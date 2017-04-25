DC launching streaming service, airing a live-action Teen Titans and new Young Justice

i just want more of the cartoon show that's not go :( Reply

Maybe Powerless can go on there instead of NBC :( Reply

There better be dick butt. Reply

mfte! Dick better have the best butt I have ever seen or I'll riot! Reply

Oh man, I wish they'd do more shows set on Supergirl's Earth.



LIKE A BIRDS OF PREY SHOW!!! Reply

It would make sense to set Black Lightning on her earth. Reply

Lol common sense? Get otta here! GB and co. Cant handle a show that would be majority female. Reply

Dick is my favorite comic book character, part of me doesn't want him to appear in live action (the show and the potential upcoming movie) because I just know they won't do his justice (I do hope he's still around in Young Justice though and that the show is more like S1 and no S2, which I had issues with) Reply

lol yeah i don't trust them to do Dick justice. Reply

I don't trust anything non-animated and/or the comics to do Dick justice, let alone Berlanti or the DCEU. At least I have the Nightwing comics I'm enjoying (Titans comic less so) and maybe Young Justice S3 will 1) be good 2) have Dick 3) in a good, sizable role. Or maybe it'll be the Superboy-M'gann power hour with guest appearances from a million new characters. Reply

Same! I don't want them to ruin him Reply

Same! I just have no trust for them to get him right or pick an actor I would ever be happy with. Reply

hft hft Reply

I was really hoping for Young Justice on Netflix, oh well :/ Reply

They better not ruin Dick! OMG now I'm really nervous Reply

Starfire better be a WOC Reply

Both Raven and Starfire should be WoC.



I always saw Starfire as a mixed Latina and Raven as East-Asian when I watched the first animated series, tbh. Reply

i mean they should really cast a romani actor for Dick as well but we'll see Reply

the original comic creator of raven was going to make her black 8( definitely a missed opportunity for more diversity, but hopefully the show makes up for that Reply

I always saw Raven as Indian in the old cartoon Reply

Same, I can def see her as Latina, I always imagined Raven being black for some reason too. Reply

interesting.....





(anyway spoilers for tomorrows action comics sound 🔥) Reply

where are said spoilers???? Reply

that art is so ugly Reply

I can't believe Teen Titans GO is still a thing. They could've brought back the original animated series :( Reply

Especially because it's all the same voice actors??? Reply

Exactly. They could just replace GO! with the superior series again and no one (including GO!'s writers) would bat an eye. Reply

Yes! It would've been so easy to just continue the original show :/ Reply

GO is hilarious and better. My BB Cyborg gets way more screentime and it paints Dick as the creeper he really is. Reply

Their Cartoon networks new bread winner. Each episode get millions of views and since it's not episodic like Steven Universe or Adventure time, I don't see it going anywhere. Reply

MFTE Reply

I was excited and then I saw 'arrowverse' and now I'm just sad. Reply

Ugh can't they just sign them up for netflix? I'd like this so looks like I'll be dling Reply

