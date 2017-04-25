Sony reportedly splits with Dr Luke
Sony Music cutting ties with producer Dr. Luke https://t.co/T6Xducwfk2 pic.twitter.com/XWl9vdisvP— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 25, 2017
-Sony and Dr Luke have allegedly been on the outs for a while
-Luke is no longer CEO of Kemosabe Records
-A page about Dr Luke has been removed from Sony's website
-Still not great for Kesha, check source #2 for more info
Source: 1 2
Who's gonna bring the guillotine?
Bill O'Reilly and Jason Chaffetz last week, Dr. Luke and Mike Flynn this week. These assholes just can't catch a break, huh? SAD. #SUFFER!
45is down!
2018 u better
I want Bernie to disguise himself as a young, but old-for-his-age looking page named "Renbie" and work his way up to a spot on the cabinet. Then some disaster happens at the State of the Union, and the entire cabinet is wiped out. However Renbie, who missed it because he took an improvised 7 hour power nap in the Lincoln bedroom was unknowingly named "designated survivor" and becomes President. He gives a speech in the rose garden, but when a couple of blue birds fly in to give him kisses, it tickles his nose, and he sneezes, accidentally losing his fake goatee and soul patch combo, and knocks his backwards hat and shaggy hair wig off of his head revealing that Bernie Sanders is the new President.
Do you think this is possible? Could also work for Hill. I don't discriminate.
Although any split would be seen in some respects as a victory for the "Free Kesha" movement, there are two potential problems for Kesha. First, in her own court papers, she previously cited reports that Sony's deal with Dr. Luke was imminently about to end and warned the judge that she'd no longer have Sony as a go-between, making her situation worse. Second, Dr. Luke's defamation claims against her are still pending, and in advance of the trial, his attorneys have been collecting evidence about how his career has suffered as a result of her rape allegations. Certainly, the culmination of Dr. Luke's deal with Sony will be spotlighted as the case moves forward.
She just can't catch a break, can she? JFC.
Also Sony took their sweet fuxking time with this. I bet she can't even celebrate because this gesture is so half assed and overdue.
