Crazy Rich Asians starts filming + casting news



- Rapper-actor Awkwafina (Ocean's 8 remake) will play Rachel Chu's friend her college days, Peik Lin.
- Australian actor Chris Pang (Marco Polo) will play Colin Khoo, Nick Young's best friend who will be marrying Araminta Lee (played by Sonoya Mizuno)
- Other supporting cast members: British-Chinese Jing Lusi (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man), Chinese-Malaysian/Australian Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua (Marco Polo). Their roles have yet to be announced. (Summarized of the below articles.)







jonmchu: Shit just got CRA... #CrazyRichAsians where you at @kevinkwanbooks !!!!


wonstancecoo: Hi guys 🐱+🐰


awkwafina: KL squad - @gemma_chan @ronnychieng


henrygolding: Got that killer crab burger from @breakfastthieveskl, awesome job guys! 🦀🍔


wonstancecoo: Hi!! We are official yay! In KL Malaysia filming cray right now ❤️snapped this photo last week so it's missing some great folks but we're full on in production!



Tweet Source: 1 | 2 | 3
Instagram Source: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Tagged: , , , , , ,