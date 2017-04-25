Disney slots release dates for Star Wars Episode IX, The Lion King & Frozen 2 and more

Wrinkle In Time was moved up? Nice. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish A Wrinkle In Time were coming sooner! Reply

Thread

Link

Star Wars Ep 9 getting a May release date makes me happy, but I'm still not here for The Lion King remake and I'll probably never be. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. I prefer Memorial Day to December. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll inevitably move it to December once Episode VIII Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let Indiana Jones die. Please. Reply

Thread

Link

It's possible he could... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The article is incomplete.



There are new dates for untitled Disney live action movies that allegedly are Aladdin and Cruella DeVil.



Edited at 2017-04-25 07:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Added already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So I am guessing "Untitled Live Action for April 3, 2020" is Aladdin

Wonder if "Untitled Marvel which was on July 10, 2020 moves to Aug. 7, 2020" is a sequel (GOTG3) or a new film. Reply

Thread

Link

Untitled Live-Action Fairy Tale film, previously dated on July 28, 2017 moves to Aug. 3, 2018





So it's not Magic Camp.



Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: March 9, 2018 to November 21, 2018





FUCK THIS. Reply

Thread

Link

It annoys me we're getting IX in May instead of December. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm glad you agree with me on this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who said i agree w/ u Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd put money on it eventually being pushed to December lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, I like December. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Episode VIII was also supposed to come out in May but was moved to December. So this one will be moved too, May is too optimistic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't even know if I'll still be alive in 2019. Reply

Thread

Link

if they're delaying Indie then it must be a reboot with a diff actor... ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

Nu!Han is prob free... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just read that Spielberg will stay as director Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah, Harrison is signed on and so is Spielberg. I think the issue is that they don't have a script yet from what I've been reading. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Star Wars will be moved back to December again, MMW Reply

Thread

Link

Indiana Jones V: From July 19, 2019 to July 10, 2020



Keep it.



Untitled Live-Action Fairy Tale film, previously dated on July 28, 2017 moves to Aug. 3, 2018



Like Enchanted? Or...? Reply

Thread

Link

It probably is Disenchanted tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh that's actually happening?? I thought it was just rumored and then denied? I could be making that up tho lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think Disenchanted could be the 2019 one. 2018 seems to early seeing that they have only hired the director and finalized the script. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, please switch your icon... I literally had nightmares last night about it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Another Indiana Jones? Let the man rest already.... Reply

Thread

Link

The fourth one was sooo terrible. And it really is awkward how they're trying to push a senior citizen as a action hero. Let it die or have someone else take over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So it's going to be Harrison Ford and not a new Indy? I was hoping it be like his grandson. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Giagantic is just flat out not being made is it lmao Reply

Thread

Link

They're doing the same mistake as Pixar by focusing on sequels tbh. I hope they leave Zootopia as a standalone movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link