Apple delays "Carpool Karaoke" series




*Apple announced in February that the series would premiere on Apple Music sometime in April.

*Premiere party was pushed from March to yesterday, then cancelled.

*Apple now just says it will premiere "sometime later this year"

Dammit, I know this series is like the definition of unneeded, but I just want the episode with Seth, they can keep the rest.
