Celebrity Instagram round-up

Why is paris jackson hanging out with macauley culkin? Reply

Thread

Link

because that's her godfather Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so cute and good to see them together tbh. i'm sure macaulay is kinda weird, but like.. considering a lot of child stars, he's not doing badly. he's p cute tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SO forgot about that.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow I didn't even realize that was him until you said that.



I thought it was some random middle aged white lady that she knew. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Ciara looks like she ready to pop Reply

Thread

Link

i imagine it's the celebs friends or asstitant taking these instagram pics , hey can you take the picture for me Reply

Thread

Link

Hugh is such a dad omg





And what did liv do to her face Reply

Thread

Link

haha, right? literally every dad I know takes selfies like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want that mug that Zoe is drinking out of Reply

Thread

Link

Mte it's cute! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kylie looks exactly like Kim in that second photo. Ciara looks so cute. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, it made me uncomfortably aware of how much she has tried to look like Kim.



I can't imagine how that would make me feel if I was Kim tbh. I'd be so so sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Came in here to say the same thing about that second photo. I was scrolling down and only saw the top half and assumed it was for their 'collab'.

Bitch be stealing her look!



Edited at 2017-04-25 02:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk are the same person lol also Sara Sampaio is a mini version of them. Reply

Thread

Link

Bella is gonna morph into Melania Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Hugh is wearing sunscreen Reply

Thread

Link

these ~inspirational captions need to be banned by law Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally they always feel so fucking twee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hugh jackman's normal dad selfies are endearing Reply

Thread

Link

oooh idt we've had an ig roundup for ages. Reply

Thread

Link

legit impressed with that baby bump retouch.



though I always think it's hilarious when shows try to get away with it by having the character always standing behind something, or my personal fave, Scully in very oversized clothes. Reply

Thread

Link

the worst offender was The Nanny, they didn't fool anyone trying to hide CC's baby bump. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen Jessica's daughters before, they're so cute! Reply

Thread

Link

i think the bb on the dad's shoulders is ace, her son, he just has really long hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhh I see it now. I'd thought she had a boy too and was like where is he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also Maluma just posted this thirst trap pic on snapchat and I need some water rn. Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaas daddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my sister saw him irl (she works for an airline and he was flying with that airline), he was wearing flip-flops with socks, just let that sink in.

She also sent me a pic of him that one of her coworkers took and he looked unrecognizable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mark & Sunrise are so cute. So that probably means they're going to have a horrible divorce soon, because celeb marriages are all doomed and 2017 is garbage. >______>



Love Zoe but the bleached hair is NAGL. Reply

Thread

Link

is that Macaulay with Paris... interesting Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, didn't Ciara married his husband like 7 or 8 months ago? Damn, all that "let's wait for after our wedding day" paid off big time.



Macauley looks good.



Liv is a precious thing.



Emma's hair color doesn't look good on her, imo. Reply

Thread

Link