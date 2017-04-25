Disney slots release dates for Star Wars Episode IX, The Lion King & Frozen 2 and more
New Dates
Magic Camp: April 6, 2018
Star Wars: Episode IX: May 24, 2019
The Lion King: July 19, 2019
Frozen 2: November 27, 2019
Moves
Indiana Jones V: From July 19, 2019 to July 10, 2020
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2: March 9, 2018 to November 21, 2018
A Wrinkle in Time: From April 6, 2018 to March 9, 2018
Gigantic: November 21, 2018 to November 25, 2020
Untitled Films
Untitled Live-Action Fairy Tale film, previously dated on July 28, 2017 moves to Aug. 3, 2018
Untitled Live-Action for Aug. 9, 2019
Untitled Live Action for April 3, 2020
Untitled Marvel which was on July 10, 2020 moves to Aug. 7, 2020
Untitled Disney Animation (3D) moves from Nov. 25, 2020 moves to Nov. 24, 2021
Untitled Disney Live Action set for March 12, 2021
Untitled Pixar Animation (3D) set for June 18, 2021
There are new dates for untitled Disney live action movies that allegedly are Aladdin and Cruella DeVil.
Wonder if "Untitled Marvel which was on July 10, 2020 moves to Aug. 7, 2020" is a sequel (GOTG3) or a new film.
So it's not Magic Camp.
FUCK THIS.
I don't even know if I'll still be alive in 2019.
Keep it.
Untitled Live-Action Fairy Tale film, previously dated on July 28, 2017 moves to Aug. 3, 2018
Like Enchanted? Or...?