April 25th, 2017, 09:13 pm theemii Honest Trailers - The Social Network
i remember everyone complaining at the beginning when it was coming out like "lol a movie about facebook???" but it was interesting
legit was convinced there was two of them, with their different quirks
but I remember people on ONTD were happy it lost because the fandom sucked lololol it did, but the movie is still so fucking great. I have the DVD, the extras are awesome. And this is one of the cases I can say I like the movie better, the book is kinda boring.
I started walking Cafe Society on a plane and had to turn it off after 15 minutes. Jesse Eisenberg was doing his best manic neurotic Woody Allen and it was just way too much.
These guys overstate the invention. Or better they fail to acknowledge that most of the invention makes Zuckerberg look good and that the one thing that the movie really hammers home as terrible (Eduardo getting cut) is the one that is absolutely true.
Also, the actual trailer for The Social Network- the one with the Scala and Kolacny's cover of Creep- was flawless.
