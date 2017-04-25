Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Seek Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce
The duo shares two kids together: Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 18 months.
Jesse has also reportedly asked the court to deny Aryn spousal support.
They allegedly do not have a prenup.
Time to start looking for a new profile pic.
rip my love for jesse williams:
sisterhood of the traveling pants 2 (2008) - birth of a nation tweet (2016)
like on what planet is he the model for an art class???!!
Edited at 2017-04-25 06:15 am (UTC)
Asshole.
I swear, 2017 is collecting all the faves that somehow evaded 2016's clutches. Get that Grey's money, girl.
I doubt we'll have to wait long to find out
They allegedly do not have a prenup
Lmao his douchebaggery about to come out reaaaaaal quick.