NBC removes POWERLESS from its schedule
Sad day for fans of Powerless. NBC has suddenly pulled the comedy from its schedule:https://t.co/bHFZoBRJPT pic.twitter.com/vxHbIPFi4b— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) April 25, 2017
- It never really did great from the get go and ratings only got worse over time.
- No new episode this or next week
- Not officially cancelled but let's be honest with ourselves
I'm bummed, I loved this show.
Fuck. It was really finding its stride. Damnit.
Edited at 2017-04-25 04:40 pm (UTC)
legitimately the only sitcom type show i can get my husband to watch with me
It's still one of two live action shows I bother to keep up with but it was always going to die. I just thought they'd air the first season before they killed it.
When I saw that Ashley had a youtube channel I was like 'Gurl...what is this?!'
But jokes on me I guess bc I subscribed.
I expect the same will happen over at Fox with Making History.
They're doing the same with its replacement, Good News. idk what NBC's game plan is with its Tuesdays!
http://screenrant.com/titans-tv-show-yo
So maybe there's hope for them to retool it to it's original idea.
do you have the energy???