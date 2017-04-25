bflowleather

Don't Expect Kingdom Hearts III or FFVII Remake Anytime Soon, Water is Wet



-Square Enix showed recent investors a document with release dates for their upcoming games.
-Both KHIII and FFVII were the only games on the slide with no date and simply left under FY2018 and beyond.
-Worlds for KHIII are still being worked on and others haven't even been touched.
-There's still a way to go on production.
-Tetsuya Nomura would like to throw us a bone this year and at least show us more from both games at an event somewhere.



ONTD, are you upset WWIII is more probable to drop before KHIII?

Source
