HBO content leaving Amazon Prime
#HBO is yanking almost all of its shows off #AmazonPrime https://t.co/G17WyPFAvd pic.twitter.com/E1gcviQ27O— UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 25, 2017
*3 year syndication deal between Amazon Prime and HBO ends May 21.
*Shows being removed include The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Veep, Girls, Eastbound and Down, Flight of the Conchords, The Comeback, Bored to Death. HBO movies and miniseries such as Band of Brothers may also be removed.
*Shows will still be available for subscribers to HBO Go and HBO Now.
UPDATE: Amazon has reached out to state that the information originally reported by Vulture is inaccurate. We are leaving the article in place and regret the error.
I don't know that it means everything will stay, but hopefully, most of it.
i have hbo now but prefer to watch old shows on amazon bc the HBO roku interface is GARBAGE
although the amazon roku interface is also annoying since they did the update a few months ago, but at least it has fucking autoplay
