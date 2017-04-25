Scott Baio Bashed for Erin Moran Comments

Shut the fuck up you trump loving Z-list nobody. Eat. Shit. Reply

. . . and that's all that needs to be said! Reply

Love when someone calls their own words fake news. rme. White man + Trump supporter = the biggest victim complex on the planet. Reply

and even if you don't do drugs or drink you're going to die, asshole. Reply

He's a piece of shit Reply

Came in to say this. Reply

What the fuck is he talking about. In the quote he plainly states it, not figuratively 🙄



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:28 pm (UTC)

Even figuratively it would be heavily implied. You don't get asked about a dead person and mention causes of death without implying it. If he wanted to talk about things that weren't related he should've said he likes Starbucks. Reply

What an asshole Reply

MrsScottBaio... what a sad twitter handle.



I'm very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer.



i see



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:29 pm (UTC)

but if it were addiction, fuck her she did it to herself!!!!1 Reply

Fuck these people Reply

He keeps making it worse, which just shows how clueless he is. He's sorry if she died from cancer, but if it was drugs--so what, who cares? Total asshole. Reply

this username might have been cute if say twitter existed in the 70's/80's. Reply

like, wat.



"i would be less heartbroken if she had died from an overdose." Reply

very candid about his hate, did she do something to this guy Reply

He just seems like someone who has no sympathy for addicts tbh. He seems to have a "well they did it to themselves" mentality. Reply

he's a Conservative asshole like Gene Simmons.



Just judgmental. Reply

didn't they date? Reply

go back to obscurity, please Reply

Fuck off Chachi, go back to no one giving a fuck about what you say.



I hope he gets hit by a bus and dies. Reply

It would be his own fault for existing in public lbr. Reply

and i hope the Fonz makes a wonderful comment like "Oh, I thought Chachi already died"



You bash me ONLY because I support Pres @realDonaldTrump



okay and even IF this were the case, there's nothing wrong with bashing you for this, idiot Reply

THIS so fucking much. Reply

It's a fantastic reason, isn't it? Reply

Plus, people can bash him for the shit in his skull and the shit coming out of his mouth. It's called multitasking. Reply

</a> True. Preferably this kind of bashing. Reply

Oh fuck you, Chachi, and cram your "apology", you Trump supporting ass.



Her costars had lovely things to say, too, and this one just had to run his mouth. Reply

You were still unsympathetic about her struggle with addiction, so DIAF Reply

-"you're gonna die" (we are all going to die)

-"Thank god I'm not in contact with her" -> "I'm sad and in shock" (genuine!)

-his wife "MrsScottBaio" (sounds like a stan account)



grand slam of douchebaggery Reply

