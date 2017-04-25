Disney's 'Descendants 2' Sets Premiere Across FIVE Networks

i liked the idea but i hope there's more support character development bc Liv (i don't remember what her real name is or her name in this movie) was an awful character and that plot was torture Reply

This. The concept was sound, the execution wasn't. Reply

I'M ROTTEN TO THE CORE Reply

I still need to watch the first one in full some time. Reply

the first one wasnt at all what i expected so i dont want this lmfao Reply

What were you expecting? Reply

idk i love villains and i want them to be ~eviler and ~cooler which was dumb of me since its a dcom lmfoa



and i lowkey hated the wardrobe



Edited at 2017-04-25 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Dove Cameron's bangs in this movie...yikes Reply

I know they had to change her hair up to differentiate the promo of the two movies but her hair was perf the way it was in the first. Reply

wdym to differentiate the promo Reply

this is so extra Reply

BooBoo Stewart could fucking get it Reply

i didn't realize that was him! he's a babe. Reply

Mte! Just take me and do what you want with me I don't care!!!



I had to Google his age omg phew I'm good Reply

the first one started off so fun but then, of course, dove cameron falls for the most basic ass white boy ever Reply

hmmmmmmm Reply

I'm ready for Chyna to play Ursula's daughter. Reply

Neat Reply

All this extra extra (I know the first was huge for Disney) and please let it flop. I"m not here for another High School Musical franchise (kinda too late, I know). Reply

lol idc I love this garbage, bring it on! It's dumber and funner than all the ostentatious fanfare surrounding the movie remakes, and it sort of fills that campy hole High School Musical left Reply

Is there anywhere I can stream the first one? I can't find it and want some good cheese to watch Reply

Dove is so pretty! Reply

I like the cast and the first one was cute. I still wish Carlos/Ben had happened because that tree scene was all kinds of UST though. And Sofia is the cutest, get it, Colombian bb. Reply

Ugh that's all I wanted was Carlos/Ben Reply

HDU!



Carlos/Jay 5ever Reply

