April 25th, 2017, 10:53 am kary1591 A Week with Harry Styles
I don't think he's a flop, but I do think he thought he was bigger than he actually is. That ballard says it all. He was wrong.
They are gonna force him on us if we like it or not.
See what I did there??
Lmao.
this was cute. maybe he'll sing a new song each night?
"Styles will perform a new song from his solo album each night of the stint, which starts on Monday, May 15, and ends Thursday, May 18. The self-titled album will be released on May 12. Styles also will appear in assorted Late Late Show segments throughout those shows."
I guess it does make sense to go on the Late Late show because he needs to win the dads over.
And he mentioned his album was about a past relationship, probably Kendall Jenner and talking about that will generation press. Even if he keeps it vague as to which model it's about the media will speculate and drive up interest.