Disney's 'Descendants 2' Sets Premiere Across FIVE Networks
.@DisneyChannel’s #Descendants2 gets mega-premiere across five networks https://t.co/FjTUrNT7MD pic.twitter.com/paxUpMG2Cj— Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2017
- There's so many ways to be wicked. Descendants 2 will air on Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime (???) and ABC on Friday, July 21st at 8 PM (timezone not mentioned).
- "We’re combining the magic of Disney Channel content with the power and reach of our linear networks and digital platforms to ensure we’re everywhere our fans are all at the same time." said the Co-Chairman of Disney Media Networks
- Descendants 1 was the top viewed TV movie of 2015, and fifth of all time.
Is anyone else excited? Long live having some fun!
and i lowkey hated the wardrobe
I had to Google his age omg phew I'm good
Carlos/Jay 5ever