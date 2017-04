Everyone needs to be watching this excellent show. It is so damn nuanced and well acted out.



I screamed at the end when Rosalee was branded with that R!!! 😰 Reply

Really hoping the Devi thing is some 3-dimensional chess fake-out shit from Cato, but deep down I know it's not :,(



Patty has dethroned the reverend from season 1 as my most hated character. I need her to die, historical accuracy be damned.



