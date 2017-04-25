seth jack daniels

HBO content leaving Amazon Prime




*3 year syndication deal between Amazon Prime and HBO ends May 21.

*Shows being removed include The Sopranos, The Wire, Six Feet Under, True Blood, Veep, Girls, Eastbound and Down, Flight of the Conchords, The Comeback, Bored to Death. HBO movies and miniseries such as Band of Brothers may also be removed.

*Shows will still be available for subscribers to HBO Go and HBO Now.

