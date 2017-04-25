(riverdale) - fave

Demi Lovato Instagram Roundup, Deletes All Photos With Guilherme Bomba


ddlovato Well, vacation is over but damn.. that was fun. @themarissacallahan I miss you already 😩😫😭

• Demi's been on vacay with her BFF for two weeks and has been blowing up her IG with selfies and bikini pics (looking hot af tbqh)

• Fans have also noticed that she deleted all pictures with current boyfriend MMA Fighter Guilherme Bomba from her IG. Are now speculating about a breakup.

• Guilherme Bomba still has pictures of the two of them up and both still follow each other on IG and Twitter.




ddlovato Last bikini selfie 😝


ddlovato Don't know if it's physically possible for me to get any more tan....


ddlovato No filter no edit, love your body the way it is 💗


ddlovato Why not? 😏


ddlovato So ready for summer ☀️🌊🌴

source

is your body cool for the summer, ONTD?
Tagged: ,