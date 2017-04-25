Cannes Film Festival Jury Announced
Cannes: Will Smith, Paolo Sorrentino Join Festival Jury; Full Lineup Announced
Pedro Almodovar (president of the jury)
Jessica Chastain (actress)
Will Smith (actor)
Fan Bingbing (actress)
Paolo Sorrentino (director)
Maren Ade (director)
Agnès Jaoui (actress)
Park Chan-wook (director)
Gabriel Yared (composer)
this jury is insane though!! I'm glad Maren Ade is there, even Fremaux knows she should have won last year
I love Ade, this shows that Fremaux is going to keep her in the Cannes family/she's almost certainly guaranteed a spot in comp in the next seven years when she finally gives us another film.
Also Jaoui is also a director, so it's awesome that there are two women directors on the jury + at least one very pro-women director actress.
I also like that they included a composer. I love it when it's not all directors/actors.
I don't mind him being in it but it does seem random and out of place lol
maybe he just has good connections
last year was VERY white and we got the worst crop of winners in recent memory (except the directing wins)
