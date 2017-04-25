seb 1

Britney sells out Hong Kong + Social media update




Britney's summer Asian tour is going well, with yet another date, Hong Kong now sold out! Brit's current tour schedule looks like this:

June 03 - Tokyo

June 04 - Tokyo

June 06 - Osaka

June 15 - Philippines

June 17 - Taipei

June 24 - Bangkok

June 27 - Hong Kong

July 03 - Tel Aviv

Also the Queen of instagram has been busy lately...



Hanging out with her hot bf


And stalking Cameron Diaz (!)

"Cameron Diaz posted this and considering I'm obsessed with my garden I had to repost!!! I've been a huge fan since Something About Mary and still am 💛💛💛 The yellow ones are the sweetest though 😉🍅"






Source 1: https://twitter.com/Pressparty/status/856557993005125632
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BTCT_nfg_lB/
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/p/BS7S5arA08s/?taken-by=britneyspears
