The View talks about 45's AP interview, NASA, John Kasich, and orgasms

that title....oxford commas save lives lmao Reply

Ahahaha! Indeed no one wants to learn about Kasich's orgasms! Reply

is that balto? my fave Reply

usually i'm not one of those people but the mental image LOL Reply

https://thewritelife.com/is-the-oxf ord-comma-necessary/ The Oxford comma now has legal precedence! I am about it. Reply

Ivanka Trump said her father was a champion of families to an audience in Germany. She was booed. https://t.co/BukX8PhNC9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 25, 2017





she's so complicit. i used to feel sorry for her, like really early 2016. then she just kept defending her father. gross. girl, we see you. Reply

You can tell by the tone of her voice she isn't shit. If I worked with her, I wouldnt trust her as far as I could throw her Reply

Why did you feel sorry for her Reply

she legit should not be allowed to do any of this and yet people keep glossing it over and defending her. its so absurd. Reply

i hope she is reminded every fucking day how much people hate her and her family :) Reply

Lmao I hope she suffers for the rest of her life like this Reply

Why do they keep doing this to Merkel? She's an actual intelligent elected politician, putting Nepotista Trump on a panel with her is such an insult. Reply

GET HA! Reply

Trump Steak and Trump Vodka have saved my family how dare that audience!!! Reply

Having Ivanka in this line-up of impressive women is a fucking joke Reply

good. someone was trying to tell me they ~felt bad for her and melania~ and i'm like, nah. they're enablers. they're doing nothing for women or to empower anybody. they allowed 45 to get where he is now by standing by and silently cheering him on. Reply

in these trying times it's good to know that there's at least one way my country has made me proud recently



keep booing, country(wo)men Reply

how does chris cillizza have a job? he has the worst takes of anyone ever. Reply

I love when he tries to go after people, but promptly gets schooled. IDK why he's allowed to have his wrong opinions echoed everywhere. Reply

Video was uploaded after I wrote mine up already... Reply

How does everyone in Beverly Hills have lyme disease? Reply

The transmission of lyme disease is via ticks. Are they not calling their exterminators or something? Reply

what gets me is how everybody claims to have had it since forever ago but nobody shows any symptoms hmm Reply

Its especially weird because its more of an East coast problem. And primarily among people who live in wooded areas and go hiking. Like when has Kelly Osbourne or any of the others ever gone on a hike that wasn't Runyon Canyon? Reply

lol for real Reply

to go from obama to this... Reply

i miss having a president who could clearly communicate and articulate his thoughts/reasoning/plans to the public instead of the evasive word salad we get with this new guy Reply

i could fart out of my own mouth and itd probably make more sense than anything this fucking mentally deranged freak says Reply

god what a mess we're in Reply

LMAO idk whether to laugh or cry Reply

My second language is English and I still have a broader vocabulary than him. Reply

LOL Ivanka was booed Reply

#BREAKING House cmte says Flynn money fm Russia & Turkey illegal. Political Death Watch for how fast he turns into witness against Trump https://t.co/2EFoJUfkPi — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 25, 2017

please let this happen Reply

God, I hope so. I'm so tired of all this blatant corruption being met with zero fucking consequences and all of Washington just acting like nothing's even happening. Heads need to fucking roll for this shit. Reply

He has to be the most illiterate president ever right Reply

the way he speaks and expresses himself reminds me of my 8th graders which leads me to believe that is his actual reading and comprehension level. it's just very.... basic Reply

Has ivanka ever not looked like she's suffering from mumps? Reply

T***p genetics. Her jowls are swollen with privilege. Reply

she's had work done, too Reply

lmao you nailed it Reply

People are NUTS about Chelsea, I just saw a tweet from a journalist who (after Chelsea tweeted that she wasn't seeking election) was like "WELL IF SHE DIDN'T WANT US TO KEEP HARASSING HER SHE WOULD TWEET THAT SHE WOULD NEVER EVER PINKY PROMISE SWEAR TRY TO GET ELECTED EVER X INFINITY"



Like get over it assholes. Reply

I just find this baffling. Why does everyone act like this? Is it literally just because Ivanka is considered to be prettier? I don't get it. Reply

Parent

Former Trump aide Michael Flynn likely broke the law by not disclosing payments from Russia, Turkey, lawmakers say https://t.co/cFGmmANZpw pic.twitter.com/MTXuX1bgYf — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 25, 2017

I mean... yes. Now keep going Reply

Lock him up. Reply

Lock ha up, lock ha up!! Reply

~likely broke the law~



lol juss another day Reply

Former acting AG Sally Yates to testify before Congress May 8 on alleged Russia interference in election: https://t.co/LFSf6cSrl8 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) April 25, 2017

SALLY!!!! Reply

I want to request this day off from work lmao Reply

I love her and I don't even know much about her lmao.



Slay queen! Reply

this is my birthday and honestly? what a gift. Reply

Happy early birthday! I hope we all get some birthday luck with this testimony! Reply

The day before mine~! Reply

Shiiiiit Reply

Yaaaas gurl. Go in!!!! Reply

Elijah Cummings: W.H. has refused to provide this Cmte w/ a single piece of paper in response to our request. "That's simply unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/7DtRWv7JFS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 25, 2017



House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz says it appears that Michael Flynn accepted money from Russia https://t.co/Zg1v1CEk1P — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 25, 2017





I thought Chaffetz was resigning? I thought Chaffetz was resigning? Reply

LoL, he is - but not for a few months. That Busy Beaver saw the writing on the wall and is getting out to save his own ass. Reply

I'm kind of disappointed he didn't storm out in tears. Reply

not seeking reelection doesn't mean he's abandoning his current term lol



that said, these are delicious soundbites Reply

He looks like a House of Wax reject Reply

Cheffetz's face is so fucking punchable. Reply

If I see one more journalist bitch about Chelsea Clinton (literally what is she doing besides making gross looking pancakes and tweeting?) but either defending or staying silent on Ivanka Trump I'm gonna lose my mind. Reply

isnt it amazing.



*chelsea tweets*

media: who do you think you are you fucking c*nt!



*ivanka represents the country and get her own office and staff without an official title, etc etc etc etc.*

media: dont boo her its mean! Reply

It's so sad Reply

I can't imagine anyone wanting to read Kasich's book, he's literally one of the most boring people on the planet. Reply

Kasich is setting himself up to be the ~savior of the GOP. Reply

i hope he tries to primary trump Reply

He's the only smart one in the GOP right now. If Trump starts losing voter support or even better is impeached/goes to jail, then he's like the only Republican who is set up to win in 2020. Everyone else has the Trump stank all over them. Reply

https://youtu.be/CtfxBWP1ZWE



https://youtu.be/J-XrS1k5EU0



https://youtu.be/JcHVPKTSZRA





Kasich is also a misogynist piece of shit who tries to block Planned Parenthood's funding in Ohio and has been showing his ass for years. He might be ~better~ than Trump but that's a low bar to set. Reply

John Basich Reply

I need to stop watching CNN. Even while admitting that the First Daughter-Wife is profiting from conflicts of interests, these fucking cowardly women on these panels still buy into the myth of Ivanka soothingly whispering progressive ideas into her daddy's ear and staying his trigger happy tiny hands with her perfectly manicured ones. It's sickening. Oh, she means well. Oh, it's her first time speaking to an international audience. She's growing into her role! No. STFU, and drag this complicit plastic monster to kingdom come. Reply

They bring on commentators who are just there to bicker. There's no real dialogue, and they talk in unintelligible circles. IDK how Angela Rye does that on a regular basis. Reply

