Apple delays "Carpool Karaoke" series

Just cancel it. Reply

Idk what the hold up would be because I doubt Apple of all people is having trouble clearing songs but lbr it doesn't need this huge release party either. Just quietly release it over the summer and call it a day. Reply

It seems like this series would be more of a good way for them to take a step into serialized offerings without straying too far from the music part of Apple Music. It makes more sense than that "Planet of the Apps" show, which has flop written all over it, so much so that I would imagine they would clear the songs before they shoot--I mean, lbr, it's not spontaneous, the songs are all chosen and given to the participants ahead of time.It seems like this series would be more of a good way for them to take a step into serialized offerings without straying too far from the music part of Apple Music. It makes more sense than that "Planet of the Apps" show, which has flop written all over it, so much so that even Apple's own employees think it sucks. If I had to choose, I'd rather watch celebs interviewing each other and singing in a car vs some dude trying to sell an app to will.i.am Reply

i wonder why, if they've already filmed it Reply

That's weird. I wonder what's holding them back. Reply

it was such a hit on the james corden show because it's in small doses. a whole fucking show dedicated to that stupid fuck oversinging his passenger/guest made apple gauge their eyes out and ears bleed. james tends to go overboard/gets too excited and ruins the whole experience for the guest and especially the viewer. Reply

IA with everything you wrote, but I loved the Gaga episode because she put him in his place so effortlessly. Reply

He isn't a part of this series, other than the episode with Will Smith. The episodes were basically supposed to be the two celebs interviewing each other/going to do different activities in between singing in the car. Reply

i don't hate James, but that sounds a million times more watchable Reply

I feel like this will become like Lip Sync Battle. Fun in the beginning but boring after a season Reply

i can't watch lip synch it's so embarassing af. i think kate did britney well recently and my fave would be annE's wrecking ball. Reply

It really depends on the chemistry between the guests. Sometimes it cringing af



AnnE was iconic. JGL's performance of Janet's "Rhythm Nation" was great Reply

yeah i prefer it when the guests already seem to know each other. the channing/jenna, emily/anne and anna/john eps were great. Reply

mte. the uk version of lip sync battle is awful. i don't wanna watch a bunch of nobodies doing it. Reply

this post is the definition of unneeded. Reply

Because ONTD is the hotbed of action lately with hundreds of posts being made? Please.

i don't care about this but will smith looks mad good with a 'stache Reply

