Bates Motel takes us back to the beginning in its series finale

I was sad when Romero died :((



BUT FUCK YEAH MY BBS DYLAN AND EMMA WERE LEGIT THE ONLY ONES LEFT STANDING LOLZ Thank god Dylan wasn't dumb enough to not bring a gun...

I was sad too but found it poetic that he died next to Norma and they are probably together now being super hot in the afterlife.

WHY DID I COME INTO THIS POS TWIJEGROKMTWHLT4RE DI HATE MYSELF

It was good closure. The story wrapped up nicely.



Personally, I was hoping Norman would be left alive in case they wanted to do a movie later on... But I can see why they ended it the way that they did. I'm just not good with goodbyes lol

It was a very fitting ending and was pretty much exactly how I thought it would be. I was sad but also Norman got what he deserved. The scene where he hugged Norma in the afterlife got to me a little bit though.

tbh I was surprised I felt legit nothing for Norman at the end bc I genuinely loved him at the beginning...but I guess I haven't forgiven him for killing Norma lol (and Romero in the finale woe :/)

That entire scene at the end with Dylan and Norman was so well acted and emotional. I havent seen the actor who plays Dylan deliver like that so I was shocked. It was really sad but touching. And its subtle acknowledgement to how we treat those with mental illness was nice too.

I'm going to miss this show so much.



I hope Vera and Freddie are recognized for their acting. It's a shame they haven't been, especially Vera.



I'm glad my bae Dylan made it out alive.

mte

Your icon :) She is so amazing. The only downside to S5 was that we didnt get the Norma we loved but Normans version but at least she was around.

I teared up when Norman saw Norma when he was dying :((



Emma and Dylan were cute, but man, that must've been hard for Dylan for a while



Also I'm sad we didn't see Romero's grave or anything

lol yeah I'm kinda sad he and Norma couldn't be buried together :((( (lol imagine Romero and Norman getting stuck together in death tho???)

He forced Dylan to kill him. I know he was far gone by that point but dude, you made your brother kill you, that's cold.

It was such a good finale episode, and almost everything I thought would happen did. I didn't cry in the episode last night until it was over and realized it wasn't coming back :(

RIP this amazing show. Norma(n) Forever.

Sorry, but I'd rather Romeo kill Norman than Dylan.



This finale didn't live up to its potential, but I guess nothing would have with Norma being dead. She made the show pop.

It was a good show and I'm (ambivalently) sad to see it end. It was a good run though, and I think they ended it at an appropriate time.

The Dylan/Norman scenes had me fucked up. I'm going to miss this show so much.

Same and I am not emotional in the least but that scene got to me. You could feel Dylan's guilt over abandoning the family and where it all went wrong.

I still remember 5 years ago when people laughed at the idea of this show.

Such a fitting finale for a fantastic series.

Freddie did a phenomenal job in the last season without Vera.



Reply

I expected Norman to kill Dylan and keep his corpse propped up with Norma's so they could be one big happy family.

wait is that the kid from love actually?

no, finding neverland and charlie & the chocolate factory.

it was a great finale.

i'm gonna miss the show a lot. easily in my top 3.

What are your other 2 if you don't mind me asking 🦉

glad my man dylan survived and got to be happy, despite how fucked up his family was :(

is this show good? should i watch it?

thanks. its on my list. i'll probably get round to it this weekend!

its fucking amazing. season 1 is okay and season 2 is boring as fuck, definitely the low point, but its 1000% worth sticking with

I'm gonna miss this show!



RIP Daddy Romero

I felt so much anxiety throughout this episode

I cried during the ending

I'm a little sad that Dylan never found out about Caleb

Oh yeah: RIP Dr Edwards

I didn't care for the finale ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



I've watched other episodes that have truly made me wtf n this finale was flat. Oh well

Thats understandable but it was the finale and they probably wanted to give those characters a happy ending in whatever way possible and I think it worked mostly.

Sad this is over. Dylan has baby Norma? I like how that last scene had Dylan wear his hair without product so that we could see the blond 🙄

Thread

I just started season 1 in February and had finished binging by the middle of this final season and I'm NOT ready for this show to be over 😭😭😭😭

I got misty eyed when Norman and Norma met up in the afterlife. It was a perfect ending. I'm bitter about Romero tho.

Thread

Glad that Dylan & Emma survived. I'm a little sad for Romero, he deserved better than that end tbh

Justice for Romero

Damnit Norman died? I haven't seen the final season yet but I would have thought Norman would kill his whole family and he'd be the only one left alive. Did they do the Psycho stuff this season?

I cried. I loved this show, one that just got better and better (minus s2)

Thread

This show got so shaky for me in Seasons 3 & 4, but this season was a beautiful wrap-up of the series. Every single thing paid off and I can't think of a more perfect way to end it. It's one of the best conclusions to a series I've ever come across.



Edited at 2017-04-25 09:31 pm (UTC)

u thought seasons 3 and 4 were shaky? interesting imo

that whole scene at the end was great. knowing norma's body would be at the table, then dylan finding it, then dylan and norman having their talk and dylan calling norma mom ugh

i'm still crying

I am so happy Dylan and Emma are still together. I saw stills a long time ago of that last scene and during the last couple of episodes started to assume that they were divorced and he was just picking up his daughter. I am so glad I was wrong, they both deserve a happy ending.



Edited at 2017-04-25 11:01 pm (UTC)

