New photos and info from 'It Comes at Night'

I think Get Out already proved that. Reply

Thread

Link

It was proven before that. He also cited 'It Follows' as an example of intelligent horror so he's not suggesting they don't exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is It Follows worth the watch? I've been meaning to watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It Follows is another movie that got worse as it went on (sorry, referring to a post I just made).



The concept of the film is great. Freaky, quite innovative and clever. The execution... meh.



edit - yes, it's still worth a watch imo :-)



Edited at 2017-04-25 03:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i finally watched get out (no movie theater here, was waiting for a qt torrent) and cant get over it, it was amazing Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right?? But really, so did Dawn of the Living Dead, Halloween, and Don't Look Now before them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is he considered a weird crush? He does things for me.



I'm still not over feeling let down over the ending of The Gift. It could've been better.



Sorry for going slightly OT. Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like a mini brunette Conan to me, so yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is sooo sexy!

Arrrgh! Those big hands! His eyes are beautiful! Gah!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ahhh I'm so stoked for this. I feel like it's one of those where you should go in knowing as little as possible for maximum effect. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like it's one of those where you should go in knowing as little as possible for maximum effect



This is me with most movies i find them more enjoyable that way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me when I watched Get Out. I was even more mind blown Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Riley Keough >>>>



Krisha was annoying but I'm hoping this is good Reply

Thread

Link

Do you know if there will be more of The Girlfriend Experience? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seems interesting.



OT, any good horror movie recs? Preferably, creepy horror movies, not fond of gore Reply

Thread

Link

Lake Mungo

The Babadook

Dead End (2003 film with Ray Wise and Lin Shaye)

Let the Right One In (not horror-horror but some creepy moments)

Noroi - The Curse

A Tale of Two Sisters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good list Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lake Mungo is so so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Autopsy of Jane Doe was really good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

savageland was pretty creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absentia

Mungo lake

We are what we are

The pact

It follows

Kill list

people hate it but I always loved The Village



slightly gory but still more about creep imo - the bay, trick r treat Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always recommend 1408 and Oculus. Both are really great supernatural horror movies (bit of blood but not much) that mess with your mind a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Devil's Candy

The Monster

Don't Knock Twice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time i watch a good horror movie, i feel like its the last good horror ill ever find. and well usually it takes forever til i find another good one Reply

Thread

Link

Trouble ensues when a stranger arrives looking for help.



That obviously doesn't end well in the hellfire apocalypse. Like, you can't walk over to thy neighbor and say good day, everything's fine and dandy and they mistaken u for a zombie so u get shot in the head. Double tap'd u even. Nothing like saying trust no one is another extra level when boils to that point. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks promising Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I like plots like this lol. So I'm excited Reply

Thread

Link

joel is really talented, i like that he mixes things up. the gift was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't wait to see this based on the dog poster alone tbh. A24 puts out some great movies. Reply

Thread

Link

I trust A24, so I'll watch it for sure, despite being underwhelmed by nearly every hyped horror film these past few years (It Follows, especially, which was carried by its excellent score).



Edited at 2017-04-26 02:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link