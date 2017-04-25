New poster for Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs
Coming to theatres April 20, 2018 #IsleofDogs pic.twitter.com/YQlZJsBhM2— Isle of Dogs (@isleofdogsmovie) April 25, 2017
Set in Japan, ISLE OF DOGS follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. The film's cast includes Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel and Yoko Ono.
