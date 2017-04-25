Chloe Bennet, Mae Whitman, Judy Greer, Ashleigh Murray, and more cast in "Valley Girl" musical

Chloe wants to do more singing? I always thought she was over it but I guess she just didn't like the song they made her do. Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-04-25 08:07 pm (UTC) I saw this movie on public access many moons ago. Anyway, they must have ran the oldest as shit copy because Nick Cage was Nick Coppola in the credits. Reply

Thread

Link

Whaaaaat. Did he do a Ben Affleck and get caps?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean look at those teeth. They're also crooked in the movie.



Seriously, this movie is ridiculous. I love it but it's so OTT 80s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does he have a career at all again? he's fugly and he can't act Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's a Coppola! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

being part of a famous family doesn't make you talented Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You asked why he's famous, I answered with the only reason I could come up with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Logan Paul? Really? It's amazing how far social media "stars" can go these days. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. his basic brother being on that Disney Channel show too. and they originated from Vine's. smh.



when i worked the "Pitch Perfect 2" premiere and these social media stars would throw these tantrums when they couldn't get the proper credentials.



social media nobody: what do you mean? do you know WHO i am?



me: i honestly don't. like at all. and i don't care.



knocking them down a peg is one of my favorite memories. tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless you for doing that~ <3 Entitled social media stars are the worst, they deserve to have what little relevance they have fade away for being jerks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finally! I've been waiting for this news ever since the table read picture was posted a week or so ago.



I've been waiting for Chloe to be in a movie and I'm so fucking excited it's finally happening! Plus, it's a musical! And I love Judy, Mae, and D'Arcy.



And we know she can sing too.







Reply

Thread

Link

i love valley girl but i hate musicals. idk what to do with this info.



my fav music moment from the movie to stay on topic:



Reply

Thread

Link

I could potentially be here for this... I looooove musicals and Judy Greer. Reply

Thread

Link

gag me with a spoon Reply

Thread

Link

This was one of the few popular teen movies I didn't grow up watching. I watched it for the first time in college, because my alma mater was in the valley. It's ok. E.G. Daily's valley accent was pretty funny/spot-on. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't seen it at all but I should probably get on that soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who gave the guy off vine/youtube a role Reply

Thread

Link

white men. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well there goes the chances of Josie having more screentime in season two of Riverdale. Maybe in the back half of the season. Reply

Thread

Link

Here for Ashleigh Murray but I hope this doesn't mean Josie gets shafted next season on Riverdale. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her and share the same concern! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Mae and Chloe! Ashleigh is super cute on Riverdale! I'm down for this. I never seen the original though so I gotta get on it. Reply

Thread

Link

oblig



Reply

Thread

Link

People don't realize how accurate this song was/is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder if she'll ever change her name back.

they inching their way to 16 candles and my bodyguard, pretty in pink, teen wolf Reply

Thread

Link

Mae Whitman voiced Katara from Avatar The Last Airbender if I remember correctly? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm here for Chloe singing again. Reply

Thread

Link

...that's a whole lotta "hew," but I love Mae and D'arcy is amazing on The Good Place. Reply

Thread

Link

Social media star😒 Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

Some of these people are stretching it if they're playing teens. I have to assume some of them are playing adults? Reply

Thread

Link

I have officially become "old man yells at cloud" when it comes to social media "stars" getting cast in stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

Might just watch for Chloe but that sit Reply

Thread

Link

this sounds like shit. Reply

Thread

Link

vine stars getting cast in films continuously amazes and disgusts me all at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

mae is better than this Reply

Thread

Link

Man, I had a thing for Nicolas Cage cause of this movie.



Reply

Thread

Link

I looked through Logan Paul's social media like six months ago and thought: this is everything I hate about white boys who get famous for nothing concentrated into a single person. He's horrible. This is horrible. This is why I hate social media, but I also love it so sue me. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh mte to your whole comment, he is the true definition of white mediocrity/how unfunny/talented white boys can make it far. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not here for that logan paul kid Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-04-25 09:48 pm (UTC) Janet! Reply

Thread

Link

Ew @ Logan Paul, it's crazy how he and his brother are translating their social media fame into actual roles. They are both so mediocre.unfunny,( and from I heard users/power hungry), they literally prey on other social media teens and "manage" them/get them away from their families to make cash from them. Reply

Thread

Link

I love Valley Girl!! Like, totally. I don't like musicals tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

CRUSH THAT FLY Reply

Thread

Link

i love valley girl! especially the soundtrack, it's so good. i'm not sure i like that they're remaking this into a musical though.



Edited at 2017-04-25 11:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link