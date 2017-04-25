Tom Hardy chases down thief
Did Tom Hardy chase down and detain a moped thief? https://t.co/QNfr6porZM pic.twitter.com/q0GNYUCjCx— People Magazine (@people) April 25, 2017
Straight out of a super hero movie, actor Tom Hardy chased down a man who fled after crashing a stolen moped on Sunday in London. Hardy pursued the suspect on foot, running through gardens and across a building site to catch him. The actor held his ass till cops came and detained the thief.
"Tom Hardy chases down moped thief, declares: "I caught the cunt".
