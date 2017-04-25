Demi Lovato Instagram Roundup, Deletes All Photos With Guilherme Bomba
ddlovato Well, vacation is over but damn.. that was fun. @themarissacallahan I miss you already 😩😫😭
• Demi's been on vacay with her BFF for two weeks and has been blowing up her IG with selfies and bikini pics (looking hot af tbqh)
• Fans have also noticed that she deleted all pictures with
current boyfriend MMA Fighter Guilherme Bomba from her IG. Are now speculating about a breakup.
• Guilherme Bomba still has pictures of the two of them up and both still follow each other on IG and Twitter.
• Fans have also noticed that she deleted all pictures with
• Guilherme Bomba still has pictures of the two of them up and both still follow each other on IG and Twitter.
ddlovato Last bikini selfie 😝
ddlovato Don't know if it's physically possible for me to get any more tan....
ddlovato No filter no edit, love your body the way it is 💗
ddlovato Why not? 😏
ddlovato So ready for summer ☀️🌊🌴
source
is your body cool for the summer, ONTD?
I like that orange monokini
not a bad thing of course
Don't be so harsh on them.
as you promote tummy tea in the next breath rme. she looks great though
Edited at 2017-04-25 10:32 pm (UTC)
also its easy to preach 'love your body' crap when you look like that lmao