Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Judy Greer, Ashleigh Murray, and more cast in "Valley Girl" musical
.@ChloeBennet4 and social media star @LoganPaul have been cast in MGM’s musical remake #ValleyGirl https://t.co/JwnYrxe6bI— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 25, 2017
A musical remake of the 1983 movie Valley Girl, it is set to begin filming in May and has just announced some casting news. Jessica Rothe and Joshua Whitehouse play the leads. Chloe Bennet will portray Karen, a Queen Bee Valley girl who rules the school. Logan Paul, Ashleigh Murray, and Jesse Ennis have also been cast while Judy Greer, Mae Whitman, and D'Arcy Carden were at the table read. It's set to an '80s soundtrack.
Seriously, this movie is ridiculous. I love it but it's so OTT 80s.
when i worked the "Pitch Perfect 2" premiere and these social media stars would throw these tantrums when they couldn't get the proper credentials.
social media nobody: what do you mean? do you know WHO i am?
me: i honestly don't. like at all. and i don't care.
knocking them down a peg is one of my favorite memories. tbh.
I've been waiting for Chloe to be in a movie and I'm so fucking excited it's finally happening! Plus, it's a musical! And I love Judy, Mae, and D'Arcy.
And we know she can sing too.
my fav music moment from the movie to stay on topic:
they inching their way to 16 candles and my bodyguard, pretty in pink, teen wolf
