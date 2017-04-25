April 25th, 2017, 10:30 pm breaktheice89 Jane the Virgin 3x17 Promo That was a really good episode, I cried so much. #brogelios4everSource Tagged: jane the virgin (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3434 comments Add comment
I still adore the show just because literally every episode from the first 2 seasons is perfect.
Jane and Michael's final moment when Jane told Michael how proud of him she felt :(
I enjoyed this episode. Last week was my favorite "post-Michael" episode, but this was pretty good. I wish Michael was still on the show. I eagerly wait for a mention/flashback/anything concerning Michael in every episode. The finale is going to kill me.
Jane/Michael, the more I think about it, are seriously one of the best couples of ALL time.
But that would be a REAL twist.
how would this even work!
i know a storyline when i sense one
#TeamRafael4Life
Edited at 2017-04-25 09:43 pm (UTC)
Really never thought I'd be crying over a grown man never being able to get mani pedi's with his bff ever again, but here we are folks
I glad they touched on the other characters grieving over the loss of Michael too aside from just Jane, it was bittersweet