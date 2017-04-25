ONTD Roundup
For Monday, April 24, 2017:
- Zayn Malik Wishes His Girlfriend GiGi a Happy Bday
- Bella Thorne didn't want to audition for Disney, bought her house thanks to her social media work
- Unairbrushed Kim Kardashian busts out of her skimpy bikini
- Aaron Hernandez's Gay Lover Was A 22 Year-Old Bank Robber
- Marvel promises more gratuitous shirtlessness to come
- Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee have reportedly filed for divorce
- Demi Lovato resorts to selling Detox tea
- Faye Dunaway felt guilty over wrongly announcing La La Land as the Best Picture winner at the Oscars
Complicit, it ain't cute or constitutional asshat.
What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
RE: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
lol i'm noticing a major gulf between comments written & comments received. smh.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
jesus lmao
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Lol I feel fucking ancient rn.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Hmmmm.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
I used to have more posts/comments, but I deleted them a while back
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
lol at my comments received. i rarely used my journal
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
It was my 3rd account.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Account Created: 6 July 2004
Comments posted: 72,365
Comments received: 10,557
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
#mylivejournal #lj18 #happybirthday
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Also, I hope this wasn't meant to impress me, LJ.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Exceedingly few comments written/received because I'm socially anxious even online.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
wow lol. this isn't even my first account either.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
can't believe it's been 13 years..
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
I honestly thought I was on here longer. Maybe I was adding on time from when I jumped shipped from greatestjournal.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
14,187 comments posted
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
welp.
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
1 post made, 4985 comments posted, 1 recieved
this isn't my first lj account tbh
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
9 years, 3 months, 12 days
406 posts made
54.4K comments posted
4795 comments received
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
Re: What are your birthday stats for LJ?
WHAT SHOULD I DO IN EITHER CITY ONTD?
just prepare for maximum humidity i guess?
do not keep your wallet anywere but an inside pocket or the very bottom of a rucksack certain areas have major pickpocket problems (as with all capital cities) but most areas are fine
go to the science museum!! and the natural historie mueseum is just next door and also in walking distance of the victoria and albert museum in one direction and harrods in the other
national art gallery!! so much fun! bring water its fucking boiling in there and HUUUUGE
camden market! espcially the underground bits you can find some real interesting things in there
london zoo! (you can walk there from camden )
are you a nerd? you cna go see the doctor who and sherlock filming locations (sherlocks like round the corner from camden and doctor who is literally just outside waterloo station)
the parks! go to alllll of them. leave before it gets dark
walk along the enbankment!! see all the street performers
watch the changing of the guards! lots of horses get your photo taken with one of the guards (but as k first its a myth that they arent allowed to move or speak and if you are doing something they dont like they can stop you)
go to the churchill museum in the bunker! walk over westminster bridge and walk straight its just by horseguards you cant miss it its surrounded in sandbags
go see the cathedral
look at big ben/parliment (it wont ring whilst you are there its being repaired) if you want somewheere cheap to stay i suggest st christophers inn in camden its a hostel the staff are LOVELY its on camden high street its above belushis bar and the nearest tube stations are mornington crescent (its nearest and has a lift not escalators) and camden town (other end of the high street )
or literally just pick a direction and walk and see what you find! londons aan amazing place! so many different cultures its beautiful
i was only going to have juice but my coworker brought in biryani so i had a small bowl of it. :x it was sooo good tho. sogood.gif
they were super good, actually!
tbh if somebody has 9 or 10 kids but watches furry porn in lieu of parenting them, then those kids need better
Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the French wizarding school.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/frida8/des
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Japanese wizarding school.
all those dining rooms were ugly tho
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
and ia, most of the rooms were not my aesthetic tbh
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the French wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Ugandan wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Ugandan wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
You got: Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
It's the American wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Brazilian wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the American wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
ugh
ever since I read the 4th book in elementary school I wanted to go to beauxbatons!
That quiz was hard, most of those rooms were ugly lol
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Scandinavian wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the American wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
It's the Ugandan wizarding school.
Re: Build A House And We'll Reveal Which Wizarding School You Should Attend
im doing a 2k word paper on scythian women but i feel like im talking too much about the mythology of it & like wonder woman
i'm upping my water intake so i hope that helps.
edit wow lol unpopular choice~ but after 6 hours i'm like dead and i get rly antsy and want to go home plus i like havin time 2 gym etc after work.
That Friday would be such a relief.
I would hate losing my third day off
This was me a few days ago.