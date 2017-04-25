Piper and Leo

Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Judy Greer, Ashleigh Murray, and more cast in "Valley Girl" musical





A musical remake of the 1983 movie Valley Girl, it is set to begin filming in May and has just announced some casting news. Jessica Rothe and Joshua Whitehouse play the leads. Chloe Bennet will portray Karen, a Queen Bee Valley girl who rules the school. Logan Paul, Ashleigh Murray, and Jesse Ennis have also been cast while Judy Greer, Mae Whitman, and D'Arcy Carden were at the table read. It's set to an '80s soundtrack.

Source
Tagged: , , , , ,