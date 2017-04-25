Lea Michele cries during 'Don't Stop Believing' cover

this made me miss Cory and also cry LOL Reply

im sure it made her think of Corey </3 Reply

i got so confused about her reflection in those photos lol.



i was like "huh, that girl looks just like her" Reply

Exactly what I thought! "That fan is a bit extra turning up in the same outfit.... oh" Reply

Lmaooo same, before I realised it and felt dumb. Reply

same! but i thought that the reflection was the real Lea lmao Reply

lmao Reply

I don't see her crying? It just looks like her usual OTT emoting when she sings. Reply

Lol I didn't watch the vid but this reminds me of Taylor fans during her tours, they always make a big deal of how Taylor ~broke down~ and cried during some random song during her show but it's always just that she's wearing highlighter or something. Reply

Nah at the beginning of DSB she def wiped her eyes numerous times and stopped singing for a sec Reply

She def was tearing up/crying a little when she sang Make You Feel My Love during this concert too. Reply

Every time I listen to the glee soundtrack I get sad because I remember Cory and I remember how clueless I was about mark salling Reply

iirc the new trial date is set in may so that can get interesting. Reply

i can't even see a Glee gif with Puck in the background without feeling uneasy and slightly pissed off Reply

Same. He ruined whatever rewatchability factor there was for the show. It's all I can think of. Reply

I actually love this song tbh. I listened to the original so many times last year. Reply

I love her voice as much as I hate the dress she's performing in.

Also in the video she kinda looks like Miranda Sings and in the photos she looks like Demi Lovato. What kinda chameleon. Reply

I love all the Glee versions of 'Don't Stop Believing'. The Regionals version from season 1 is my fav probably. Reply

I fucking hate when you're at a show and some dumb bitch next to you is trying to outsing the person you fucking PAID to see. I cant. Reply

I really hate that I enjoyed Glee so much (before all the Warbler shit)

I kinda want to re-watch the first two seasons but I feel like it'd ruin the memory of it lol Reply

omg boo don't do it!!! I tried to rewatch it and legit all I could think about was how gross Puck is IRL. It's not fun!!! Reply

I only have the first 13 eps and then random eps like the season 3 finale, the series finale and Cory's tribute. They're the only ones I really care about tbh. Reply

This makes me so sad that I was able to see her :(

She only has confirmed shows in the US, right? Nothing new in Europe? Reply

doesn't ryan murphy have the rights or something to making a funny girl movie? wtf is he waiting for? if lea isn't fanny i will literally jump out of my 2nd story window and cause myself minor injuries. Reply

same



i want her to shine in roles that let her shine. old fashioned kind of stuff, that i wish was made more of. i feel bad watching her try pop-y teen-y roles that don't fit :( Reply

i agree! also your icooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooon yesyesyes Reply

what is the point of remaking funny girl??? the original still holds up. Reply

NOPE Reply

I can't stop watching that gif... Reply

I love the Glee original version of Don't Stop Believing. I have very fond memories of it, so it makes me emotional, so I can't even imagine Lea.



And since this is in London, now I'm thinking of how I'd like to hear a Lea/Willemijn Verkaik duet, they're some of my favorite musical theater voices. Reply

I can't listen to any version of DSB except for the Glee one. It straight up makes me freak out bc of what this show did to me. Reply

This made me miss my concert when I saw her :( I also accidentally met Lea's mom, we were walking out the concert hall at the same time. She was super nice and appreciative haha



Aw that was sweet how everyone was singing along with her! Love it Reply

It's gotten to bitch eating crackers level with her so as much as I sympathize with people who lost their loved ones to drugs, there's always a part of me side-eyeing her. Reply

I watched some of her clips from this show last night. I teared up when she sang DSB and when she started singing Make You Feel My Love.



Reply

