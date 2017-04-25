zayn ended his career. harry's a flop. Reply

I don't think he's a flop, but I do think he thought he was bigger than he actually is. That ballard says it all. He was wrong. Reply

All Zayn does is being Gigi's accessory, so I don't think so. Reply

Right like how much did he post about her birthday, his social media was full of her lol desperately using her fame. Reply

they're not even remotely the same genre but okay Reply

All Z does is sleepwalkin and mumblin throughout ha career. Amazing Reply

even Niall is doing better than Harry. poor dat. Reply

Harry will do ok but his solo career is definitely anti climactic Reply

this was adorable thank god he actually has a personality again! I'm excited cause he's always fun and comfortable when he's interviewed by his friends Reply

what Reply

They are gonna force him on us if we like it or not. Reply

lmfao this justin bieber tactics his label must be worried Reply

JT does it all the time with Fallon. Reply

Yeah plus Justin Bieber is one of the highest selling artists so I don't see how copying him means Harry's desperate Reply

But people actually want to see JT with Fallon after having a few successful skits. No ones asking to see Harry with Corden. Reply

The label is shook! Reply

they gave him a 80 million contract (allegedly). Harry's bankrupTing power! Reply

I hope they lose a ton of money who the fuck spends that much on someone and has the audacity to let him release the most boring go no where song of the year lol Reply

This gender bending icon! Reply

I'm glad that his personality is back. I missed him. Reply

Is her going to wait another year before releasing a new song? His solo song is ok. But he's going to need a BOP hit soon Reply

he's dropping hs album on 5/12, so not long! Reply

Neither of the songs he's performed have been the sort of songs that sound like hits. I don't think his album is going in that direction at all. Reply

I agree he seems to be going the indie artist route. Reply

that was charming Reply

he has no respect for my sleep. Reply

Lol Reply

Harry wants you to stay up all night.





See what I did there?? Reply

i think when he was hidden away i convinced myself he was so much more entertaining than he is. i can't take one more bad skit. Reply

he is super cute in that video Reply

did he forget that he filmed a music video? come on I wanna cringe at you swinging from a helicopter



this was cute. maybe he'll sing a new song each night? Reply

It would be cool if he did that. It's a good way to promote the album. Reply

"Styles will perform a new song from his solo album each night of the stint, which starts on Monday, May 15, and ends Thursday, May 18. The self-titled album will be released on May 12. Styles also will appear in assorted Late Late Show segments throughout those shows." according to EW "Styles will perform a new song from his solo album each night of the stint, which starts on Monday, May 15, and ends Thursday, May 18. The self-titled album will be released on May 12. Styles also will appear in assorted Late Late Show segments throughout those shows." Reply

awesome ty! Reply

Yessss Reply

A whole week of him hosting I'm so happy I never thought he'd do this much promo, the superior male pop star we deserve! Reply

It worked for Bieber but Bieber had an album full of catchy music and a lot of material to talk about from all of his public relationships and awful behavior. From the Rolling Stone interview, it seems like Harry's not planning on being any less vague and boring.



I guess it does make sense to go on the Late Late show because he needs to win the dads over. Reply

Cameron Crowe talked about how he has catchy melodies in his songs? But no ""bops"" which I expected. Reply

He talked about Taylor Swift in his interview with Rolling Stone maybe he'll go more into that?

And he mentioned his album was about a past relationship, probably Kendall Jenner and talking about that will generation press. Even if he keeps it vague as to which model it's about the media will speculate and drive up interest. Reply

So, he's using the Timberlake model Reply

Lol making his album abt kendall completely turned me off. I will listen on YouTube. Idt thats a winning strategy Reply

Parent

