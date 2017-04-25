Jesse Williams & Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Seek Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce

i always forget how cute his wife is Reply

so whats the tea? did he really fuck around with minka kelly? Reply

Word on the street girl ! Reply

Your stalker-ass should know Leighton! Reply

um.....leighton said no gossip Reply

this is making me really sad :( Reply

she's really cute. that's all i've got. Reply

He checked the No Alimony box. ONTDs woke King did that. Reply

Ya, that's fucked up. I've been side eyeing him for a few months but damn I didn't think he'd be this dirty. Wasn't she a teacher too? So it's not like she has her own millions to fall back on.





Time to start looking for a new profile pic. Reply

well it says they don't have a prenup? So it makes sense why he did that Reply

sorry sis, always the saddest day when a fav betrays you. Reply

shes in real estate Reply

Lemme slide into his DMs real quick Reply

I've loved him since sisterhood of traveling pants 2 lmao Reply

me too.



rip my love for jesse williams:

sisterhood of the traveling pants 2 (2008) - birth of a nation tweet (2016) Reply

loooool Reply

lmao Reply

Lol Reply

Every guy in those movies were hot. When Kostas says "Leeena Kaleegarees" I'm still helplessly charmed lmao. Reply

dude ikr



like on what planet is he the model for an art class???!!



Edited at 2017-04-25 06:15 am (UTC)

no prenup and he wants to deny her spousal support...i'll be shocked if this doesnt get ugly Reply

Jesse has also reportedly asked the court to deny Aryn spousal support.



Asshole. Reply

I swear, 2017 is collecting all the faves that somehow evaded 2016's clutches. Get that Grey's money, girl. Reply

i wonder who's next Reply

Dakota Fanning. Reply

I doubt we'll have to wait long to find out Reply

i think 2016 claimed jesse tho Reply

wait so their youngest child is a little over a year old and he was (rumored to be) messing around with minka kelly? all men are trash Reply

i never trusted him. never fallen for that "woke" guy shit tbh they are always hiding something. but it was funny watching ontd cream themselves over his basic ass Reply

now people are saying he has seven kids................? Reply

the fuck Reply

He was joking Reply

lmao, he was kidding when he said that but the lsa post was hilarious regardless. Reply

lol i can't believe people believed that Reply

Yikes Reply

Jesse has also reportedly asked the court to deny Aryn spousal support.

They allegedly do not have a prenup



Lmao his douchebaggery about to come out reaaaaaal quick. Reply

