AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS Renewed for Season 3 + Promo 2x07 "Black Heart, White Mountain"

i want to like this show but the acting is...idk blah, i like the fight scenes tho so good for the show getting renewed.

this is great!

“I think that’s people going a little too precious on that, because originally the character was written white,” Wu said. “It wasn’t like it was a whitewashing thing. It’s not like you are talking about a ‘Ghost in the Shell’ issue, right? And I still don’t actually buy the ‘Ghost in the Shell’ whitewashing issue either, and I certainly don’t buy into the cultural appropriation bullshit because that’s saying that only Asians are allowed to do martial arts. Then that means only black people can play basketball and rap? That means Jeremy Lin shouldn’t be playing basketball? And Eminem shouldn’t be rapping? That’s bullshit, you know. So I know Asian Americans are angry, but they should calm down and choose the correct fight in that case – I agree that Marvel missed the chance of doing something interesting and casting against the race – they could have done that – and that would have given them some credit, but they didn’t, so what are you going to do about it?”



"http://www.indiewire.com/2017/04/into-the-badlands-daniel-wu-controversial-iron-fist-hollywood-whitewashing-1201803660/"



This lead actor seems idiot .

yikes his comment. finn jones did a terrible job in iron fist tho. like real bad. if he at least tried to look like he knew martial art or acted better, then maybe it could have been better. but seriously a martial arts show having bad martial arts scenes, no. lewis tan should have been the iron fist.



damn i came in here to check if i should watch this show but i guess i won't be lol

goodness gracious, why'd he have to do this

He looks dumb so I'm not that surprised that he's actually an idiot.

Glad this show got another season.



Hope Quinn stays around as a villan, I know he is suppose to be dying of cancer (feel some type of way about Veil lying to him about his cancer, but then again he did murder her parents).

lol veil is a queen for lying to quinn tbh. i feel no remorse and can't wait for that fucker to die.

I want Quinn to die soon. He should've died for real in the Season 1 finale, tbh.

started to get into the show...so far my hubby and i are like :O whoaaa good stuff...

thanks OP...



thanks OP... Reply

The Widow disappointed me last ep. I get why she did what she did to Veil but something about it felt really wrong...in fact I feel like her characterization this season has been a bit inconsistent. At one moment she is too self-righteous to kill rapist enemy soldiers choosing to leave her cause to go fight against her, and a few eps later she wants to be this ruthless do anything leader who would turn a helpless woman and her infant child over to a monster...the very same kind of monster her own husband was...like a man who is the embodiment of everything she is standing against!

I'm disappointed with The Widow, too. But I think what she did just illustrates how far she's willing to go to achieve her goal. I'd rather see her forge an alliance with Jade than with Quinn.

The Widow has always been untrustworthy, she's not a hero. In the first season she flung Tilda's rape in her face by saying Tilda owed her for saving her. Her characterization is definitely not inconsistent, she's always been fake and had ulterior motives that benefit her.

Fuck yes

Woo! I'm an ep behind but this season is stressing me out.

YAS SO EXCITED

I need Sunny, MK, and Bajie to go back to the Badlands soon because the plot with the Abbotts is so boring.

i keep thinking of giving this show a go. are there any asian women characters?

http://intothebadlands.wikia.com/wiki/Chau They introduced Baron Chau in episode 4, so hopefully we will be seeing more of her in the future. She will probably be the main rival of The Widow among the barons.

Its a Gough and Millar show. approach with caution and dont fall in love with it

