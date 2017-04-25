'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested after fleeing scene of fatal accident

This is horrible. :( Reply

Thread

Link

Asshole scum Reply

Thread

Link

does his family have a restaurant or bar... his shirt logo/name.

so sad for the person who died Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure it's for his family's farm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolute trash Reply

Thread

Link

why did he think running from the scene was a good idea? Reply

Thread

Link

he was probably drunk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was probably drunk. It's still incredibly stupid and he should know how stupid it is seeing as he's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea you just end up with an additional charge. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was probably drunk, but also how long does alcohol stay in your blood? If he flees they can't test him for DUI that same night, it has to wait until he's either caught or turns himself in. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Trash. Facing up to 5 years in prison. Reply

Thread

Link

THAT'S IT?! Or is that just for fleeing the scene of a fatal accident? Hopefully more charges rain down on him ASAP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Soules was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred. That’s a violation of Iowa code section 321.261(4), and it’s a Class “d” felony upon conviction, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department told Heavy. He could face up to five years in prison. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He will likely be charged with more. But they have to investigate the accident first and see who caused it. And if speed or alcohol were a factor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disgusting. 5 years can go by that fast. It's just too damn sad and fucked up on many sickening levels. Dats shit wack Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wonder if he was the one who caused the crash too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus what the fuck?



What an absolute POS



He was an ass on his season tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Damn dude Reply

Thread

Link

Rot in jail tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Fucking disgusting, may he live a long, miserable and lonely life in a concrete hole. Reply

Thread

Link

HOOOOOOOLY SHIT Reply

Thread

Link

he's gotten a DUI in the past, so i'm betting he was drunk and fled the scene. Reply

Thread

Link

Police said there was alcohol in his car but nothing addressed yet if they were open or if he was intoxicated. Mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link