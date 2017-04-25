DC launching streaming service, airing a live-action Teen Titans and new Young Justice
- DC is creating a digital streaming service
DC's next live-action show, Titans, will go straight to a new streaming service https://t.co/HrXDmwxJoX pic.twitter.com/c47ZcHrAxf— Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) April 25, 2017
- They're gonna debut it in 2018, with a live acton version of Teen Titans called Titans and with the next season of cult favorite Young Justice, which will be titled Young Justice: Outsiders
- The Teen Titans show is being produced by the same team as the Arrowverse on the CW, but no word on whether it will be a part of that universe. If so, it'd make the most sense to exist on Supergirl's Earth because that show has made mentions of Batman existing before.
- Only Dick Grayson, Starfire and Raven are mentioned on the press release, not sure what the rest of the Titans line up will be
