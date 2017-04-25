Scott Baio Bashed for Erin Moran Comments
During an appearance on The Bernie and Sid Show, Scott Baio was asked about the death this weekend of his Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Erin Moran. He replied “I’m OK, a little shocked but not completely shocked that this happened...For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”
On Monday, the Harrison County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department issued a joint statement saying Moran actually died due to complications of stage 4 cancer. The statement also said that no illegal narcotics were found at the scene.
Last August, Baio was asked by the Hollywood Reporter when he had last seen Moran and he replied: "A long time ago, thank God. She’s got her own problems that I don’t want to deal with."
Baio was roundly criticized on social media for his comments about Moran's death, and he responded:
I said "IF". @ChaseMit . My wife @MrsScottBaio spoke to Erin less than 1 month ago. You bash me ONLY because I support Pres @realDonaldTrump— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 24, 2017
Baio then wrote a lengthy Facebook post saying that he made his comments before it was announced that she had died of cancer and pointing out that news outlets were speculating it was a heroin overdose.
"I was sad, in disbelief, sick to my stomach and in complete shock...Now it seems every news outlet wants to paint a different picture of me...They're stating that I'm saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of "Fake News"...Please stop assuming the worse [sic] in me. I'm a compassionate person. I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer."
I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer.
i see
"i would be less heartbroken if she had died from an overdose."
Just judgmental.
I hope he gets hit by a bus and dies.
okay and even IF this were the case, there's nothing wrong with bashing you for this, idiot
Her costars had lovely things to say, too, and this one just had to run his mouth.
-"Thank god I'm not in contact with her" -> "I'm sad and in shock" (genuine!)
-his wife "MrsScottBaio" (sounds like a stan account)
grand slam of douchebaggery