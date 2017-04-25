AMC - INTO THE BADLANDS Renewed for Season 3 + Promo 2x07 "Black Heart, White Mountain"
[synopsis]Sunny struggles with his inner demons and his friends cannot find a way to help him. Meanwhile, the Widow has a deadly new partner who helps her extract revenge on her enemies.
‘Into the Badlands’ Renewed for Season 3 by AMC https://t.co/pFpwyG8SJY— Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2017
- Will return for an expanded 16 episodes in 2018 (S1 was 6 episodes, and the current season is at 10 episodes)
- Current season will end May 21st
SOURCE 1 2
GIF 1
Fantastic news! Apologies for not keeping up with making posts for the show, I'm still three episodes behind due to work and real life. Still, very happy this is getting renewed =) So much has happened this season, for those who have been keeping up with it, thoughts on it so far? Will try to get caught up tonight!
Spoiler-tag for those who need it :







Hope Quinn stays around as a villan, I know he is suppose to be dying of cancer (feel some type of way about Veil lying to him about his cancer, but then again he did murder her parents).
thanks OP...
