Emma Watson on Being called a role model
Emma Watson says being called a role model "puts the fear of God into me": https://t.co/H8iEKevgPc pic.twitter.com/qZKz3Xzocc— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 25, 2017
• It puts the fear of God into her because she feels like she is destined to fail.
• During her audition for Hermione, she was fearless because she was not aware of anyone else.
• Singing in Beauty & the Beast was a challenge because it was her first time.
• Her mistakes have made her much stronger : it wont ultimately break you but you need to go there to know.
God warrior queen
I WOULDVE NEVER GUESS THAT.
I suspect it's the usual age thing that will do her in, plus her lack of talent showing again
i also feel like, at the moment, there aren't that many breakout stars in terms of movies - more so on tv, and directors would rather cast known faces than newbies. (which isn't new, but yeah)
is all I can think of when people talk about celebs as ~role models
Possibly the best thing she ever did!
i cheated every test, i snorted all the yay
Especially when parents slag off women like Miley Cyrus, for not acting like a Disney poppet well into her 20s, all for the sake their tween brats.
Parent your own kids, you lazy bastards.
but right now she kinda embraces it right? from her choices in everything, I feel like she promotes this with her 'brand'. Like her Elle cover a couple years back, that called her the new fresh face of feminism, I dont think that was by chance. She is embracing this path in her career, the socially conscious star.
sry but lmaoooo. also they should've had someone else sing her parts in batb