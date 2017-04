Waittttt Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga are sisters???? What. 😱 Reply

Saaaame?!



They do look alike and obviously the last name but I never put it together Reply

You've neva seen her called the lesser Farmiga on here sis? Reply

lol nope, I'm honestly so surprised rn. Reply

I just realized this a month ago when I saw a photo of them together on tumblr and I looked at both of their last names and went "ooooohhh" lmao Reply

I overheard one of my coworkers call Taissa Vera's daughter and I wanted to correct her but I correct her on a lot of stupid shit she says so I just let her run with it lmao. Reply

i used to think they were mother and daughter, them being sisters was the real surprise Reply

This just blew my mind. I thought she was her mom. Damn, her parents were busy. Reply

Why did I think that was Jennifer Love Hewitt though? Reply

..... Why did I think this whole time that Vera was her mom Reply

Lol same. Vera is like 21 years older than her so technically she's old enough to be her mom. Reply

I want to see them play mom and daughter lol Reply

maybe because vera plays the mum on bates motel? Reply

for the longest time, I thought Vera was her mom too! Reply

bc their age gap is iconic, your faves could never, etc Reply

That gif is my year round complexion tbh. Reply

FUCK THAT NUN Reply

MTE, I just said this out loud scrolling past this post, lol Reply

I highly enjoyed the first Conjuring and the second one is okay. is Annabelle worth watching? Reply

Lol Annabelle was just so boring, there was only a single sequence which was remotely scary (and I found it scary because of my own fear of darkness, lot of other friends didn't find it scary) Reply

Annabelle was trash tbh Reply

I felt peer-pressured to go see Annabelle with my friends (for Halloween), and I told them that if it was terrible that they should pay me my money back bc I reluctantly went.



I got my money back. Reply

Annabelle is sooo so boring honestly. There's one good scary scene and that's about it, don't waste your time!! Reply

the break in part was the only scary scene tbh. it wasn't good. Reply

No, don't do that to yourself! Reply

don't waste your time Reply

The only scary scene was the scene in the basement. Reply

I thought it was fine. The doll really did nothing for me, but the other parts to the movie could have made for a better story. Reply

Annabelle,was way better than i expected (its not great, but it wasn't awful) Reply

Yes. The Conjuring is obviously on another level, but Annabelle was enjoyable and The Conjuring 2 had some good scary moments, but felt a bit disjointed to me. Reply

i know she's not the best actress of her generation, but idk, i like Taissa a lot :)



I hate these conjuring movies and sequels and spinoffs, so not gonna watch this. Reply

I like her too and she was in the final girls which I loved Reply

i loved final girls too! Reply

the final girls was really fun Reply

Conjuring 2 was so disappointing, I wanted there to be more backstory for the ~nun, so I guess, this might be interesting Reply

this movies are supposed to be scary? lol Reply

i enjoyed conjuring 2 as i watched it in the theater but like as soon as i left the cinema i already forgot what happened in it lol. i'll still watch this one tho Reply

lol same about the conjuring 2. I feel like the nun story would probably work better as a short but hey, you can't really make money off that so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Ditto. Although I did end up dressing up as the Nun for Halloween so must have remembered something. Reply

She can't act...... Reply

MTE I'm already afraid of watching it! Reply

the nun looked silly tbh (actually all the monsters in these movies look Bad) Reply

I loved Conjuring 2. When the husband started singing? I fell in love. Reply

Patrick Wilson (the guy who played him) used to be on Broadway and he's in the Phantom of the Opera movie (where he's also pretty much the best singer). He's got a gorgeous voice. Reply

Does anyone know when "We have always lived in the castle" is going to be released? Reply

They're making it into a movie???? Reply

They already filmed it last year! Taissa plays Merricat. Reply

but she's like 12 Reply

