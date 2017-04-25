Emma Watson on Being called a role model

God warrior queen Reply

"Singing in Beauty & the Beast was a challenge because it was her first time."



I WOULDVE NEVER GUESS THAT. Reply

lol mte Reply

how do we put the fear of satan into her Reply

Always asking the important questions! Reply

lmaoooooo Reply

I dunno. Satan's pretty cool. Reply

Maybe it's because of Milton but I've always seen him as misunderstood. Reply

is anyone else still in shock that her career is, like, happening? every time I see she's in a new movie I have an arrested development "her?" reaction Reply

same, tbh. she's very blah. not in a bad way, but she's just.. blah Reply

Not really. The pull of being Hermione, and watching her grow up on screen has given her a fanbase and nostalgia pull for life. It's kind of like the Ivanka beauty bias, where people continue to assume she's talented and intelligent. I do think her career was faltering before Beauty and the Beast, but she'll never struggle for work. Reply

I don't think it'll help her career post BATB either tho. Like she'll still appear in movies and be given chances but she'll never be JLaw status or have critical acclaim like even Brie. Reply

i get her appeal and draw but she is a terrible actress. i hate seeing her in projects I am interested in because i know she is going to suck Reply

Not really. She's the main white girl from a big franchise. Worse, one that gave her the allusion of being the 'right' kind of girl and she's fuelled that image. Prior to Beauty her lack of talent was starting to catch up and get in the way of 'happening' but Disney's given her another refresh.

I suspect it's the usual age thing that will do her in, plus her lack of talent showing again Reply

no I feel like the general public likes her... also it's funny to me that most of ONTD is annoyed by her but every post about her gets hundreds of comments idk probably because I have that "her?" reaction too yet here I am Reply

i think that she revived her career at a good time and was lucky in that respect, because she doesn't really have the talent imo. same with emilia clarke, although she seems a bit more likeable as a person at least. it seemed like jlaw, emma stone, brie larson and a few others were the only younger actresses getting roles/being mentioned for a while.



i also feel like, at the moment, there aren't that many breakout stars in terms of movies - more so on tv, and directors would rather cast known faces than newbies. (which isn't new, but yeah) Reply

do those 'mistakes' include tax invasion and using illegal domestic labor or nah Reply

she evaded taxes for privacy reasons duh Reply

lmao Reply

blooop Reply

Crazy how that story was forgotten real quick even though it exposed all these theives. Reply

Ia with the tax evasion but "illegal domestic labor" rme Reply

is all I can think of when people talk about celebs as ~role models is all I can think of when people talk about celebs as ~role models Reply

Lmao

Possibly the best thing she ever did! Reply

Lmao this is why I love her Reply

Iconic Reply

when i was in Harvard, i smoked weed every day

i cheated every test, i snorted all the yay Reply

IT'S PORTMAN, MOTHERFUCKER, I DRINK 'TIL I'M SICK Reply

I love that sketch. Reply

She put herself in that position Reply

In that pic she looks like she got caught post-sneeze Reply

What beige bit isn't considered a role model by someone these days? Reply

then stop trying so hard to be a feminist role model, you anti-feminist asshole. Reply

nail her to the cross Reply

I hate the idea of celebs being seen as "role models".



Especially when parents slag off women like Miley Cyrus, for not acting like a Disney poppet well into her 20s, all for the sake their tween brats.



Parent your own kids, you lazy bastards.

Agreed. I would never want to be seen as a role model if I were famous. Reply

This comment speaks to me. Bless you <3 Reply

The concept of celebrity role models should be outdated by now tbh. But she also did try to set herself up as one. Reply

I imagine being considered a role model from a young age must be hard. Being in the public eye growing up must be awful. every stupid thing you do being discussed.. ugh



but right now she kinda embraces it right? from her choices in everything, I feel like she promotes this with her 'brand'. Like her Elle cover a couple years back, that called her the new fresh face of feminism, I dont think that was by chance. She is embracing this path in her career, the socially conscious star.



