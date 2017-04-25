Selena Gomez has a new look
The "forget about me" singer posted a photo of herself looking fresh-faced with shorter hair than what we're used to seeing her in. The photo comes without caption, but many fans are accepting it as Selena taking it to her Instagram to announce her new look. It's unclear why or what it's for, but she's looking pretty cute~
Source
hair post?
i can't stop rubbing the back of my head to feel how short it is
will not be going to my regular hairdresser again though >__>
fashion
her hair looks cute and it reminds me that i need to get a trim really badly.
stalker sarah chic tbh
Edited at 2017-04-26 12:30 am (UTC)
this is the shortest i've seen on her (and inspired me to cut my hair back then, lol) so her new one seems quite a bit shorter
i cut my hair a bit shorter than hers this january and it's starting to graze my shoulders so it's time for another chop
I love going to anh co tran's instagram for hairspiration