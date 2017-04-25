Cannes Film Festival Jury Announced

lmfao @ will smith scoring his career best role



this jury is insane though!! I'm glad Maren Ade is there, even Fremaux knows she should have won last year

THE FRESH PRINCE IS GOING TO WATCH A FILM BY SERGEI LOZNITSA AND TALK ABOUT IT WITH AGNES JAOUI SOMEBODY PASS ME MY SMELLING SALTS — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) April 25, 2017





p much me p much me

lmao

LMFAO

Me too!



I love Ade, this shows that Fremaux is going to keep her in the Cannes family/she's almost certainly guaranteed a spot in comp in the next seven years when she finally gives us another film.

Have all the films been announced yet or no?

Yes but there are rumblings that 2 more will be added soon

Love this jury! I hope Chastain uses this opportunity to network with Ade.



Also Jaoui is also a director, so it's awesome that there are two women directors on the jury + at least one very pro-women director actress.



I also like that they included a composer. I love it when it's not all directors/actors.

will smith



really

tbf he's also done behind the scenes work so maybe they're relying more on his experience

What behind the scenes work? As a producer you mean bc there's better options



I don't mind him being in it but it does seem random and out of place lol

I think so too but maybe they need variety...idk....I had the same rxn so I'm just trying to work backwards and justify it lol



maybe he just has good connections

hopefully his behind the scenes work is better than his 2016 acting offerings, suicide squad and collateral beauty

I can't wait to see Fan Bingbing's red carpet looks.

also this jury is like CATERED to Nicole Kidman omg

fan bingbing <3 still not over her slayage at the met gala.

BITCH this jury!!!! I'm ready to be SNATCHED

lmao i love this comment with this gif

lmfaoooo

idk much about former cannes juries and their composition but it seems like they're at least trying to bring some diversity, which is good

usually they're pretty good representation wise but last year's was kinda lacking imo

they're usually pretty decent about diversity, will smith is the first black person on a jury since I think Raoul Peck



last year was VERY white and we got the worst crop of winners in recent memory (except the directing wins)

Will Smith, lmfao. I'm actually kinda interested in hearing him talk about movies.

so how do they choose the jury? bc i'm guessing based on their portfolio, will is there for star power and fan bingbing is there for red carpet? as far as i know she hasn't really starred in critically acclaimed movies but idk

it's usually a mix. Fremaux is a starfucker which is how movies like The Last Face, The Search, The Sea of Trees get in competiton and how people like Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger (sorry it's true she gives looks!) and Will Smith end up on the jury.

4 women and 6 men, meh. But Pedro is wonderful so I have big hopes about this.



Edited at 2017-04-25 03:44 pm (UTC)

Almost 20 years since princess pearl and I still haven't warmed up to Fan Bing Bing.

Yasss Chan Wook, Bingbing, and Big Willy!

dead @ will smith, but i love this jury

i am already LIVING for future Fan Bingbing outfits

the most important thing about this news tbh

loving this for will smith and jess chastain alone tbh

This seems like a pretty good jury. And its not like Will hasn't done acclaimed roles like Ali, so he is more than just Fresh Prince. Also, Park Chan-wook is one of my faviorite directors.

I've never followed Cannes that closely, but that jury list might make this the year to do it. I hope I can fit watching the live streams around my work schedule!

I don't like him, but why are people acting like Will hasn't been nominated for 2 Oscars - same number as Jessica?

