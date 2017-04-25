'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested after fleeing scene of fatal accident
Former #TheBachelor star Chris Soules arrested near his #Iowa farm, accused of fleeing deadly hit and run. https://t.co/To1EAB8XmC pic.twitter.com/pJfWnGHjJc— AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) April 25, 2017
-Last night Chris Soules crashed his truck into a tractor
-Both vehicles went into a ditch
-The driver of the tractor was killed
-Soules abandoned his truck and left the scene on foot
-He was convicted of a DUI previously in 2006
Chris Soules making his initial court appearance in Buchanan County @KWWL pic.twitter.com/72bvEg0wVR— Elizabeth Amanieh (@EAmaniehKWWL) April 25, 2017
so sad for the person who died
What an absolute POS
He was an ass on his season tbh