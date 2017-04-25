Don't Expect Kingdom Hearts III or FFVII Remake Anytime Soon, Water is Wet

Square Enix always pulls this shit. Reply

Do they just make the demo footage for K3 just to pretend like it actually exists or

the conspiracy theorist in me sort of wonders if they did it because they were releasing the HD remakes and they wanted to get people excited again

LOL Nomura said after the E3 where they debuted that trailer that they had announced it too early and people thought it was a lot further along than it actually was by that point. They had to switch engines too.

it wouldn't surprise me

Your OP note 😭😭😭

Lol It's Square, these were never going to drop this year.



God I want the FFVII remake so bad tho 😭 Reply

when are they coming out?

never, tbh

we'll get last of us part II before either of these games, lbr

god i hope they show TLOU2 at E3 this year



can my gay daughter swim? i need to know Reply

If Joel didn't teach that girl how to swim he's the biggest idiot left on Earth tbh

i wouldn't be surprised if they dropped a trailer at e3 but i also wouldn't be surprised if they didn't if that makes sense?? but I really hope they give us something

........... I expect nothing and I'm still disappointed

For a hot second I misread those roman numerals and thought they'd just confirmed an FF6 remake and was about to bust out some champagne but alas, no.



We all gonna be in nursing homes before Kingdom Hearts III drops. And lbfr for a second here, it is not gonna be worth the wait. Reply

The apocalypse will happen before Kingdom Hearts 3 comes out.

No surprise. I think me and my brother's running joke will come true. At least, I have other rpgs to play until then.

tbh square can just keep 'em! I'm about to finish up FFXV after ignoring it for so long and I've never been so disappointed with a game before. I'm genuinely curious if I'm just not in square's target demo anymore and that's why the all male cast/open world/open battle system/etc just didn't click with me.



HOWEVER, regardless of that, FFXV is still trash because this story is dumb, makes zero sense, and you basically have to pay extra money on top of the $30-60 for the game on DLC and the movie to have any semblance of an idea of what's happening in the game, why people disappear or why they're even important in the first place. Reply

FFXV is the reason I have no hope for KHIII. Undeniable proof that spending more time on a game doesn't mean it's going to be quality if it's by Square Enix.

I like FFXV but I'm not going even pretend it's really good. It's fun but I def agree with the flaws

Wait another year and then XV will be patched up enough to be an actually enjoyable game.

That's what I'm waiting for. Either that or whenever the fabled PC version is released.

the funny thing is that i already waited until the chapter 13 update was released to really play the game because i had heard so many bad things.

FFXV is so blatantly, hilariously unfinished. I feel bad for people who paid full price for a glorified early access game + DLC.

tbh i liked the open world and battle system but i hate the world itself? why is there a kingdom in such a western setting??? i enjoyed it up until chapter 13 and i refuse to finish i'm so mad

Well... it's SE. It took them eons to release FFXV. It'll probably take them another 10+ years to release those two.

XV was in development for less than four years. Versus is the one we never got. I am convinced they just used the Versus premise because they suddenly remembered they hadn't done a proper single player mainline FF in eons.

just let kh die tbh

More elusive than Rita Ora's second album, I feel sorry for the fans.

at least Rita attempted and dropped a single.



can they just get Utada to record the third song for the game and drop it this year so we could boP while we still can and before we get put into nursing homes? Reply

KH truly is the GOT of video games. We're never gonna get that next installment.

