HARRYGIF

DC launching streaming service, airing a live-action Teen Titans and new Young Justice

- DC is creating a digital streaming service
- They're gonna debut it in 2018, with a live acton version of Teen Titans called Titans and with the next season of cult favorite Young Justice, which will be titled Young Justice: Outsiders
- The Teen Titans show is being produced by the same team as the Arrowverse on the CW, but no word on whether it will be a part of that universe. If so, it'd make the most sense to exist on Supergirl's Earth because that show has made mentions of Batman existing before.
- Only Dick Grayson, Starfire and Raven are mentioned on the press release, not sure what the rest of the Titans line up will be


source
Tagged: , , ,