Apple delays "Carpool Karaoke" series
*Apple announced in February that the series would premiere on Apple Music sometime in April.
*Premiere party was pushed from March to yesterday, then cancelled.
*Apple now just says it will premiere "sometime later this year"
Dammit, I know this series is like the definition of unneeded, but I just want the episode with Seth, they can keep the rest.
It seems like this series would be more of a good way for them to take a step into serialized offerings without straying too far from the music part of Apple Music. It makes more sense than that "Planet of the Apps" show, which has flop written all over it, so much so that even Apple's own employees think it sucks. If I had to choose, I'd rather watch celebs interviewing each other and singing in a car vs some dude trying to sell an app to will.i.am
AnnE was iconic. JGL's performance of Janet's "Rhythm Nation" was great