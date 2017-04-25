Florence

Cannes Film Festival Jury Announced



Pedro Almodovar (president of the jury)
Jessica Chastain (actress)
Will Smith (actor)
Fan Bingbing (actress)
Paolo Sorrentino (director)
Maren Ade (director)
Agnès Jaoui (actress)
Park Chan-wook (director)
Gabriel Yared (composer)
