Don't Expect Kingdom Hearts III or FFVII Remake Anytime Soon, Water is Wet
Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake reportedly coming in "2018 and beyond" https://t.co/cqtVPvbDDl pic.twitter.com/qwJ7psdX4p— GameSpot (@gamespot) April 25, 2017
-Square Enix showed recent investors a document with release dates for their upcoming games.
-Both KHIII and FFVII were the only games on the slide with no date and simply left under FY2018 and beyond.
-Worlds for KHIII are still being worked on and others haven't even been touched.
-There's still a way to go on production.
-Tetsuya Nomura would like to throw us a bone this year and at least show us more from both games at an event somewhere.
ONTD, are you upset WWIII is more probable to drop before KHIII?
Source
God I want the FFVII remake so bad tho 😭
can my gay daughter swim? i need to know
We all gonna be in nursing homes before Kingdom Hearts III drops. And lbfr for a second here, it is not gonna be worth the wait.
No surprise. I think me and my brother's running joke will come true. At least, I have other rpgs to play until then.
HOWEVER, regardless of that, FFXV is still trash because this story is dumb, makes zero sense, and you basically have to pay extra money on top of the $30-60 for the game on DLC and the movie to have any semblance of an idea of what's happening in the game, why people disappear or why they're even important in the first place.
More elusive than Rita Ora's second album, I feel sorry for the fans.
can they just get Utada to record the third song for the game and drop it this year so we could boP while we still can and before we get put into nursing homes?