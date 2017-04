6 of the Internet's Worst Celebrity Fan Art Portraits

bless this comment + picture tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh this brings me back to the bad fanart posts of old Reply

Thread

Link

Omg the bad gal and the nosega ones! Reply

Thread

Link

this whole post im screaming Reply

Thread

Link

this post is stunning op Reply

Thread

Link

stunning



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk what you're talking about, OP. All of them look on point. It's uncanny. Reply

Thread

Link

















Edited at 2017-04-26 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

now i'm feeling nostalgic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnn the first one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how much everyone regrets these now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

crying at that last one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gives me renee zellweger vibes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd do anything to relieve the Twilight phenomena. It was so random. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My colleague saw the first Twilight film 32 times (in the theater) and had an orange werewolf and Edward tattooed on her legs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine what its like to meet someone and they have a bad tattoo of you on their thigh or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! The good ol days of ontd! We just need that girl who looked like Taylor Lautner in a wig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the second one is decent Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao memories light the corners of my mind, indeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







op show me your ways, sensei op show me your ways, sensei Reply

Thread

Link

if his neck gets any longer he'll become the loch ness monster Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I told you she was real! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how could the post miss this one> Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







Edited at 2017-04-26 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

this one still makes me cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Didn't they tell you who the donor was?!"



This kills me every time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I expected to see this lmfao ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shelley? on my ontd?!? well, i never! i love you for this post and might i just add that there is so much awful house fan art on tumblr. prof. shinyscalp is not that ugly. Reply

Thread

Link

i can at least tell who most of them are supposed to be? that's... something Reply

Thread

Link

I mean Modern Art in general is sometimes a joke that I think Picasso and his cronies are still playing on us.



Reply

Thread

Link

that middle damon one looks like jordan peele LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

I am desperately trying to find this acrylic painting of Alan Rickman holding a screaming baby Harry. It was so OTT and glorious. Reply

Thread

Link









i tried looking for this myself and stumbled across these Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus the second one of Malfoy has him looking as triangular as a damn candy corn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mythagowood tho Reply

Thread

Link

please don't remind me of that, those manips still haunt my dreams Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link