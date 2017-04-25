Why Ariana Grande is better than Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Fifth Harmony combined
.@Kate_Robertson_ on why @ArianaGrande is better than Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Fifth Harmony combined https://t.co/el1VSXC0h7— The Spinoff (@TheSpinoffTV) April 25, 2017
According to @TheSpinoffTV, Ariana will always be relevant because :
- She has the best voice in pop ("It is a scientifically proven fact that 100% of people who have seen Ariana Grande perform live have uttered to the person next to them some version of, ‘But how does that voice come from such a small person!?")
- She made 'trash pop' videos cool ("She’s extra in the most far-reaching way, but it’s a special kind of extra that never translates as intimidating or ego-centric, rather a dedication to her craft and her brand.")
- She's a feminist ("She’s quick-witted, intelligent, and can talk her way out of any inappropriate questions from sexist radio pigs in a way that plays them for absolute fools.")
Read the full article here for some Britney shade :x
Which 2K17 pop stars do you think will stay relevant, ONTD?
Source
Her album was full of bops
P.S. I am a fan tho, and "Touch It" should be the next single.
Lmao she could easily go that route if she wanted to.
Because she released Dangerous Woman and the other didn't.
Also, her association with Frankie takes her down like 3 notches.
She's all about that bass but LA Reid would rather fund treble like Karla smh.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
side-eyeing she's a feminist
The article doesn't mention Beyoncé, Gaga or Adele I see. Rihanna isn't mentioned also?
I didn't click so y'all can tell me. lol
Rihanna pulled it off by churning out records year on year from 2008 thru 2012