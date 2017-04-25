ONTD Roundup

hello hello hello Reply

Thread

Link

hey there hi there ho there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooooo me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot with this family Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope she is reminded every single day how much people don't like her or her father.



Complicit, it ain't cute or constitutional asshat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope she's forced to pay the price for this bs her entire life, at least through social exclusion Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want her booed every day for the rest of her life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

to quote John Oliver 'the apple doesn't fall far from the orange tree' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not enough boos tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Berlin. They booed the fuck out of her ass! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF is she on? He's a predator and a woman's worst nightmare. Is she brainwashed or deliberately lying? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

been on here for 13 years :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-04-25 05:37 pm (UTC) This wasn't my first account though. I joined in 2005. I'm surprised I've had this account for almost 10 years though. It doesn't seem that long, but that's because I renamed a few years in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Edited at 2017-04-25 05:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been here for 10 years and 8 months jesus christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here actually! Crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



and this isn't even my first lj Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





lol and this is my second account too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









lol i'm noticing a major gulf between comments written & comments received. smh.



Edited at 2017-04-25 05:44 pm (UTC) lol i'm noticing a major gulf between comments written & comments received. smh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've posted 42k comments in almost 9 years



jesus lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





My name has changed 3 times since the start: satorirotas -> redhairedsiren -> selina_kyle Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where do you find these cute banners? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Lol I feel fucking ancient rn. Lol I feel fucking ancient rn. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





I used to have more posts/comments, but I deleted them a while back



Edited at 2017-04-25 05:51 pm (UTC) I used to have more posts/comments, but I deleted them a while back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i deleted that email without looking lmao i don't need that harsh reality in my life Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





lol at my comments received. i rarely used my journal



lol at my comments received. i rarely used my journal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

joined 7 yrs ago, 23,7k comments posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





It was my 3rd account.



Edited at 2017-04-25 05:56 pm (UTC) It was my 3rd account. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know how the hell to find that...so I'll just say what my profile says. Second account since my first started in 2001.



Account Created: 6 July 2004

Comments posted: 72,365

Comments received: 10,557 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Joined 12 years ago, 304 posts, posted 10K comments, received 598 comments Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

12 years holy shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also, I hope this wasn't meant to impress me, LJ.



Also, I hope this wasn't meant to impress me, LJ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

12 years 3 months 10 days



Exceedingly few comments written/received because I'm socially anxious even online. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

9 years, 7 months and 1 day! it's not even my first account here, which makes me feel slightly depressed lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



wow lol. this isn't even my first account either.



Edited at 2017-04-25 06:11 pm (UTC) wow lol. this isn't even my first account either. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





can't believe it's been 13 years.. can't believe it's been 13 years.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I honestly thought I was on here longer. Maybe I was adding on time from when I jumped shipped from greatestjournal. I honestly thought I was on here longer. Maybe I was adding on time from when I jumped shipped from greatestjournal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 years next week Wednesday! Birthday heyyy



14,187 comments posted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Since 2010 with this username. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1 year, 6 months, 24 days so far



1 post made, 4985 comments posted, 1 recieved



this isn't my first lj account tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my 2nd account



9 years, 3 months, 12 days



406 posts made



54.4K comments posted



4795 comments received Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Almost 8 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do i have to need a paid account to see it? when i scroll down i just see "now is a good time to create a new entry" lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

7 years and 7 months on this account, probably closer to 8 or 9 years though!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The funny thing is that the weather is actually pretty pleasant today but I know some people are wearing light jackets. When we had 90 degree weather two days ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We're in day 4 of constant rain, and I'm pretty sure it's why my cold has been hanging in there for the last 4 days as well. I'm jealous of your pleasant weather Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And the 100+ plus the lovely summer showers that keep the humidity at 80% at any give hour for 6 months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck that it's snowing here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's gross out today Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I posted this in my office kitchen today :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's actually gorgeous here; jean jacket weather! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anyone gotten their CompTIA A+ cert.? What books/videos/etc. did you use? Ideally, I want to start studying late next month and take the exam around end of summer, before I start uni, so I can possibly get a help desk job. Reply

Thread

Link

I might be going to Tokyo or London in June. I'm stoked.



WHAT SHOULD I DO IN EITHER CITY ONTD? Reply

Thread

Link

I love London. Do absolutely everything and see everything and be sure to enjoy the parks and have grilled cheese sandwich at Borough Market. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg tokyo, it has been too long since i was there!!



just prepare for maximum humidity i guess? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

London: Drink all of the Lemon Fanta you can find! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eat eat eat in Tokyo, it's got a lot of delicious food <3 it's gonna be pretty hot in June though lol.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tokyo: eat amazing food and take the train(s) everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

london: get yourself an oyster card before you go. you need it to use all public transport.



do not keep your wallet anywere but an inside pocket or the very bottom of a rucksack certain areas have major pickpocket problems (as with all capital cities) but most areas are fine



go to the science museum!! and the natural historie mueseum is just next door and also in walking distance of the victoria and albert museum in one direction and harrods in the other



national art gallery!! so much fun! bring water its fucking boiling in there and HUUUUGE



camden market! espcially the underground bits you can find some real interesting things in there



london zoo! (you can walk there from camden )



are you a nerd? you cna go see the doctor who and sherlock filming locations (sherlocks like round the corner from camden and doctor who is literally just outside waterloo station)



the parks! go to alllll of them. leave before it gets dark



walk along the enbankment!! see all the street performers



watch the changing of the guards! lots of horses get your photo taken with one of the guards (but as k first its a myth that they arent allowed to move or speak and if you are doing something they dont like they can stop you)



go to the churchill museum in the bunker! walk over westminster bridge and walk straight its just by horseguards you cant miss it its surrounded in sandbags



go see the cathedral



look at big ben/parliment (it wont ring whilst you are there its being repaired) if you want somewheere cheap to stay i suggest st christophers inn in camden its a hostel the staff are LOVELY its on camden high street its above belushis bar and the nearest tube stations are mornington crescent (its nearest and has a lift not escalators) and camden town (other end of the high street )



or literally just pick a direction and walk and see what you find! londons aan amazing place! so many different cultures its beautiful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GO TO TOKYO AND LET ME KNOW HOW IT GOES! bc i'm going in november yasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what'd everyone have for lunch?



i was only going to have juice but my coworker brought in biryani so i had a small bowl of it. :x it was sooo good tho. sogood.gif Reply

Thread

Link

IDK how you can only have juice for lunch by lunch I'm starving lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the juice is like pretty filling tbh. but i'm prob going to start bringing salad to work bc i feel like my coworkers are Concerned lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i made cauliflower rice with pork and mushrooms with an egg on top. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to go buy some soup soonish! It's surpisingly filling lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had the most plain sandwich ever, it was jalapendo gouda. the cheese is nice though. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had these chicken skewers from costco and dipped them in teriyaki sauce



they were super good, actually! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still deciding lol. I kind of want Curry Rice but also Mac and Cheese. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's like 2am here, but I'm going to our port city/suburb thing and having Fish and Chips for lunch. I didn't have lunch today lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had Popeyes but now I feel gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's only 11 AM here, but I'll probably be having quinoa salad from Costco later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sweetgreen salad, i had a credit :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some tuna and chicken w/ wild rice soup (the tuna and soup were separate). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made sourdough toast with Brie and blackberries and cracked pepper. Then I dropped it on the floor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boring lunch ahead: Turkey, colby jack and dijon mustard on oatnut bread, carrots/ranch an apple Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

egg and toast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ontd how would you talk someone out of having 21 kids? especially when they keep fucking up kid after kid & you're convinced that the kids are half mutant anyway and the mom just spends all her time fapping to brony porn? asking for a friend. Reply

Thread

Link

...How many kids do they have now? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

9 or 10, idk i lost count. i know that one kid already found the mom's stash of brony clopping videos and became a furry as a result. should i call cps? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tell them to go on Iyanla, Fix My Life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a lot going on here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would sedate them and tie their tubes tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are they already at 20?? Because I would've bailed and stopped trying after, like, 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if your friend michelle duggar?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Show them pics of Octomom's crazy eyes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

... 21?



tbh if somebody has 9 or 10 kids but watches furry porn in lieu of parenting them, then those kids need better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao 21 though?! I honestly thought you had mis-typed and meant 2 or something. Are they family, or? (I know you said "asking for a friend" but that's a meme and I don't know if you're being serious lol) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is this...a Sim you're talking about, or...? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk sometimes u need to just let ur friends make their own mistakes. she might get mad and drop u if u try to tell her what to do. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It takes zero effort to mind your own business tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this the girl that's having the shark mutant babies?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

How do you know these people? I would cut contact with these freaks - you don't need that in your life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm overwhelmed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are your friends the duggars? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think there's much you can do. She's probably been told plenty of times how crazy it is and will just get upset if you do it too. Still sucks, I'd say offer support if you can/peace out if you can't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell her her vag will fall out eventually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think one kid is too many, sooo... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Mahoutokoro School of Magic

It's the Japanese wizarding school.



all those dining rooms were ugly tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was hoping i'd get this one! lol



and ia, most of the rooms were not my aesthetic tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got: Beauxbatons Academy of Magic



It's the French wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Uagadou School of Magic

It's the Ugandan wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Uagadou School of Magic



It's the Ugandan wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same but i wasn't really keen on a lot of the pictures. i wanted to take bits from each picture and then combine them into what i actually wanted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure what this says about me (except I am, in fact, American)...



You got: Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

It's the American wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Castelobruxo

It's the Brazilian wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

It's the American wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Uagadou School of Magic



ugh



ever since I read the 4th book in elementary school I wanted to go to beauxbatons!



That quiz was hard, most of those rooms were ugly lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Castelobruxo

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Durmstrang Institute

It's the Scandinavian wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

It's the American wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugandou wizarding school. neat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Uagadou School of Magic

It's the Ugandan wizarding school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got the same one, too. I'm a little confused why. I wish they had better interior shots. They never have my preferences on the these quizzes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The sandwich place gave me the wrong sandwich and I didn't realize it until I got back to my desk. :(((((((((( I mean, I ate the whole thing anyway because I didn't feel like going back, but man, it just threw off my whole day. Reply

Thread

Link

the semester is killing me, cant wait until im done



im doing a 2k word paper on scythian women but i feel like im talking too much about the mythology of it & like wonder woman

Reply

Thread

Link





Today is the only day I work this week and it's like...why tf didn't I just take the entire week off? Reply

Thread

Link

I've been working out and eating well for months and I'm fucking gaining weight. help. Reply

Thread

Link

are u measuring urself? u might be building muscle and retaining water. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah my measurements are going up :/



i'm upping my water intake so i hope that helps. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you had the choice would you work 5 8-hour days or 4 10-hour days? Reply

Thread

Link

4 10 hour days definitely. I'm already at work, I can tough out 2 more hours. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Four 10-hour days because I can commute less and focus on some important things for those three days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10 hour days, i usually stay at the office late anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Would you get a three day weekend or just a random day off during the week? I'd probably go with the latter either way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd do 4 10 hour days. There's an extra day you get off! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

5 8 hour days (what i do now~)



edit wow lol unpopular choice~ but after 6 hours i'm like dead and i get rly antsy and want to go home plus i like havin time 2 gym etc after work.



Edited at 2017-04-25 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

four ten hour days. I already work four ten hour days and one eight hour day per week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10's Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 days.

That Friday would be such a relief. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do 4 10 hour days (sometimes 10+) and I loveeee it



I would hate losing my third day off Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10 hour no question. especially if i could have 3 consecutive days off every week. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

5 8 hour. and those days need to start at 8 and end at 4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4x10 for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10-hour days for sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I already work 10 hour days sooooo4 days would be a dream. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10-hour days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 10-hour days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like my for 10- hour shift weeks more than my five 8-hr shifts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

4 days. Commuting in LA is terrible and the less time I have on the road for work, the better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My cramps are horrific today. Men know nothing of pain. Like sure, as humans we all experience pain but my god, every month? This? We are truly cursed Reply

Thread

Link

hope you feel better bb ♥ mine have been horrendous recently, it's no fair :'( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was me a few days ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can relate till i was notice my period was lasting for over a week and turns out i had an ovarian cyst, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link