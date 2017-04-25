this is never going to come out

sorry Jelly Reply

Thread

Link

lmao at least we got paid after filming and not after the release Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what work did you do on this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't this filmed like 3 years ago? Wtf happened to it? Reply

Thread

Link



This is a pretty stellar cast until Cara Delevinge and Matthew Morrison pop up. Reply

Thread

Link

what part does cara play tho, she was in that trailer for like .3 seconds Reply

Thread

Link

She's a minor character in this, like a couple of scenes at most. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's too bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no it's not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i mean i know she can't act but its still fun to see her pop up out of the blue in these movies like she did in Anna Karenina Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Fat Harvey joint...nope. Reply

Thread

Link

no date, waiting to see how CD and DH's other film goes and then they will release it.

Reply

Thread

Link

this looks kind of cool? Reply

Thread

Link

Not a single Dutch actor to be seen in a movie set in the Netherlands, about Dutch people. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't even hear a dutch name lmao. I want to know how they'll butcher those if they're even in it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These motherfuckers should just put it on VOD or some shit, I'd actually be interested in seeing this (this trailer sucks though, the previous ones were better). Reply

Thread

Link

i think im gonna pass Reply

Thread

Link

this has been in development hellscape, srry Jelly Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo I watched all the tavern scenes in 0.25 to see if I spot anyone I knew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<333 glad you're a good sport about it imo!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Also, as much as Cara sucks at acting, I like seeing her in movies because that face. This cast is kind of epic. I didn't know Cookie was gonna be in it.Also, as much as Cara sucks at acting, I like seeing her in movies because that face. Reply

Thread

Link

lol when i read the book footface and Christoph Waltz were supposed to be in it. Reply

Thread

Link

it must be weird to be in a project that comes out so long after you've filmed it Reply

Thread

Link

jellycar



Sorry Jelly. lol I'm glad to see the "sorry jelly" comments. I'm pleased that I'm not the only person who associates this film withSorry Jelly. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Alicia Vikander and anything historical so I'll watch this even if it's been in limbo for reasons.

I watched Testament of Youth and while I wasn't really a fan of the movie it made me want to read Vera Brittain's book - the length scares me though. Reply

Thread

Link

oh alicia was sooo good in testament of youth tho, i think that may be my fav performance of hers. they should have cast taron as her love interest tho, they had way more chemistry than her and kit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yeah, I think she had a great performance! I think my issue was I didn't like Kit's character/the love story so that brought it down for me. I actually loved her brother best and so I wanted to read the book to also see more of their relationship, they were so supportive of each other. Her story was definitely still impactful and I was really moved by her speech near the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agree with everything, i can't watch her speech without crying even tho i've seen it numerous times lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw this like 9,000 years ago; can't believe it's finally coming out [allegedly]. Reply

Thread

Link

Movies are doing a worse and worse job at suspending our disbelief. Do they really expect us to think someone would be attracted to DeHaan's character? Reply

Thread

Link

This looks incredibly cheesy. I especially enjoy the fact that everyone seems to have a different accent. Reply

Thread

Link

Is this EVER going to be released?!? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like ive seen so many movies like this.



wish holliday grainger had alicia's career Reply

Thread

Link

so.......... the girl with the pearl earring? Reply

Thread

Link

I was about to say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't remember where I read it (sorry!) but Harvey W. was recently asked about this and it seemed to me like he was sort of blaming Alicia for the postponing. He basically said that because she's shooting Tomb Raider she wouldn't be able to promote the movie. Which might be true at the moment but it's been like 3 years! Reply

Thread

Link

i saw this in a ~special pre-screening thing like 2 years ago? it wasn't even complete but they wanted to hear audience feedback. at that time it was not great. and it was before alicia was relevant lol Reply

Thread

Link

i read on blind gossip that apparently alicea has a drug problem ? Reply

Thread

Link