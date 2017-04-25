New photos and info from 'It Comes at Night'
'It Comes at Night' is about a family in a house in the woods isolated from the rest of the world as the rest of the world is ravaged by a viral pandemic. Trouble ensues when a stranger arrives looking for help. Actor Joel Edgerton hopes it can show that horror films can be intelligent.
See exclusive new images from 'It Comes at Night' starring Joel Edgerton: https://t.co/o39pnYDazi— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 24, 2017
The concept of the film is great. Freaky, quite innovative and clever. The execution... meh.
edit - yes, it's still worth a watch imo :-)
I'm still not over feeling let down over the ending of The Gift. It could've been better.
Arrrgh! Those big hands! His eyes are beautiful! Gah!!!
This is me with most movies i find them more enjoyable that way
Krisha was annoying but I'm hoping this is good
OT, any good horror movie recs? Preferably, creepy horror movies, not fond of gore
The Babadook
Dead End (2003 film with Ray Wise and Lin Shaye)
Let the Right One In (not horror-horror but some creepy moments)
Noroi - The Curse
A Tale of Two Sisters
Mungo lake
We are what we are
The pact
It follows
Kill list
people hate it but I always loved The Village
slightly gory but still more about creep imo - the bay, trick r treat
The Monster
Don't Knock Twice
That obviously doesn't end well in the hellfire apocalypse. Like, you can't walk over to thy neighbor and say good day, everything's fine and dandy and they mistaken u for a zombie so u get shot in the head. Double tap'd u even. Nothing like saying trust no one is another extra level when boils to that point.
