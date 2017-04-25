6 Male Canadian Solo Acts You Won't Find On The Billboard Charts

wheres black atlass Reply

I've never heard of him! I just looked him up and I love it! I've honestly discovered so much music through ONTD it's insane. Reply

Genuinely surprised Pryde isn't on here lol Reply

I've only heard of Peter Peter, River Tiber, and Daniel Caesar. It's nice to discover new artists. Reply

I've heard Jazz's name pop up on a few music blogs I follow Reply

You forgot Mac DeMarco! Reply

Mac DeMarco isn't on the Billboard charts but he's an indie darling with a pretty massive following and lots of press coverage. He's pretty well known so I figured I would go with artists less likely to be recognized. That being said - "On The Level" is my current jam right now.



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:24 pm (UTC) Reply

You're right, he's a lot more well known than the other artists. I love "On the Level" and "This Old Dog." I heard the new album, Salad Days is still my favorite. Reply

Have you ever heard him speak? I feel like he has a pretty noticeable accent/cadence to his speech - but maybe that's just me. He's from Edmonton.



Edit, he and Shamir did a cute interview together:





Edited at 2017-04-25 10:23 pm (UTC) Reply

I haven't. I don't really listen to his music either I thought he was like from Portland or sth lol.



I like Shamir i'll watch this later ty 💕 Reply

i have a weird 6 degrees w/mac demarco - I dated his younger brothers best friend, I've heard some crazy stories. Reply

yess daniel caesar is so good Reply

love this list! Reply

ty OP <3 these are good Reply

majid jordan tho!!! Reply

Not a solo artist. Reply

They need to learn to fuse like in DBZ bc I've listened to him them for like a year and never even thought of the possibility that it could be two people. Like, straight up, I'll mail them polymerization yugioh cards until they get it done tbh Reply

lmao!! Majid is the singer and the person I know you're thinking of. Jordan is the white boy that makes the music - you'll see him in all the videos too. Reply

when I first heard them thru spotify's recommendation, (the song was ...something about you...? i think???) I couldn't get over how great their music was. It's like a version of the weeknd who wouldn't leave you during labor for his side chick he has at the hospital. Reply

