New poster for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs

there's a recent Portuguese production with this exact same name. but the plot is very different lmao Reply

I want to go there so bad. It sounds amazing ❤ Reply

There are actually a dozen different cat islands in japan Reply

bunny island > Reply

I will go there one day. i have to. I'd die of happiness lol Reply

yas! Heaven is a place on earth tbh! Reply

i want to go here and deer island Reply

That cat is neutered. Who takes care of them? Reply

I just want to lay on the floor of that island and let cats eat me alive

This is cute Reply

Mte 😍 Reply

Does Scarlett Johansson have to be in every movie involving Japan? Is she trying to recreate Lost in Translation? Reply

Why are there so many white people? Reply

it's a wes anderson movie Reply

oop Reply

i was expecting 'all' so 'many' was quite the shock Reply

Excuse you look at how many asian people are in the cast: Kunichi Nomura, Fisher Stevens, Mari Natsuki, Koyu Rankin, Scarlett Johannson, Tilda Swinton, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Yojiro Noda and Yoko Ono. Reply

Because it's an animated film. Reply

omg that labrador <3 Best dogs Reply

No Owen Wilson? Reply

This sequel to Lost in Translation looks great Reply

this poster annoys me



the translation is "dog's island" but the text is reversed so that the word "isle" is on top of the "dog" character, and the word "dogs" is on top of the "island" character. the design could've been different so as not to run into this problem. Reply

yeah that was bugging me too Reply

Yeah, I noticed that, too. Reply

omg so excited <3 Reply

So many racebenders in one film. Bless. Reply

white ppl stop setting your movie in japan to be quirky. go away gaijin Reply

"Set in Japan"

"Scarlett Johansson"

Válgame dios Reply

Como le gusta joder a esta gente mija. Reply

So when is Wes Anderson going to stop treating Asian cultures as a quirky sandbox to play in? Reply

I'm dying lmao Reply

Took 25+ comments to read this.



SMH, ONTD truly does pick their battles. Reply

mfte Reply

when else did he do that? Reply

I'm actually surprised he's going this route, he doesn't usually. Reply

