6 Male Canadian Solo Acts You Won't Find On The Billboard Charts

Canadian men have been doing well on the Billboard Charts recently - Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and even Tory Lanez. But some of the best talent this country has to offer hasn't made it onto the charts in the states. Take a look below for some great music you might be missing out on:With millions of plays on his Soundcloud page and positive critical reception to his previous releases, Jazz Cartier is poised to become Toronto's next biggest hip hop export. He won the 2017 Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year for his albumHe consistently releases bops:This young up-and-comer gets almost a million monthly listeners on Spotify and has garnered attention for his smooth vocals and groovy R&B tracks.William Prince is a First Nations Canadian musician from Winnipeg. He makes beautiful and melodic folk/country music driven by his deep, booming voice.Peter Peter is a French-Canadian pop musician currently based out of Paris. His third album, Noir Éden, was released earlier this year.Indie music fans might recognize Samson as frontman of The Weakerthans. His first solo album, Winter Wheat, came out late last year and on it he puts to rest the saga of Virtute the cat, who over the years has featured in Samsons songs as a cat trying to understand it's depressed owner and offering encouragement to stay strong and seek treatment.River Tiber is a Toronto based musician who makes some great chilled out tunes. His song "No Talk" was sampled on Drake's "No Tellin'" off of hisalbum.