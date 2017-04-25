NBC removes POWERLESS from its schedule

noooooooooooo!



Fuck. It was really finding its stride. Damnit.



nooooo :*(

legitimately the only sitcom type show i can get my husband to watch with me Reply

:( It started to find it's groove by ep 3-4. I'm sad now Reply

never heard of it Reply

it was a cute show but I was always prepared for it to be canceled. Reply

MTE.



It's still one of two live action shows I bother to keep up with but it was always going to die. I just thought they'd air the first season before they killed it. Reply

I didn't even give it a shot, I just KNEW it was going to get cancelled lmao Reply

lol I love DC so I really wanted it to work. I got about 10 minutes in and stopped because the story is incoherent and Hudgens can't act. Reply

same. some friends told to watch the show because it's ''cute''(?) i was ''nah, i won't last'' Reply

same, sometimes (a lot of the time tbh) u just know Reply

Anything on NBC isn't really worth getting invested in imo Reply

Aw, I liked it. But it didn't get much of a push from NBC, so I guess this isn't surprising. Reply

I loved this cast and I gave a few episodes a chance but... nahhh Reply

That sucks. It was finally getting somewhere after a rocky start. I thought the last episode was quite funny. Reply

this show had a great concept. It was okay but I felt it really had potential. Kind of bummed it won't get to find its stride (like Parks and Rec and the Office, which both had bad first seasons in comparison to their subsequent ones) Reply

Seriously. Those episodes were rough but the last handful have been quite clever and funny.

just like Superstore, the first few episodes were just okay but then it got really funny. Sometimes shows just need a while to find their voice :( Reply

what's vanessa gonna do now Reply

i could see her starting a youtube channel at some point like ashley Reply

When I saw that Ashley had a youtube channel I was like 'Gurl...what is this?!'

But jokes on me I guess bc I subscribed. Reply

eh, I'm sure she'll land another job. Stuff like this happens. It's really hard to get and keep a show on the air these days. If one flop show tanked a career, there'd be no working actors in HW. Reply

she'd be good on a show like girlboss or the carrie diaries. Reply

Vanessa is the only HSM cast member other than Zac who has had consistent work (to my knowledge) since the movies ended and things that were mildly successful. I think she'll be fine especially since her acting and singing have improved a lot since Disney. Reply

Aww...I knew it was coming (when I watched last week's ep, I was thinking how I'll miss the show when it's gone, like it was a absolute conclusion) but it still sucks, cause it cute and finding it's footing.

I expect the same will happen over at Fox with Making History.



I expect the same will happen over at Fox with Making History. Reply

Also Trial & Error on NBC. They were doing 2 episodes a week so it was like they were unloading it as fast as they could. It's a weird niche of a show. I doubt it will come back. Reply

:( I love Trial and Error. It's so cute and fun. I really think it's like Parks and Rec where it needs an okay season to really hit its stride in s2. Reply

NOOOO, I loved Trial and Error, is soo funny, seriously I laughed so much and the characters were great and the cast, I hope it gets renewed, amazing comedy. Reply

thank god. i hate abandoning shows, but trial and error mostly sucks and i wasnt looking foward to another season of the unnecessary sexualization and unprofessionalism of the red head attorney. ruined the show for me Reply

They're doing the same with its replacement, Good News. idk what NBC's game plan is with its Tuesdays! Reply

Making history is pretty funny but needs work. I want them to give it a chance Reply

A friend of mine worked on the pre pre production/development stages of this and they really wanted it to be like a cute lil web series, which I think would have worked 1000000% better. Reply

i think that would've been good. idk if NBC does them, but i know the CW did quite a few web series that worked pretty well. Reply

Honestly that's what I thought this was at first, I was shocked when I found out it was a proper series Reply

http://screenrant.com/titans-tv-show-yo ung-justice-season-3-dc-service/



So maybe there's hope for them to retool it to it's original idea. News just dropped that DC is making some online video serviceSo maybe there's hope for them to retool it to it's original idea. Reply

Who dat in your icon? Reply

that sucks. i only watched a few bits but it seemed like a cute, fun show, and i don't even really like superhero shows. Reply

aw that sucks i really liked this show, cant say im surprised tho Reply

It's sneaker nite! 😭 Reply

getcho sneakas ahhhn Reply

do you have the energy???



did you eat

im screaming Reply

BASICALLY WHAT WE'RE GONNA DO IS DANCE Reply

