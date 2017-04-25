Britney sells out Hong Kong + Social media update
.@britneyspears' Hong Kong show at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena is now sold out! #BritneyLiveInConcert 🇭🇰 pic.twitter.com/EMskd49STM— Pressparty (@Pressparty) April 24, 2017
Britney's summer Asian tour is going well, with yet another date, Hong Kong now sold out! Brit's current tour schedule looks like this:
June 03 - Tokyo
June 04 - Tokyo
June 06 - Osaka
June 15 - Philippines
June 17 - Taipei
June 24 - Bangkok
June 27 - Hong Kong
July 03 - Tel Aviv
Also the Queen of instagram has been busy lately...
Hanging out with her hot bf
And stalking Cameron Diaz (!)
"Cameron Diaz posted this and considering I'm obsessed with my garden I had to repost!!! I've been a huge fan since Something About Mary and still am 💛💛💛 The yellow ones are the sweetest though 😉🍅"
Bless this comment!
i'm starting a garden too! i'm only starting with carrots and turnips, let's see if i can get em to grow lol. oh and i'm growing catnip for my cats. but i'm doing that indoors.
