Lea Michele cries during 'Don't Stop Believing' cover
ONTD's fav humble Queen of Self Love was in London promoting her new album, Places, as well as performing at the London Palladium on April 24. In her concert, which consisted of no more than Lea and her band, she covered some songs that were featured on Glee, performed a select few tracks from her first album Louder, and, of course, performed songs from Places.
Don't Stop Believing starts at 2:08
Lea will start her mini US tour May 1 to May 10.
Thank you London for an incredible trip! Can't wait to get back soon! On to the next stop... NYC! ❤️
Sources: 1, 2, 3
Don't Stop Believing starts at 2:08
Lea will start her mini US tour May 1 to May 10.
.@LeaMichele leaving the London Palladium after performing pic.twitter.com/VrvPbCdTA6— Lea Michele News (@leamichelenews1) April 24, 2017
Thank you London for an incredible trip! Can't wait to get back soon! On to the next stop... NYC! ❤️
Sources: 1, 2, 3
i was like "huh, that girl looks just like her"
Every time I listen to the glee soundtrack I get sad because I remember Cory and I remember how clueless I was about mark salling
Also in the video she kinda looks like Miranda Sings and in the photos she looks like Demi Lovato. What kinda chameleon.
I kinda want to re-watch the first two seasons but I feel like it'd ruin the memory of it lol
She only has confirmed shows in the US, right? Nothing new in Europe?
i want her to shine in roles that let her shine. old fashioned kind of stuff, that i wish was made more of. i feel bad watching her try pop-y teen-y roles that don't fit :(
And since this is in London, now I'm thinking of how I'd like to hear a Lea/Willemijn Verkaik duet, they're some of my favorite musical theater voices.
Aw that was sweet how everyone was singing along with her! Love it
Her heel/foot looks painful in those photos.