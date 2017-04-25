The View talks about 45's AP interview, NASA, John Kasich, and orgasms

Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg Today's 🔥 topics: The panel reacts to the AP interview with 45 that was released yesterday. Joy quotes "Catcher in the Rye" and calls out that 45 is "as sensitive as a goddam toilet seat."
More on the news of the forgetful 45, he was schooled by a NASA Astronaut. When asking Astronaut Whitson in regards to a timeline of sending humans to Mars? She replies that at the latest it would be the 2030s. However, 45 replies with "we want it during my first term and at worst during my second term so we want to speed that up, OK?" The panel talks of the EO 45 signed in regards to NASA, the funding listed on it is not enough to even progress the agenda of getting humans to Mars.
Governor John Kasich is on a press tour for his new book. They talk about how he didn't endorse 45 and him not attending the Republican convention. He boasts of how he is a positive populist. He talks about the division in America. He thinks that everybody is in a silo.
The panel talks about a study in regards to women faking orgasms. Whoopi says it's wasted money. Jed says it's a study by guys who couldn't accept that they couldn't get a woman to orgasm therefore she faked it. Joy says you are responsible for your own orgasm.
