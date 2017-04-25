Sony reportedly splits with Dr Luke

When is Kesha going to be free? I feel like the girl has just disappeared. Reply

I feel like... never tbh. Like, if Dr. Luke dies is the only situation that could save her tbh. Reply

When he dies. Reply

Hmmm, okay.



Who's gonna bring the guillotine? Reply

Bill O'Reilly and Jason Chaffetz last week, Dr. Luke and Mike Flynn this week. These assholes just can't catch a break, huh? SAD. #SUFFER!





Edited at 2017-04-25 09:38 pm (UTC)

45 is down!



2018 u better



Iconic downfall of white devil tyrannys tbh!!! Let's throw a massive block party in celebration whenis down!2018 u better Reply

I love it, but I will be happier once Trump gets the oust. Reply

don't forget the GOP lawmaker who was just exposed as a reddit misogynist! Reply

I'm trying to find a celebrity angle so I can make a post lol Reply

Yes I need a post for that! Reply

not just a reddit misogynist--he created the red pill sub. scum. Reply

This is both shocking and not shocking at all Reply

that guy is my local state rep. he's a massive piece of shit lol Reply

When are Bannon and Spicer getting there's, though?



I want Bernie to disguise himself as a young, but old-for-his-age looking page named "Renbie" and work his way up to a spot on the cabinet. Then some disaster happens at the State of the Union, and the entire cabinet is wiped out. However Renbie, who missed it because he took an improvised 7 hour power nap in the Lincoln bedroom was unknowingly named "designated survivor" and becomes President. He gives a speech in the rose garden, but when a couple of blue birds fly in to give him kisses, it tickles his nose, and he sneezes, accidentally losing his fake goatee and soul patch combo, and knocks his backwards hat and shaggy hair wig off of his head revealing that Bernie Sanders is the new President.



Do you think this is possible? Could also work for Hill. I don't discriminate. Reply

This doesn;t really do anything for Kesha, right? Isn't she basically in an indentured servant contract with him? Reply

So what does this mean for Kesha? Reply

From THR:



Although any split would be seen in some respects as a victory for the "Free Kesha" movement, there are two potential problems for Kesha. First, in her own court papers, she previously cited reports that Sony's deal with Dr. Luke was imminently about to end and warned the judge that she'd no longer have Sony as a go-between, making her situation worse. Second, Dr. Luke's defamation claims against her are still pending, and in advance of the trial, his attorneys have been collecting evidence about how his career has suffered as a result of her rape allegations. Certainly, the culmination of Dr. Luke's deal with Sony will be spotlighted as the case moves forward.



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:40 pm (UTC)

Damn :/ thanks for posting this! Reply

The deals that artists have to sign are a joke. They should be more like any other job contract, if she wants to quit this man, she should be able to. Reply

he deserves nothing but terrible things Reply

omgaherd, Sophie Marceau ikan Reply

Can he be like completely destroyed now? There is no point for him continue to exist tbqh



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:40 pm (UTC) Reply

but what does this mean for the good sis kesha?! Reply

She just can't catch a break, can she? JFC. Reply

Yeah she seriously is in a rock and a hard place.



Also Sony took their sweet fuxking time with this. I bet she can't even celebrate because this gesture is so half assed and overdue.



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:42 pm (UTC) Reply

yup, this is NOT a victory for Kesha at all. I felt sick when I saw the title, it's exactly what she has been saying is gonna happen in court. Reply

Bye 👋🏼 Reply

Dr. Luke's lawyers will use this as more evidence against Kesha. Poor victim Dr. Luke. rme. Reply

does that mean kesha doesn't have to work with that dbag anymore? Reply

does this mean what kesha said about dr.luke is true? Reply

All it means is that Sony's bottom line was finally effected enough that they decided to let Dr Luke go Reply

