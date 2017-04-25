Shea Moisture is the latest company facing backlash for an AD

The only thing missing was Kendall tossing off her blonde Pepsi wig & taking it to Capital Hill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MY SUN KING!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is versailles any good? is it more a soapy period piece or more serious or what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a soapy period piece of gloriousness.



I have trash taste though so. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

can someone explain this to me? People think it's diminutive? Or? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not black so someone else might give a better explanation, but from what I'm understanding, this used to be a black owned company that focused on products for varying black hair types, which is a market the majority of hair companies do not cater to or address. now they're trying to appeal to a broader audience and they did so by having a commercial where 1) a black woman discusses her struggles as a black woman with natural curly hair and how others perceived her/her struggles (which tie directly to racism and all the horrible things black people deal with on a daily basis due to their appearances) and then 2) a bunch of white/NB women with curly hair who also struggled with their hair, but more for superficial reasons ie "i dont know how to tame it!" etc. Like completely fucking tone deaf to insinuate those two situations are in any way similar, and to use terminology like "natural hair" for a group that it doesn't apply to.



All that coming from a brand that historically made products for black people... like there are so few commercialized brands to begin with and then they do this just to make more money? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. Also they changed the formula to accommodate all hair types, when it was initially intended for 4a-4c hair Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

and the blonde girl doesn't even have curly hair and the redhead was wavy at best Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also not black just to clarify:

however this is video most easily explained is "all lives matter"-ing hair.



there is a historical background of black women and men getting shat on about their natural hair. For ex: locs are seen as unprofessional, natural hair as seen as dirty and unkept, bb black girls getting sent home from school because they have their natural hair...

and then comparing it to/putting it in the same breath as omg i dont like my red hair or idk what to do with my haiiir is just a large problem.

natural black hair has stigma and has been used as a source of oppression and natural white girl hair has none. on top of that



+the history of the company being black owned, for black hair types.

also shea moisture was recently acquired by Bain Capital as a minority share holder aka mitt romney. though he hasnt been an active member it still gives an idea of the team that Bain is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's irritating to have black products broaden their staples to be inclusive of folks who already have large amounts of stuff catered to them. You guys get aisles, we get a section. It's also annoying to hear anyone talk about their "natural hair" when they never have to worry about employment, school, etc in the way we do. Your "untamed" hair won't exclude you from a job, but would def exclude several of my friends.



I don't mind that they want to make money, but create lines for that demo instead of changing products to be more friendly. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People get "outraged" for no reason and demand apologies because they have no real struggles in their lives so they instead waste time fighting fake battles that have no significance to this world or to our society. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I understand expanding your business but don't you ever compare "natural" white people's hair to ours. Your natural red hair isn't seen as unprofessional. At worst you get called a ginger, but never dirty. Never unkept. You don't have to do harmful shit to your hair to be seen as equal. We do. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly.



I can't believe a hair company based upon products for black women didn't know this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This company is owned by a white man now I believe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iirc they got bought out and have been changing their target demo slowly but surely since Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there was a commentor on Jez trying to do this shit. She posted her pic and everything trying to get sympathy basically equating her struggles with woc. besh your damn red Rachelle Lefevre curls never got sent to the principals office stfd. she got reked it was hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this 100% like they should know better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have curly, ginger hair and I get called a whore a lot (also at my workplace by coworkers) because you kno 'burning roof means a wet basement' but even with that, I totally agree, it's not the same thing at all and the implication in the video that the three cases are comparable is just horrid, really. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Precisely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with this sentiment and obviously the struggle isn't the same, but curly hair totally is considered unkempt/unprofessional especially by WASPy ppl who tell Jewish girls to "just brush it!!" etc like I don't want to equate the two but anything that isn't pin-straight or intentionally curled totally is looked down upon in professional settings, trust me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It doesn't help or hurt. No one will ever stop buying Pepsi. They have too many contracts with places. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's been this way for years now. Miley's racial controversies were orchestrated for hype, as were ones for movies like the Suffragette t-shirt drama. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm missing the comparison. Also, that one chick w/ the dark roots & blonde ends doesn't deserve to be in a hair commercial Reply

Thread

Link

lmao right!? Her hair looked like shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know some white women who use shea moisture for their curly hair, and I don't think that's bad, but they don't need to be in commercials talking about embracing their natural hair because that sounds like trying to co-opt black hair terminology out of context.. Reply

Thread

Link

They arent even black owned anymore so who is surprised. I read they reformulated their products too. Reply

Thread

Link

I was using their coconut detangler for kids and damn if my hair has not been in the worst shape of my life. Breaking like crazy, dry, disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, since knowing this I'm not grabbing any any more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. I used them for years. I had a lot of hair and super tight curls and my hair tends to frizz for any little thing. Their products used to make my hair look amazing and healthy. Tried them again a few months ago as I grew my hair back out and that terrible formula was giving me dandruff. It was awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their shit was overrated to begin with, but they've definitely watered their products down over the years. i had to stop using the one conditioning shampoo i used from them cuz it was drying my hair out too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is true tbh. It ain't keepin my hair cute no more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their JBCO leave in changed. I was surprised how thin and watery it became.



I still love their JBCO and high porosity hair masques though. And their leave in gel like detangler. After I run through my products (so like a couple of months) I might go for cheaper options or DIY. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their conditioner made my forehead break out so I returned it. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm a redhead who uses their products like twice a week and this is objectively stupid, "embracing" my hair was easy compared to what black women have to go through. redheads ought to pen a letter at all these beauty companies that keep using us to add vanilla to their self-acceptance narratives. Reply

Thread

Link

i think the curly haired and redhead women are fine. the blonde was the stupid addition. Reply

Thread

Link

I kinda talked about this in the Pepsi post but I work as an assistant for a big company in the marketing/pr department and I really don't get how something this tone deaf gets through. Like, your red hair is not a social setback jfc. Reply

Thread

Link

It does make entering a church harder though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does. I have proof. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Like, your red hair is not a social setback jfc."



i actually got into a fight with someone who said that being a red head was like being black bc ppl would make fun of him and called him a ~ranga~ or w/e 6_6 he was australian lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never felt alienated because of my red hair, so yeah that comes off as tone deaf.



I mean, other than that South Park episode which, as a ginger, I thought was fucking hilarious, nobody is coming for people with red hair. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seems like most companies/corporations still consist largely of people who are ignorant, out of touch, of a previous generation, sheltered yuppie millenials, wall street/silicon valley type douchebags etc etc so even if something runs by 100 people, if all 100 of those people are stupid of course no problem will be found



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah red hair is only an issue if you're a redhead in a white school. once a year they get kicked all day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You've got this woman talking about being bullied and having spit balls put in her natural hair juxtaposed with someone whining about dying her hair blonde for 7 years while being a natural red head. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm throwing her out of gingerville Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes, sis, kick her to the curb with Troll Sheeran! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Reminds me, I'm probably going to the ginger day in the netherlands this year, been invited by a fellow ginger buddy. I'm going to feel so un-gingery wth my auburn hair XD



Gingerville sounds like fun though, like that village in Spain they dyed blue for the smurf movie and then left it that way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL I just watched this episode. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omggggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What show is this from sis? I see you out here with the promo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That ad kind of hurt my feelings. I could relate to literally not one person in that ad and as a natural haired black woman having two white women tell me theyve been alienated because of their hair made me want to throw up. Reply

Thread

Link

*hugs* i'm so sorry bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is honest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like Kayley (the blonde one in the ad), she's one of the few youtubers I really follow, but that is not natural hair, she dyes it and uses heat tools so... Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I don't know why she was included tbh, her hair is straight and she hasn't faced serious struggles due to her natural hair texture :S Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hey hey, she's like a 2A on the curl chart, it counts! XD Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

says a lot already tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link