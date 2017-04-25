Tree Ari

Why Ariana Grande is better than Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Fifth Harmony combined


        According to @TheSpinoffTV, Ariana will always be relevant because :

     - She has the best voice in pop ("It is a scientifically proven fact that 100% of people who have seen Ariana Grande perform live have uttered to the person next to them some version of, ‘But how does that voice come from such a small person!?")
     - She made 'trash pop' videos cool ("She’s extra in the most far-reaching way, but it’s a special kind of extra that never translates as intimidating or ego-centric, rather a dedication to her craft and her brand.")
     - She's a feminist ("She’s quick-witted, intelligent, and can talk her way out of any inappropriate questions from sexist radio pigs in a way that plays them for absolute fools.")
      Read the full article here for some Britney shade :x


Which 2K17 pop stars do you think will stay relevant, ONTD?
Source
