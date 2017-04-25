Dodgy nudity, secret addictions and flashbacks: the cliches of TV's golden age

gratuitous female nudity is the worst Reply

Thread

Link

Lily Van der Woodsen had a flashback episode on GG when she threw Serena in jail and it was so boring omg

I literally did not care @ all

Reply

Thread

Link

was that the one with Brittany Snow? The one that was supposed to be a backdoor pilot for a spinoff that failed? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that one! It also had Krysten Ritter.



I am not surprised, that episode was literally white girl problems. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked that episode, only because I love the 80s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I really liked that episode bc of Krysten



I didn't realise it was supposed to lead to a spin-off but also I'm not surprised. I hope Riverdale does something similar, Phoebe Tonkin can be Alice Cooper.



Edited at 2017-04-25 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god everyone thinks they're lost and they can do bottle/flashback eps now



no one fuckin cares y'all Reply

Thread

Link

the bottle episodes of Girls were always good! And the bottle episode of Looking with Richie & Patrick on a date is also amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes! the richie/patrick bottle episodes were always standouts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When done well they're great. But rarely is that the case. Like, iirc, "The Fly" came about because they ran out of budget lol. Necessity is the mother of invention, or something. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they can work.



examples include Black-ish "Hope", the entire first season of Cheers, Doctor Who "Midnight". Breakfast Club is a movie version. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dont you dont care after the fly episode of breaking bad. i will beat your ass.



also this was a badly written article. dude mentions all these things yet doesnt bother explaining why theyre problems. Reply

Thread

Link

ia when I was reading the article I kept thinking this would be interesting if it wasn't so poorly written lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never get the hate for the Fly episode. I guess the big shiny didn't go boom-boom so it was a total waster. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love a well done bottle episode Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, it's a real test of good writing when you can make a whole episode work with just the characters and nothing else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came here to write the same thing. They can be refreshing and add character development Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do too, I usually like most of them actually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too! I can't actually think of any I've hated rn, although I'm sure there are some bad ones out there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. 17 People from the West Wing is a good example (although it lacks CJ, which is annoying as hell) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The tortured genius doctor (or whatever) with the secret addiction.



It is so overdone and cliche, yet it pops up so often. I hated it on The Knick for awhile, but then it became pretty integral to the general plot that I just had to get on that bandwagon. It also pops up on Mercy Street, but the problem is "solved" within like two episodes. So stupid. Reply

Thread

Link

aw, i thought thack wore that particular trope well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it ended up working well because it impacted everyone else / every other major character ended up getting caught up in it in some way, whether directly or indirectly. The show ended up weaving it into the plot in a way that I think worked out (well, for the plot, not so much for Thack). But when I first started it I was like "ugh." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Or a slovenly male detective with an addiction and fucked up home life who's a genius at solving crime. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The genius tortured man with an addiction it's been done to death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love a good bottle episode Reply

Thread

Link

The nudity trope is so fucking irritating especially the overt shots, like the shot of strippers' asses in True Detective. Ugh, men.



The goddamn male-anti hero - they've always got to be an asshole but we're supposed to love them because they're intelligent and agile and their flaws (really assholery) is supposed to be celebrated. Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of true detective....the hot young girl who inexplicably wants to get nude and get her tits gobbled by a fugly, crusty old dude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+ whom calls said fugly, crusty old dude to ask him to fuck her in the ass. while wearing lingerie and making poses in the mirror. yea that was tooootes not to feed the male audience's wet fantasy and for the male gaze. fuck true detective Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The goddamn male-anti hero - they've always got to be an asshole but we're supposed to love them because they're intelligent and agile and their flaws (really assholery) is supposed to be celebrated.



That's because most media is the male creator's self-insert fantasy. They are the unlikable creepy asshole who gets the hot chick at the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Peggy Olson is still my favorite fictional female character in any media. I named my car after her.

Mad Men is the best television show ever. <3333



Edited at 2017-04-25 10:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

there is so much gratuitous female nudity in Westworld and Shameless. Every hot female character in Shameless gets naked eventually. Emmy Rossum is frequently topless. Reply

Thread

Link

Addiction = depth

Well, I don’t know about you, but I like to unwind from a long, hard day of chasing ghosts on a long-closed cold case that only I and literally one other cop in this deadbeat swampy American town even care about by kicking back, stripping to a vest, getting an old but once-loved tin down from a high shelf where it’s remained untouched for five years and doing just an enormous, enormous wad of smack.

THIS. SO MUCH. How many fucking Morphine benders can they possibly squeeze into the script? ENOUGH.

Reply

Thread

Link

they really only had the one mushroom-samba. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The drug use in the first few episodes of Mr. Robot gives me insane anxiety and it's honestly hard to shake, but that's an entirely subjective opinion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just watching mr robot for the first time and the drug addiction stuff is over the fucking top. hit a crescendo when we had to watch elliot claw through his own vomit to reswallow some adderall. it's like, WE GET IT enough already Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

people not really dying for good anymore on fantasy/sci fi shows



also time jumps or pretty much anything to do with going into the future or the past and not having any consequences. Reply

Thread

Link

The non-death thing bothers me in certain shows.



I don't mind time-jumps if it's done for a reason, but the show can not just pick up right where they left off. The characters have to have lived their lives, and maybe moved on with their lives - their relationships can't just pick up where they left off years later, like everything was stagnant for 5 years or whatever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yessss at the not dying thing. Jesus Christ it is called stakes and writers don't realize that one particular moment with a strong reaction will backfire in the long run because after the resurrection every death after loses impact and people care less for the rest of the show. It's not worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i miss the golden seasons of community. Reply

Thread

Link

same their bottle episode (episodes?) were so good omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I would put the season 4 finale of Dexter as there should be a "best episodes from the golden age of television" listicleI would put the season 4 finale of Dexter as #1 ... if that is part of the golden age haha Reply

Thread

Link

That season was so fucking good, that should have been the series finale. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What are you talking about? That totally WAS the end of the series. ;) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





id say the golden age started with the sopranos and has been around ever since. not as #1 but yas that epi was great.id say the golden age started with the sopranos and has been around ever since. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i remember watching that live w ontd and freaking. the. fuck. out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We actually should. People comment below with their favorite eps and I could make a list. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I know everyone hated it after season 4, but I really loved the entire show. The last season could've been better, but the finale wasn't that bad, imo.

Season 1 has the best finale imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that was a great series finale :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the episode before that (I think) had a really tense ending too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sexposition Reply

Thread

Link

truly the worst



conversely, it makes me appreciate sex scenes that serve to tell us something about characters/shift relationships all the more (see: the threesome in black sails) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link