is definitely better.



side-eyeing she's a feminist Reply

mte Reply

Thread



same Reply

Thread



seriously. her constant referring to herself as a "pretty little thing", the whole lolita shtick, girl... Reply

Thread



yeah nnn Reply

Thread



i love ari, i dont rly see the need to mention the other girls tbh but since they did they should;ve added selena too Reply

including selena would have been giving her too much credit as a "singer", lbr. Reply

Thread



lol mte Reply

Thread



Not a big fan but she can sing circles around them combined! Reply

She's very good when she gets all jazzy tbh. Her voice is good but she really can't enunciate.



The article doesn't mention Beyoncé, Gaga or Adele I see. Rihanna isn't mentioned also?



I didn't click so y'all can tell me. lol Reply

The only mention of Rihanna is in reference to staying "hip and cool" as a pop star:



Rihanna pulled it off by churning out records year on year from 2008 thru 2012 Reply

Thread



That bolded part is so true. Reply

Thread



I mean she really wants to sing more r&b than pop but her label always wants to try for pop hits Reply

Thread



