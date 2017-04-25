6 Male Canadian Solo Acts You Won't Find On The Billboard Charts
Canadian men have been doing well on the Billboard Charts recently - Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and even Tory Lanez. But some of the best talent this country has to offer hasn't made it onto the charts in the states. Take a look below for some great music you might be missing out on:
1. Jazz Cartier
With millions of plays on his Soundcloud page and positive critical reception to his previous releases, Jazz Cartier is poised to become Toronto's next biggest hip hop export. He won the 2017 Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year for his album Hotel Paranoia. He consistently releases bops:
2. Daniel Caesar
This young up-and-comer gets almost a million monthly listeners on Spotify and has garnered attention for his smooth vocals and groovy R&B tracks.
3. William Prince
William Prince is a First Nations Canadian musician from Winnipeg. He makes beautiful and melodic folk/country music driven by his deep, booming voice.
4. Peter Peter
Peter Peter is a French-Canadian pop musician currently based out of Paris. His third album, Noir Éden, was released earlier this year.
The chorus of this one is in English.
5. John K. Samson
Indie music fans might recognize Samson as frontman of The Weakerthans. His first solo album, Winter Wheat, came out late last year and on it he puts to rest the saga of Virtute the cat, who over the years has featured in Samsons songs as a cat trying to understand it's depressed owner and offering encouragement to stay strong and seek treatment.
6. River Tiber
River Tiber is a Toronto based musician who makes some great chilled out tunes. His song "No Talk" was sampled on Drake's "No Tellin'" off of his If You're Reading This, It's Too Late album.
Petey Pie and a cat named Virtute invite you in
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Image source
1. Jazz Cartier
With millions of plays on his Soundcloud page and positive critical reception to his previous releases, Jazz Cartier is poised to become Toronto's next biggest hip hop export. He won the 2017 Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year for his album Hotel Paranoia. He consistently releases bops:
2. Daniel Caesar
This young up-and-comer gets almost a million monthly listeners on Spotify and has garnered attention for his smooth vocals and groovy R&B tracks.
3. William Prince
William Prince is a First Nations Canadian musician from Winnipeg. He makes beautiful and melodic folk/country music driven by his deep, booming voice.
4. Peter Peter
Peter Peter is a French-Canadian pop musician currently based out of Paris. His third album, Noir Éden, was released earlier this year.
The chorus of this one is in English.
5. John K. Samson
Indie music fans might recognize Samson as frontman of The Weakerthans. His first solo album, Winter Wheat, came out late last year and on it he puts to rest the saga of Virtute the cat, who over the years has featured in Samsons songs as a cat trying to understand it's depressed owner and offering encouragement to stay strong and seek treatment.
6. River Tiber
River Tiber is a Toronto based musician who makes some great chilled out tunes. His song "No Talk" was sampled on Drake's "No Tellin'" off of his If You're Reading This, It's Too Late album.
Petey Pie and a cat named Virtute invite you in
Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Image source
Edited at 2017-04-25 09:24 pm (UTC)
Edit, he and Shamir did a cute interview together:
Edited at 2017-04-25 10:23 pm (UTC)
I like Shamir i'll watch this later ty 💕
himthem for like a year and never even thought of the possibility that it could be two people. Like, straight up, I'll mail them polymerization yugioh cards until they get it done tbh