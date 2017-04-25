Shea Moisture is the latest company facing backlash for an AD
Shea Moisture faces backlash for comparing black hair to red hair in new ad: https://t.co/81PWQ6W0Lw— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) April 25, 2017
• Shea Moisture, a hair and skin care company founded in Harlem in 1991 for black women's needs.
• backlash after releasing its newest ad depicting three women — a black woman, and two white women, one blonde and one redhead — talking about embracing their "natural" hair.
SheaMoisture is CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/T4Dru1JgAq— NANA JIBRIL 🌙🏳️🌈 (@girlswithtoys) April 24, 2017
sheamoisture Wow, okay – so guys, listen, we really f-ed this one up. Please know that our intention was not – and would never be – to disrespect our community, and as such, we are pulling this piece immediately because it does not represent what we intended to communicate. You guys know that we have always stood for inclusion in beauty and have always fought for our community and given them credit for not just building our business but for shifting the beauty landscape. So, the feedback we are seeing here brings to light a very important point. While this campaign included several different videos showing different ethnicities and hair types to demonstrate the breadth and depth of each individual’s hair journey, we must absolutely ensure moving forward that our community is well-represented in each one so that the women who have led this movement never feel that their hair journey is minimized in any way. We are keenly aware of the journey that WOC face – and our work will continue to serve as the inspiration for work like the Perception Institute’s Good Hair Study/Implicit Association Test that suggests that a majority of people, regardless of race and gender, hold some bias towards women of color based on their textured or natural hair. So, you’re right. We are different – and we should know better.
Thank you all, as always, for the honest and candid feedback. We hear you. We’re listening. We appreciate you. We count on you. And we’re always here for you. Thank you, #SheaFam, for being there for us, even when we make mistakes. Here’s to growing and building together…
All that coming from a brand that historically made products for black people... like there are so few commercialized brands to begin with and then they do this just to make more money?
however this is video most easily explained is "all lives matter"-ing hair.
there is a historical background of black women and men getting shat on about their natural hair. For ex: locs are seen as unprofessional, natural hair as seen as dirty and unkept, bb black girls getting sent home from school because they have their natural hair...
and then comparing it to/putting it in the same breath as omg i dont like my red hair or idk what to do with my haiiir is just a large problem.
natural black hair has stigma and has been used as a source of oppression and natural white girl hair has none. on top of that
+the history of the company being black owned, for black hair types.
also shea moisture was recently acquired by Bain Capital as a minority share holder aka mitt romney. though he hasnt been an active member it still gives an idea of the team that Bain is.
I don't mind that they want to make money, but create lines for that demo instead of changing products to be more friendly.
I understand expanding your business but don't you ever compare "natural" white people's hair to ours. Your natural red hair isn't seen as unprofessional. At worst you get called a ginger, but never dirty. Never unkept. You don't have to do harmful shit to your hair to be seen as equal. We do.
I can't believe a hair company based upon products for black women didn't know this.
I still love their JBCO and high porosity hair masques though. And their leave in gel like detangler. After I run through my products (so like a couple of months) I might go for cheaper options or DIY.
i actually got into a fight with someone who said that being a red head was like being black bc ppl would make fun of him and called him a ~ranga~ or w/e 6_6 he was australian lol
I mean, other than that South Park episode which, as a ginger, I thought was fucking hilarious, nobody is coming for people with red hair.
