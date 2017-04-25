Dodgy nudity, secret addictions and flashbacks: the cliches of TV's golden age
Dodgy nudity, secret addictions and flashbacks: the cliches of TV's golden age https://t.co/366vJnu8qF— The Guardian (@guardian) April 25, 2017
Some of the tropes mentioned in the article are:
Gratuitous nudity
Example given: Thandie Newton in Westworld.
OP would also like to mention - every episode of Game of Thrones, and most Showtime dramas. And most HBO dramas.
A flashback that explains everything
Often used to explain character flaws that relate back to a childhood trauma.
The bottle episode
Some might remember Ye Olden Tale of Jesse Pinkman, Walter White and that goddamn fly of Meth and Metaphors or some shit.
Source
The full list can be found at the source.
What are some of your favourite / least favourite TV tropes, ONTD?
I literally did not care @ all
I am not surprised, that episode was literally white girl problems.
I didn't realise it was supposed to lead to a spin-off but also I'm not surprised. I hope Riverdale does something similar, Phoebe Tonkin can be Alice Cooper.
Edited at 2017-04-25 10:28 pm (UTC)
no one fuckin cares y'all
examples include Black-ish "Hope", the entire first season of Cheers, Doctor Who "Midnight". Breakfast Club is a movie version.
also this was a badly written article. dude mentions all these things yet doesnt bother explaining why theyre problems.
It is so overdone and cliche, yet it pops up so often. I hated it on The Knick for awhile, but then it became pretty integral to the general plot that I just had to get on that bandwagon. It also pops up on Mercy Street, but the problem is "solved" within like two episodes. So stupid.
The goddamn male-anti hero - they've always got to be an asshole but we're supposed to love them because they're intelligent and agile and their flaws (really assholery) is supposed to be celebrated.
That's because most media is the male creator's self-insert fantasy. They are the unlikable creepy asshole who gets the hot chick at the end.
Mad Men is the best television show ever. <3333
Edited at 2017-04-25 10:05 pm (UTC)
Well, I don’t know about you, but I like to unwind from a long, hard day of chasing ghosts on a long-closed cold case that only I and literally one other cop in this deadbeat swampy American town even care about by kicking back, stripping to a vest, getting an old but once-loved tin down from a high shelf where it’s remained untouched for five years and doing just an enormous, enormous wad of smack.
THIS. SO MUCH. How many fucking Morphine benders can they possibly squeeze into the script? ENOUGH.
also time jumps or pretty much anything to do with going into the future or the past and not having any consequences.
I don't mind time-jumps if it's done for a reason, but the show can not just pick up right where they left off. The characters have to have lived their lives, and maybe moved on with their lives - their relationships can't just pick up where they left off years later, like everything was stagnant for 5 years or whatever.
I would put the season 4 finale of Dexter as #1... if that is part of the golden age haha
id say the golden age started with the sopranos and has been around ever since.
Season 1 has the best finale imo.
conversely, it makes me appreciate sex scenes that serve to tell us something about characters/shift relationships all the more (see: the threesome in black sails)
spoil me :c