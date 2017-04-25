Rogelio grieving over Michael made me tear up. In all the sadness over Michael being gone and the show just fast-forwarding and time-jumping away from the aftermath, I forgot that Rogelio adored Michael. RIP Michael Reply

Thread

Link

man ive completely fallen off with this show Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I don't have TV so I have to wait for everything to end up on Netflix. I need it NOWWWW Reply

Thread

Link

http://www.watchepisodes4.com/ you can watch it here, just search jane the virgin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked the do last night, but I don't think the new guy is that hot. And I super don't like Petra's new man. Reply

Thread

Link

me and my mom watched the last episode of season 2 and first of season 3 last night. why go through all that drama with Michael getting shot only to kill him off half the season later? (I've been spoiled~ for that). I guess Jane and Rafael are (eventually) going to be endgame. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I don't want that! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so behind and still upset over michael's death. is it worth catching up as a jane/michael shipper? Reply

Thread

Link

The show is still sweet, but something definitely changed in the show. It still doesn't feel real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it honestly depends how many aspects of the show you loved besides jane/michael. i really didn't like the first three episodes after his death, i think the timejump didn't give the audience time to "grieve" and it was weird how almost no one except jane talked about him. however, the last three episodes have felt more like the true jtv and i'm enjoying the show again. it's still not the same for me though, the show has definitely lost something for me, i'm ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. The last 2-3 episodes have been better. I love the show so much, so in a way I've not only been grieving Michael, but also the show as it was. But some aspects are definitely there and fee like old Jane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly. it's weird to not love the show as much as i used to. it's not just michael's death but how they've handled it. but yeah, these past few episodes have captured more of the show's old tone again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's odd because it's not like they're completely ignoring Michael or his death, but at the same time, I feel like the other characters/the show in general haven't been able to grieve. The time jumped fucked things up, even though I do understand where they were coming from.



I still adore the show just because literally every episode from the first 2 seasons is perfect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to catch up....I left off when Michael passed away and they did the time jump. I didn't think I'd care about him dying since this show is based on telenovela principles and she's going to end up with Rafael (get over - she isn't going to end up with a random now). But him passing out after his test with his lunch pale Jane had given him and his heart glowing then fading. Damn did it get to me and what finally sent me into emotional overdrive was when Jane got the call and started screaming and crying uncontrollably. I legit teared up. Reply

Thread

Link

I teared up just reading this lmao.



Jane and Michael's final moment when Jane told Michael how proud of him she felt :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I teared up during last night's episode. We finally got to see Rogelio grieving. Hearing him say how he loved Michael and Xo seemed so sad too. Really well done. I actually went to a Jane panel this past week and I asked a question to the cast about when we were FINALLY going to see Rogelio grieve Michael.



I enjoyed this episode. Last week was my favorite "post-Michael" episode, but this was pretty good. I wish Michael was still on the show. I eagerly wait for a mention/flashback/anything concerning Michael in every episode. The finale is going to kill me.



Jane/Michael, the more I think about it, are seriously one of the best couples of ALL time. Reply

Thread

Link

the delusional part of me still hopes for a michael resurrection. ausiello has 6 resurrections on his may sweeps scorecard lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh crap. You got me semi-excited, but I feel like the writers have pushed the idea of Michael being actually dead/Jane growing up/etc. so much that I do think Michael is actually really dead.



But that would be a REAL twist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait..what?



how would this even work! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and some of y'all tried to tell me she wouldnt hook up with his coworker/best friend

i know a storyline when i sense one Reply

Thread

Link

She didn't! They went on one date and both knew it didn't feel right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



#TeamRafael4Life Good but that date neva should've happened!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Any Luisa scenes?



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. A few. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Enough with the Sin Rostro storyline! Talk about flogging a dead horse! They dont even need it. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed. Over it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's SOOOOOO boringgggggggggggggggggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Jane's new LI. He's cute. Reply

Thread

Link

The Xogelio moment at the end, my boo grieving over his brogelio... it touched me. Reply

Thread

Link

I need gifs of the waterfall scenes so I can use them in my #congressbae twitter posts Reply

Thread

Link

I wasn't expecting to cry but omg when Rogelio was talking about Michael :(

Really never thought I'd be crying over a grown man never being able to get mani pedi's with his bff ever again, but here we are folks

I glad they touched on the other characters grieving over the loss of Michael too aside from just Jane, it was bittersweet Reply

Thread

Link