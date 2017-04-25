I love this movie. When I had cable, I'd watch it whenever it was on tv. Reply

andrew garfields long neck is too distracting for me to enjoy the movies he is in tbh. well, that and he's a shit actor. but it's mainly the neck. so fucking long. Reply

Lol, i still love the social network Reply

so do i



i remember everyone complaining at the beginning when it was coming out like "lol a movie about facebook???" but it was interesting Reply

yeah i felt the same way but i saw it in theaters and was thoroughly impressed. Reply

I was such a pre-mature hater lol, but I thoroughly enjoyed the film. It was very well done. Reply

such a great movie. Reply

This movie was so overrated, and Zuckerberg is the worst Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

"who briefly got your hopes up that armie hammer had an identical twin"



legit was convinced there was two of them, with their different quirks Reply

I would have never guessed it was one guy had I not known. Reply

One for every hole 😱 Reply

the parent trap impact! Reply

I know right, I was legit shocked it was one guy. Reply

YOU BETTER LAWYER UP, ASSHOLE is my favorite line ever. Reply

one of my favorites movies ever. I'm still upset it lost the Oscar lol so much better compared to The Kings Speech lol so much. AND TOM HOOPER? ugh



but I remember people on ONTD were happy it lost because the fandom sucked lololol it did, but the movie is still so fucking great. I have the DVD, the extras are awesome. And this is one of the cases I can say I like the movie better, the book is kinda boring.



Edited at 2017-04-25 08:08 pm (UTC)

Yes. I have the DVD and love the extras. I also love the soundtrack. Reply

fucking tom hopper lol. Reply

It's my favourite movie! Probably helped that I wasn't really aware of Aaron Sorkin's writing before so it was fresh and new to me lol. It's one of the few movies where I appreciate so many of the different technical and creative aspects, like the editing and score and acting and writing and everything... is so amazing. Reply

Yeah The Kings Speech hasn't really held up that well compared to The Social Network (which is a weird thing to say about a movie about social media). Reply

That wasn't one of the funnier ones, but damn, I had no idea how much stuff they made up for the movie.



I started walking Cafe Society on a plane and had to turn it off after 15 minutes. Jesse Eisenberg was doing his best manic neurotic Woody Allen and it was just way too much. Reply

its a mix of fact and shit made for dramatic effect. like rooney's character is fake but there was an actual exgf and like a pathetic loser zuckerberg bitched about her on his livejournal page which they show in the movie. Reply

The girlfriend wasn't real but the incident that started the movie is. And yes, Zuckerberg's original livejournal post started with "*girl's full name* is a bitch." And most of the rest of his monologue about Facesmash is a word-for-word copy-and-paste of his original posts, farm animals and all.



These guys overstate the invention. Or better they fail to acknowledge that most of the invention makes Zuckerberg look good and that the one thing that the movie really hammers home as terrible (Eduardo getting cut) is the one that is absolutely true. Reply

LOL! I do love this film though. Eisenberg captured the essence of Zuckerberg's douchiness perfectly. Reply

I love this movie, it's so rewatchable. Reply

Lol I love this movie tbh Reply

I will go to my grave complaining about this movie losing Best Picture to The King's Speech (which should have been called The Oscar's Bait, honestly).



Also, the actual trailer for The Social Network- the one with the Scala and Kolacny's cover of Creep- was flawless.



Edited at 2017-04-25 08:27 pm (UTC)

agreed, the trailer was better than the actual movie imo Reply

I haven't seen The King's Speech, but it just looked so dull and old people-ish. Which was probably why it won. Neither of them deserved it though, imo. Reply

ia with everything Reply

The trailer made it look like the movie would also be about why people are using Facebook/social media in a really profound "world, please see me" way. Unfortunately, it never delivered on that. Reply

Fincher wasted all them laptops? Omg Reply

And he probs ended up using take 3. Reply

They probably weren't working laptops. Or at least recycled ones that were already broken. Reply

