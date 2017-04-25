Bates Motel takes us back to the beginning in its series finale
Bates Motel ended its 5 season run last night.
RIP bb show :'( I'll miss it so much! Did you like the finale, ONTD? Discuss.
BUT FUCK YEAH MY BBS DYLAN AND EMMA WERE LEGIT THE ONLY ONES LEFT STANDING LOLZ Thank god Dylan wasn't dumb enough to not bring a gun...
Personally, I was hoping Norman would be left alive in case they wanted to do a movie later on... But I can see why they ended it the way that they did. I'm just not good with goodbyes lol
I hope Vera and Freddie are recognized for their acting. It's a shame they haven't been, especially Vera.
I'm glad my bae Dylan made it out alive.
Emma and Dylan were cute, but man, that must've been hard for Dylan for a while
Also I'm sad we didn't see Romero's grave or anything
This finale didn't live up to its potential, but I guess nothing would have with Norma being dead. She made the show pop.
Such a fitting finale for a fantastic series.
Freddie did a phenomenal job in the last season without Vera.
i'm gonna miss the show a lot. easily in my top 3.
RIP Daddy Romero
I felt so much anxiety throughout this episode
I cried during the ending
I'm a little sad that Dylan never found out about Caleb
Oh yeah: RIP Dr Edwards
I've watched other episodes that have truly made me wtf n this finale was flat. Oh well
rest in peace, sweet, underrated, iconic, slept on show of the millenium. this show is the definition of solid
i'm SO happy that it had a good run and that five seasons were planned and only five seasons were done; they told the story perfectly and didn't waste time. season 2 was messy but nobody's perf. i love vera and freddie and nestor ugh <3