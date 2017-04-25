Crazy Rich Asians starts filming + casting news

how is awkwafina as an actress?? she seems to be doing more acting than music now so im wondering how that happened



I only heard of her when she got cast in Oceans 8, is her music any good? Reply

if you enjoy raspy voices rapping badly about asian stereotypes, pussy, and new york over shitty beats, than yes Reply

I am really excited for this movie. The cast looks great and I hope it does well. Reply

I'm so glad Ronny has ~finally made it. He's been hilarious for years. Reply

any gay characters? Reply

That pic of Gemma, Constance and Henry tho....I just wanna slide under that table for all three of them... Reply

crying @ that picture of gemma, constance, and henry. i didn't think nick's casting was good at first but now I have faith!!! Reply

Michelle Yeoh and Constance? We are not worthy Reply

I hope they release paparazzi pics from the filming of this movie I wanna see the fashionsssss Reply

me too. i'm excited abut this!! Reply

I am ready for this movie to slay my existence.



If I have to watch it everyday in theaters I will. Reply

I'm really excited for this movie ahhhh. It's so nice to finally see more Asian representation! Reply

whattt @ ronny being in this too. i still wanna know who's playing queen kitty pong and eddie the asshole. i want michelle krusiec and lynn chen in this somehow bc i want a mini Saving Face reunion. To complete the reunion Joan Chen can be Bao Shaoyen (i think that's her??? carlton's mom) in china rich girlfriend. also, gemma chan just is so beautiful omw.



That's what *I* want to know..who is Cousin Eddie? Reply

Ronnie Chieng looks like an Eddie lol Reply

I practically screamed when Ronny posted on his insta about it





(I've been a fan of his since that weird dating show on ABC where he sold vacuums) Reply

I think Fiona Xie is Kitty Pong Reply

oh my god the casting for this is so great, i'm so exciteddddd Reply

I'm sf excited for this!! Reply

