It's like DNCE knows I don't like their music but that I love pups and easily manipulated by said pups.

I love Golden Retrievers

Fave dog

Just here for Doug the Pug!

This is cute! The song grew on me as it went. Didn't care for Nicki's verse tho

One of my friends worked on this promotion and he was up on Facebook asking about dog wigs and we were all useless and couldn't help him. I think he ended up buying human wigs and cutting them up, because he tweeted about how much he loved his fiancee for staying up all night making dog hairpieces with him.

Haha he had an interesting job that's for sure

LOL he actually invited me to the shoot, but I thought people who participated were going to be kissing members of the band and I've never been kissed (which is REALLY embarrassing at my age), and I didn't want my first kiss to be wasted on a member of DNCE so I turned the invite down.

Give me the sheepdog.

I'd be pissed if I saw Joe Jonas in a kissing booth but I had to kiss a dog instead



Although I'd pick a dog over the other three

Cute

I love DNCE, but why do they have to work w this trash? not even the cute doggos could distract from my hate of her.

Can they edit out the nicki verse tho

literally the stinking crap on this video

disgusting



disgusting

Reply

Nicki Minaj and her never-ending obsession about talking about how many sons she got. LordT.

all for ha brother to fiddle with!

Everytime I see or hear Nicki now, I think of Remy Ma instantly.

nicki ruins it

