Emma Watson on Being called a role model



• It puts the fear of God into her because she feels like she is destined to fail.
• During her audition for Hermione, she was fearless because she was not aware of anyone else.
• Singing in Beauty & the Beast was a challenge because it was her first time.
• Her mistakes have made her much stronger : it wont ultimately break you but you need to go there to know.

