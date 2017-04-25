Crazy Rich Asians starts filming + casting news
There's a new addition to the #CrazyRichAsians cast: @Awkwafina https://t.co/lPX8LDrCRu pic.twitter.com/NXqNP98aaE— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 24, 2017
- Rapper-actor Awkwafina (Ocean's 8 remake) will play Rachel Chu's friend her college days, Peik Lin.
- Australian actor Chris Pang (Marco Polo) will play Colin Khoo, Nick Young's best friend who will be marrying Araminta Lee (played by Sonoya Mizuno)
- Other supporting cast members: British-Chinese Jing Lusi (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man), Chinese-Malaysian/Australian Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Singaporean actors Pierre Png, Fiona Xie and Tan Kheng Hua (Marco Polo). Their roles have yet to be announced. (Summarized of the below articles.)
Let's Talk About The Asian Aussies Cast In #crazyrichasians: https://t.co/TeivKOUidx pic.twitter.com/4gcBQEtwh0— YOMYOMF (@yomyomf) April 25, 2017
These Singaporean actors will reportedly be part of the supporting cast for #CrazyRichAsians https://t.co/QI4TYmKWbc pic.twitter.com/x9AhleIIrT— Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) April 25, 2017
jonmchu: Shit just got CRA... #CrazyRichAsians where you at @kevinkwanbooks !!!!
wonstancecoo: Hi guys 🐱+🐰
awkwafina: KL squad - @gemma_chan @ronnychieng
henrygolding: Got that killer crab burger from @breakfastthieveskl, awesome job guys! 🦀🍔
wonstancecoo: Hi!! We are official yay! In KL Malaysia filming cray right now ❤️snapped this photo last week so it's missing some great folks but we're full on in production!
If I have to watch it everyday in theaters I will.
(I've been a fan of his since that weird dating show on ABC where he sold vacuums)