HBO content leaving Amazon Prime

Makes sense. It was a smart move to get people hooked on stuff and now they're more likely to switch to HBO Now or Go.

Sorry to hijack first comment, but, from the source:



UPDATE: Amazon has reached out to state that the information originally reported by Vulture is inaccurate. We are leaving the article in place and regret the error.



I don't know that it means everything will stay, but hopefully, most of it.

put it on netflix uk pls :( we don't have the streaming apps and i'm not paying murdoch extra money for sky atlantic

BOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!



i have hbo now but prefer to watch old shows on amazon bc the HBO roku interface is GARBAGE

It is awful. Why doesn't it queue up the next episode for you. Why does it automatically take you to the first episode in a season instead of the most recent. Who the fuck is doing their UX

no autoplay in this day and age is insane. IM EXPECT TO HIT NEXT AND THEN PLAY? annoying!



although the amazon roku interface is also annoying since they did the update a few months ago, but at least it has fucking autoplay

It's the same on Apple and if you use it on a PC. They just need to get it together.

HBO on the Apple TV sucks too

HBO on the PS4 platform sucks as well :/

Prime needs to up it's game. Other than it's original stuff it doesn't have great shows or movies.

I'm in it for the free shipping. The TV stuff is just randomly a bonus sometimes

Mte

IA

I agree. When HBO goes they're going to lose like, half of their content library.

Yeah it's really lacking. I remember people kept telling me to switch to Prime from Netflix because Prime's library was so much better, but IMO it's really not? Netflix isn't as good as it used to be like when I first started getting it a few years ago, but I think that it's better than Prime. I also really hate Prime's interface - it's just so clunky and messy to navigate

Prime has better movies than Netflix imo, but their show selection is just okay. And idk, I just can't take "Amazon Originals" seriously yet.

Parent

Urgh seriously, I have suuuuch a long list of shows that I want to watch on Netflix, but I can hardly find anything interesting on UK prime. All they seem to care about lately is adding original content, but most of it I've never even of. At least with Netflix original content it's shows like Stranger Things, The Crown, Luke Cage etc are shows that people are actually watching and talking about

HBO shows are the only things I watch on amazon prime. Don't take the sopranos away from me.

Amazon prime streaming was so useless when I had it. I might go back for the shipping though. I like hbo go/now because I could stream GoT live without needing a cable box. There's only 2 hook ups where I live and none were in my room

yeah i have prime for the shipping and the streaming is just an added bonus, basically

I also like the free kindle first book i get every month. Most of them are so so, but they work for when I'm travelling and don't really care what I'm reading.

Well I guess I should finally get around to trying out The Wire before this then

Me too.

MTE I was like "okay which of these shows do I want to watch the most and have time to finish before it gets taken off?"

omg when I started watching the wire it took over my life, I was so obsessed with it...the first few eps are a little slow and I remember thinking wtf was all the buzz about, but by ep 4-5 I was a complete addict.

Noooo. I just started Boardwalk Empire, although I'm not seeing it on this list so maybe I got lucky.

Probably not, but you still have time.

Yeah. I'm going to have to hussle,but I'm almost done season one so I can get through the rest in two weeks.

It's so good!!

I am watching The Sopranos for the first time, on the third season now. Tony & Carmela are my faves. Meadow annoys the shit out of me though.

I didn't even know HBO shows were streaming in other platforms beside HBO Go.

I haaaaaaate the amazon prime interface so much so i never even watcheed the shows there bc i have hbo go. idg why they haven't created more sophisticated/user friendly system.

When I use Amazon Prime on my television it makes me want to scream. The interface is so jumbly and sometimes confusing. You would think they would have made it better by now. It just drives me nuts when Im trying to find something.

Same. I can't find categories to search by (I like documentaries) and when I'm trying to manually type in the name of something, it takes far too long after every. single. letter. Worse than that Google Instant or whatever it's called.

do you mean like the main screen menu on the amazon prime app? can i ask what you don't like about it? i never found any issues really. do you mean more so how it is organized and the layout?

Yeah it's seriously so shitty and I can't believe that they haven't created a better interface by now. It just looks really messy and I don't think it's user-friendly at all. I mean, yeah, I figured out how to use it, but it's just so messy and clunky!

Shit. I was planning to marathon Six Feet Under.

I've been meaning to do this for a while but the theme seems so dark idk if I'm emotionally ready lol

i finally binged it after meaning to for years a month or two ago, and i found it a bit funnier than i was expecting? it's definitely more dark comedy than comedy, of course, but half the time i found a lot of the dark stuff was presented in a comedic way. which could just make it more dark sometimes, but.

good luck because that's a heavy show to marathon :(

Okay so I need to finally get around to watching veep

Do it sis !

i just did and i'm super glad

Amazon Prime has a shit selection as it is, tbh. I always forget I have it. I've been thinking about getting one of those fire sticks and jail breaking it or whatever. I heard it's dope.

Fire sticks?

It's kind of like AppleTv but from Amazon

