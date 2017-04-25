Rei fab-you-luss

Lea Michele cries during 'Don't Stop Believing' cover

ONTD's fav humble Queen of Self Love was in London promoting her new album, Places, as well as performing at the London Palladium on April 24. In her concert, which consisted of no more than Lea and her band, she covered some songs that were featured on Glee, performed a select few tracks from her first album Louder, and, of course, performed songs from Places.


Don't Stop Believing starts at 2:08

Lea will start her mini US tour May 1 to May 10.





Thank you London for an incredible trip! Can't wait to get back soon! On to the next stop... NYC! ❤️

